Wendy's Brings Back Their $2 Key Chains That Get Customers a Free Frosty Every Day for a Full Year

A $2 investment can get you $365 of free desserts.

Wendy's Frosty Key Tag is available once again for fans to purchase for $2. The inexpensive keychains, which are available for purchase at participating locations until Jan. 29, offers customers one free Jr. Frosty every day until Dec. 31, 2023.

You can choose between a physical Frosty-inspired tag on their keychains or a digital tag in Wendy's mobile app. The only catch for the free dessert is that customers have to make an additional purchase to snag their daily deal.

The physical key tags can be purchased in the stores, through the drive-thru or on the app or website. The digital tags can only be purchased on the app or website. It is important to keep in mind that the physical and digital key tags are two different items and the physical tags cannot be applied to orders placed on the app. But the digital tags can be applied to orders played online or in person.

Once fans have their physical or digital tag, redeeming the free Jr. Frosty is simple. People donning the physical tag will place their order in the restaurant or at the drive-thru and then present the tag to an employee. Digital tags are used by just applying them to online orders or scanning them in the restaurant.

Wendy's

The Frosty freebies apply to Wendy's newest limited-edition Frosty flavor: peppermint. The seasonal flavor hit menus beginning Nov. 15 and is Wendy's first-ever holiday Frosty. It is only the third Frosty flavor ever introduced by the fast food giant in the past 16 years.

Chocolate, of course, is the beloved baseline and has been a menu staple since 1969. In August 2006, a vanilla flavor was added to the menu after repeated customer requests. Plus, this summer, a strawberry flavor temporarily replaced vanilla.

The sweetest part of this deal is that proceeds from each Frosty Key Tag support the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption, a charity helping 140,000 children in foster care find permanent homes with adoptive families.