We Tried Starbucks' New Iced Sugar Cookie Almond Milk Latte

The new drink is a buttery and sweet addition to Starbucks’ 2021 holiday menu

November brings chillier weather, clocks set backward and, most importantly, Starbucks red cup season. Spooky decorations are swapped for merrier alternatives and PSLs are dumped for peppermint/gingerbread/holiday coffee counterparts.

On Nov. 4, the coffee chain launched its festive menu and red cups, an annual monumental moment for Starbucks lovers (and haters). Critics tend to focus on the design of the holiday cups, but we are taking a closer look at a menu addition: the Iced Sugar Cookie Almond Milk Latte.

Joining the crew of holiday classics is the new cookie-flavored latte. Starbucks' first-ever non-dairy holiday drink combines blonde espresso, sugar cookie flavored syrup, almond milk and colorful cookie sprinkles. Just as with all other Starbucks drinks, the Iced Sugar Cookie Almond Milk Latte is available hot or iced.

PEOPLE got a sneak preview of this season's red cup designs, holiday food and festive beverages.

The latte is not as festive tasting as the peppermint, chestnut or caramel drinks on Starbucks' menu but the holiday sprinkles on top are just enough to get you into the holiday spirit. Despite the name, we were pleasantly surprised that the drink was not too sweet. The "cookie" name holds true in the buttery flavors of the beverage, which definitely separates the drink from a usual vanilla latte or a Starbucks' Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Brew.

Is the Iced Sugar Cookie Almond Milk Latte groundbreaking, earthshattering and unlike any coffee we've ever tasted? No. But is it a delicious alternative beverage for a regular vanilla coffee drinker? Absolutely.

Along with the launch of the new holiday beverage, Nov. 4 brought returning drink favorites including the Peppermint Mocha, Caramel Bruleé Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte, Toasted White Chocolate Mocha and Irish Cream Cold Brew. The holiday food menu consists of classic foods like the Reindeer Cake Pop, Cranberry Bliss Bar, Sugar Plum Cheese Danish and Snowman Cookie.