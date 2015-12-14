We Tried It: A Dance Class Based on Justin Bieber's Music Video 'Sorry'

Image zoom

What Is It: Broadway Bodies is a dance studio in New York City that specializes in teaching the choreography to pop songs, music videos and musicals. I heard they were offering a class inspired by my current favorite song, “Sorry,” by Justin Bieber. The music video is worth obsessing over, and a few friends and I were itching to learn the dance moves.

Who Tried It: Alisha Williams, PEOPLE senior designer

Level of Difficulty: 5 (on a scale from 1 to 10). No particular dance knowledge needed — there were a range of skills represented in the room. But expect to sweat! The high-energy, hour-long class is packed with step-by-step instruction to break down even the most complicated moves, which we repeated to perfection.

We walked into the no-frills studio, not sure what to expect. But when the overhead lights went off and the dance lights came on, I knew it was going to be AWESOME. The class was taught by the crazy talented Alistair Williams, studio director of NYC Broadway Bodies. His years of professional experience shined through as he started the class with a series of warm-up moves, all to the Bieb’s greatest hits.

We quickly moved onto the choreography of the “Sorry” video, starting with the opening pose. Williams broke down the beginning of the dance into three sections for the class to tackle. We repeated each section as we went along, building on what we’d learned until we had memorized the steps for the first 90 seconds of the song. Questions were encouraged — Williams is super patient! — and he turned tricky moves into doable dancing.

Before we knew it, we were performing what we’d learned in its entirety, first as a group, then in smaller groups so we could really show off.

The Verdict: I loved it! The atmosphere, choreography, instructors and all-around feel of the cardio session would bring me back in a heartbeat. We couldn’t learn the entire video in an hour-long class, but if this were offered as a series of classes, I’d be at every one. The choreography didn’t mimic every move of the video step-for-step, but I appreciate Broadway Bodies’ less-challenging version for people like myself! The choreography was easy enough to pick up in an hour, but it still felt like a solid workout.