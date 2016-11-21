Watch Vanderpump Rules' Tom Schwartz Pull Off the Most Savage Reality TV Prank of All Time

Just when we thought we’d seen it all on Vanderpump Rules, they find a new way to shake us to our core.

In the above (maybe NSFW) sneak peek for Monday night’s episode, Tom Schwartz — whom we have previously described as a “lovable goof,” though now his antics have taken a deeply sinister turn — feeds his cast mates Jax Taylor and Tom Sandoval steaks that he notes have been marinated in a “special spice.”

After the boys proceed to sniff, lick and eat said steaks, Schwartz hands them over an envelope, which contains a picture of…well, you really just have to watch. In the realm of reality TV pranks — which are all-too-frequent and almost always lame — this one reigns supreme.

Ultimately, though, we’re not sure what is harder to come to terms with: Tom Schwartz putting a steak in his butt, or Tom Sandoval’s braid/ponytail situation.

You can catch the full episode on Monday night at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.