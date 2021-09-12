Football Fans Say the Weber Portable Grill Is 'Perfect for Tailgating,' and It's Going for Just $60

Weighing just under 14 pounds, the small grill can go just about anywhere, which is why shoppers say it's "perfect for tailgating." Its compact design doesn't stop with its small size: The grill's rectangular shape makes it easy to fit in the trunk, and it has a securing lid lock feature that'll hold it together while you're transporting the grill. Plus, the appliance comes with two nylon side handles that are easy to grip. Its plated steel legs actually fold out too, giving you much-needed stability in one compact package.