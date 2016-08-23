Watermelon Frosé Is a Beautiful Twist on the Summer's Trendiest Drink

Take 5 is a PEOPLE Food series with a mission: Get a star-worthy meal (or dessert or cocktail) on your table in either 5 minutes or using only 5 ingredients. Each recipe has been bravely tested, tasted and approved by our food editors for your eating pleasure. If you’re hungry for more recipes, we’ve got you covered.

Frosé — a.k.a. frozen rosé — is undoubtedly the trendiest beverage out there this summer. Countless variations on the drink have been popping up all over the internet, and after testing out a bunch, we’ve finally found our fave.

Using watermelon instead of the more common strawberries gives it an ultra-refreshing taste and beautiful red color, and unlike strawberries you don’t have to strain them.

This recipe only takes 5 minutes, but if you really want to take it to next level slushiness, freeze the watermelon cubes before blending. And if you really want to give it a kick, feel free to add some vodka in there for good measure.

Watch the video above to see how to make it, then follow the recipe below.

Watermelon Frosé Recipe

Makes 4

2 cups rosé wine

1 ½ cups chopped watermelon

¼ cup sugar

Toss all ingredients and 3½ cups ice in a blender and blend until very smooth, about a minute. Add more ice if necessary to reach desired consistency.