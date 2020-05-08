Our Novice Cook Tried Making Japanese Soufflé Pancakes and It Was Kind of a Disaster

Do not be fooled by the recipe videos. They may look easy, but alas, they are not.

Allow me to introduce myself. My name is Morgan Raum and I am an expert restaurant eater and food photographer. When it comes to cooking, however, I possess absolutely no expertise.

I've been indoors for nearly two months now. When I began this period of isolation, I was but a mere mortal. Eight weeks later, after countless hours of figuring out the basics (read: I just learned how to boil pasta), I embarked upon a most ambitious endeavor to cook Japanese soufflé pancakes from scratch.

I set my sights on this goal after watching countless viral TikTok tutorials, in which home cooks of all levels beautifully whisk together pancake batter ingredients before folding in egg whites so creamy they look like airy clouds. The process looked simple enough, so I courageously initiated my journey, bold, and unafraid of failure.

I should note, however, that nearly every recipe calls for the use of round pancake molds, which I do not own.

Unfortunately, and to be expected, the recipe videos are deceptively easy (especially sans pancake molds).

My first attempt can and should be categorized as practice. I simply did not maintain the knowledge required to complete the first step — separating egg yolks from the whites — and this proved my fatal flaw. I was unable to isolate them, so the mixture set aside for future whipping was corrupted from the start.

As a result, even after adding sugar and a smidge of vinegar to the egg whites, I could not beat them properly and they never formed stiff peaks. Still, I poured the resulting blend into the bubbly, whipped egg yolk mixture, which now contained milk, vanilla extract, vegetable oil, and additional yolk, as well as sifted flour and baking powder.

The rest of the process is embarrassing for me to describe, to say the least. I poured the "batter" into a Ziploc bag, burned myself while greasing the pan, and then attempted to layer the mixture into a thick circle. Unfortunately, the batter was so runny that it spread throughout the pan and resulted in the flattest pancakes I have ever seen. Actually, it would be an insult to pancakes to categorize these plain yolk patties as such.

My second attempt at cooking the trendy breakfast item was definitely a lot better. This time, I decided to follow written instructions instead of an amalgamation of TikTok videos, which I obviously should have done from the start, seeing as I am a miserable cook.

I chose the Japanese Soufflé Pancakes recipe from AllRecipes and gathered my ingredients: milk, white vinegar, all-purpose flour, sugar, baking powder, 2 large eggs, vanilla extract, butter, and...mayonnaise.

First I asked my quarantine roommate to separate the egg yolks from the whites on my behalf. After I got this step out of the way, the process was much easier. I combined a cup of milk with a tablespoon of vinegar, which is a D.I.Y. way of making buttermilk, and set it aside for five minutes. Then I sifted together flour, sugar, and baking powder in a separate bowl.

According to the recipe, the next step involves beating the egg whites with an electric mixer until stiff peaks form. Since I did not time out my steps properly, I was forced to skip to step four instead and whisk together the buttermilk, flour mixture, two egg yolks, and vanilla extract. I then went against all of my natural instincts and added a tablespoon of mayonnaise, stirred until there were no lumps, and retreated to step three.

The next part of the recipe says to "fold in egg whites." My knowledge of folding in cooking is limited to an iconic scene in Schitt's Creek, in which Dan Levy and Catherine O'Hara's characters try and fail to "fold in the cheese." As such, this crucial step required quite a bit of research on my part.

In the end, I properly folded in the whites (I think), carefully poured the gorgeous mixture into a Ziploc bag without dissipating the air bubbles, greased the pan with butter, and got to cooking.

Alas, my attempts were fruitless.

Again, I do not have round pancake molds at my disposal, so I was left to fend for myself. I tried pouring the batter into a circle, but I could not — even after using the spatula to force a rounder shape. You're supposed to cook the pancakes for about 4-6 minutes on each side, but at this point, the bottoms were completely burned and my fluffy pancake batter was no more.

All this is to say that cooking Japanese soufflé pancakes is no beginner's task, I assume even with the molds. While my second attempt was certainly valiant, in the end, I really just cooked a stack of burned pancakes. They were slightly fluffier than those I might normally consume on a Saturday morning, but for the amount of effort I put into the process, they were not worth it.

So while I acknowledge that I am a walking kitchen disaster, I'm also confident that cooking these fluffy pancakes demands so much precision that it's a gamble for many cooks, so embark with caution—and I would probably invest in some pancake molds if you do.