Listen to the parody artist sing about everything from waffles to ice cream to Spam

It’s been a good week for “Weird Al” Yankovic, whose face has popped up on our Facebook news feed so many times since Monday, we’re thinking about getting a perm.

The Weird Al mania is, of course, because Yankovic has been dropping a new parody video every day, from “Tacky” (set to the tune of Pharrell’s “Happy”) to “Foil,” a spoof of Lorde’s “Royals” that glorifies one of the handiest items in our kitchen.

We’re a little disappointed that none of new songs were the food anthem we’d been hoping for — Yankovic takes “Foil” into some, um, creative territory after singing about sandwiches and leftovers — but it’s a good excuse to revisit the quirky artist’s parodies on ice cream, waffles, Spam and more over the years.

Below, listen to every food song in Yankovic’s extensive library, dating back to 1983. If anything, please watch the clip of “Addicted to Spuds,” where he performs live at MTV’s 1987 New Year’s Eve party with a lineup of guitar players in full-body Mr. Potato Head costumes. The “Taco Grande” video, which some fantastic soul on YouTube set to the backdrop of the real music video it parodies, is pretty excellent as well.

Enjoy:

1983: “I Love Rocky Road,” a parody of “I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll” as performed by Joan Jett and the Blackhearts

1983: “My Bologna,” a parody of “My Sharona” by The Knack

1984: “Eat It,” a parody of “Beat It” by Michael Jackson

1984: “Theme from Rocky XIII (The Rye or the Kaiser),” a parody of Survivor’s “Eye of the Tiger”

1985: “Girls Just Want to Have Lunch,” a parody of “Girls Just Want to Have Fun” by Cyndi Lauper

1986: “Addicted to Spuds” a parody of “Addicted to Love” by Robert Palmer

1988: “Lasagna,” a parody of “La Bamba” as performed by Los Lobos

1989: “Spam,” a parody of “Stand” by R.E.M.

1992: “The White Stuff,” a parody of “You Got It (The Right Stuff)” by New Kids on the Block

1992: “Taco Grande,” a parody of “Rico Suave” by Gerardo

1993: “Livin’ in the Fridge” parody of “Livin’ on the Edge” by Aerosmith

1993: “Waffle King,” a parody in the style of Peter Gabriel

1999: “Grapefruit Diet,” a parody of “Zoot Suit Riot” by the Cherry Poppin’ Daddies

2006: “Trapped in the Drive-Thru,” a parody of “Trapped in the Closet” by R. Kelly

2014: “Foil,” a parody of “Royals” by Lorde

…And do these two count? Probably as much as “Foil,” so consider them a bonus:

1988: “Fat,” a parody of “Bad” by Michael Jackson

2008: “Whatever You Like,” a parody of “Whatever You Like” by T.I.

