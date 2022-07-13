Wells Adams and Chef Daniele Uditi Satisfy Pizza Fans in New Hulu Competition Show Best in Dough

Best in Dough -- Episode 104 -- In a world where there seems to be little agreement on anything, there is one great unifier… the universal love of pizza. "Best In Dough" brings together pizza obsessed competitors from all walks of life to showcase their pizza slinging skills and battle it out for a cash prize. Fire up the oven, the first ever pizza competition is on! Wells Adams, and Daniele Uditi, shown.

There's New York, Chicago, Detroit-style, plus about a dozen more pizza varieties — and Hulu's newest cooking competition series Best in Dough promises to cover them all.

"In a world where there seems to be little agreement on anything, there is one great unifier… the universal love of pizza," reads a press release shared exclusively with PEOPLE.

Debuting on the streaming platform on Monday, Sept. 19, Best in Dough will bring together pizza-obsessed competitors from around the country in hopes of winning a cash prize. Hulu plans to drop three 30-minute episodes on its first two Mondays followed by four episodes during its third week, all leading up to an October 3 finale.

The show will be hosted by Bachelor in Paradise's former bartender, Wells Adams, and judged by one of the most popular pizza chefs in the country, Daniele Utidi of Los Angeles' Pizzana, which has quickly become a celebrity hot spot.

Wells Adams - Best in Dough Credit: Michael Desmond/Hulu

"I can't wait for people to see Best in Dough!" Adams tells PEOPLE exclusively. "I mean, who doesn't love a pizza party? I can honestly say, I've never had more fun (and gained more weight) than I did working on Best in Dough. [It was] an absolute dream job to host! In a world where no one can agree on anything, we all can agree that pizza is the best and this show is a big ole slice of heaven."

"It's been a dream to share my love for pizza through Pizzana these past five years, and I'm so excited to be judging Best in Dough to bring that love to Hulu's audience," Utidi adds. "That's the best part for me — aside from getting to eat a lot of pizza during the show!"

Best in Dough -- Episode 108 -- In a world where there seems to be little agreement on anything, there is one great unifier… the universal love of pizza. "Best In Dough" brings together pizza obsessed competitors from all walks of life to showcase their pizza slinging skills and battle it out for a cash prize. Fire up the oven, the first ever pizza competition is on! Daniele Uditi, shown. Credit: Michael Desmond/Hulu

Adams and Utidi won't be the only familiar faces either. Also weighing in at the judges' table will be chef Millie Peartree, comedian and food influencer Eunji Kim and baker Bryan Ford, who is partly responsible for the 2020 sourdough craze.

And the contestants and themes are just as diverse as the taste testing judges themselves. From fine dining chefs like Amanda Morris, Ian Winslade and Yoko Hasebe to notable social media influencers like Ashley Mincey, and Shealyn Coniglio, the show promises to deliver "a wide variety of Pizza slingers" for every dough lover out there.