On the latest episode of First Taste , PEOPLE food editors Shay Spence and Ana Calderone test out what's new in fast food

We Tried the New McDonald's Spicy McNuggets — Did They Bring the Heat?

Are the McDonald's new spicy nuggets all they're cracked up to be?

In just two weeks since their debut, McDonald's limited-edition spicy chicken nuggets are selling out across the country — and it is expected that most locations will be completely sold out within the next few days. To see what all the fuss is about, PEOPLE food editors Shay Spence and Ana Calderone tried the chicken bites, plus more new fast food items, on the latest episode of First Taste.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Straight out of the box, our food editors noticed their slight orange tint, which is due to the tempura coating made with cayenne and chile peppers.

"I have to say it's not that spicy," says Calderone. "But I guess that's okay, they had to appeal to a mass audience."

"You just gotta wait, be patient," adds Spence. "It's tingling my sinuses a little bit. I could definitely handle spicier but for the mass audiences this is perfect."

Image zoom McDonald's

To kick things up a notch, we paired the nuggets with the new Mighty Hot Sauce — and both agreed it packs a punch. It has a little sweetness that tames the heat, but the heat is there for sure. Overall, they were a hit.

"I love taking this classic and giving it a twist without compromising the integrity. 10 out of 10," says Spence.

Also featured on the new episode of First Taste is McDonald's new Chips Ahoy! McFlurry, and two items from Wendy's: the Bacon Pub Fries, and Pretzel Bacon Pub Cheeseburger.