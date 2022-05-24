Watch the Cute Moment Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Cut Their Enormous Wedding Cake

The reception for Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's wedding took place at Castello Brown in Portofino, Italy

Everything about Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's wedding was go-big-or-go-home — including their wedding cake!

In a video posted by The Kardashians star's friend-stylist Dani Michelle, the newlyweds are seen cutting into an enormous wedding cake.

The multi-tiered cake featured large white layers with vintage piping. One side was decorated with red roses and green leaves cascading down the huge cake. Like any classic wedding cake, the massive dessert was topped with small figurines of a couple.

In the Instagram video, Kardashian and Barker playfully laughed while they cut the cake in front of family and friends who were cheering in the background. To add to the wow factor, sparklers erupted behind them.

After a Vegas "practice wedding" in April and a legal ceremony in Santa Barbara earlier this month, Kardashian, 43, and the drummer, 46, said "I do" once again on Sunday in Italy. The couple chose to host the ceremony at L'Olivetta, a villa in Portofino, Italy, owned by Dolce & Gabbana. The reception was held at Castello Brown in Portofino.

They're also planning a reception in Los Angeles.

As for the menu at the iconic Italian wedding, Kylie Jenner shared a glimpse at the food stations on her Instagram Story. From her posts, fans could see stations devoted to freshly made cannolis and pasta.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder also posted a cheeky video of Kendall Jenner at the wedding reception, poking fun at her sister's viral kitchen faux pas.

Travis Barker/Instagram Kourtney kardashian wedding https://www.instagram.com/travisbarker Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker | Credit: Travis Barker/Instagram

"Me and cucumber girl," Kylie wrote in reference to the May 12 episode of The Kardashians when Kendall tried slicing a cucumber in her mom's kitchen. Her chopping technique left fans hilariously confused.

Shortly after the moment went viral, Kendall leaned into her funny kitchen moment on social media.

"Kendall Jenner trying to cut a f----- cucumber is the most tragic thing I've ever witnessed," a fan wrote in the tweet, which was retweeted by the reality star.