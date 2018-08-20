Wendy's Is Selling Their Famous Frostys for Only 50 Cents Right Now

As we close out the dog days of summer, Wendy’s is offering customers a cheap way to keep cool.

For a limited time only (though an exact end date has yet to be announced), the fast food chain is selling their famous Frostys for only 50 cents. While the deal only applies to the size small cups, there’s no limit to how many treats you can order.

Each drink—which Wendy’s describes as a hybrid between a milkshake and soft serve—comes in either chocolate or vanilla and is made with milk, cream, natural vanilla and chocolate.

Last year, Wendy’s was even more generous with their signature frozen dessert for customers lucky enough to snag a Frosty Key Tag, which allowed you to enjoy a free Junior Frosty with any order for the entire year after purchasing a $2 pass.

This isn’t the first deal the burger chain has dished out this summer. In July, they gave out free orders of chicken tenders to all customers who uttered the secret password (which they revealed on Twitter) at the cash register.

To check for participating locations, visit the restaurant’s website.