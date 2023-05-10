Wendy's Is Selling Junior Bacon Cheeseburgers for 1 Cent to Celebrate National Hamburger Month

Wendy's wants you to celebrate National Hamburger Month without breaking the bank.

All of May, the fast food chain is serving up juicy deals for National Hamburger Month and National Hamburger Day (which lands on May 28). While there's discounted breakfast options and chicken sandwich deals, arguably the best deal is the Junior Bacon Cheeseburger, which is selling for just 1 cent with any purchase (no minimum) on the Wendy's app.

The deal runs from May 26 through June 1, just in time for a Memorial Day snack, but can only be used once throughout the week.

Don & Melinda Crawford/Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty

No fear for fans who can't wait until the end of the month for dining discounts. Wendy's also offers BOGO hamburger deals all month long. When ordering on the app, customers buying one burger can score another burger for just $1.

From May 15 to May 21, customers can use a one-time deal to order a free crispy chicken sandwich or crispy chicken BLT with a $10 in-app purchase. Speaking of one-time use freebies, customers ordering on the Wendy's app can select a free soft drink with any purchase from May 29 to June 4.

Wendy's/Conagra Brands; Jay Laprete/Bloomberg via Getty Images

But wait, there's more! All month long, fans can get $2 off of any breakfast combo and any premium combo on the app. These offers refresh weekly for the month of May.

Not near a Wendy's? A fan-favorite menu item is hitting grocery shelves. The fast food chain recently announced that their popular chili will now be widely available at supermarkets.

In partnership with Conagra Brands, cans of Wendy's chili with beans will drop at grocers and online retailers beginning this spring. Sold for $4.99, the hearty chili which was co-created with Wendy's chefs, has 29 grams of protein and is made with beef.