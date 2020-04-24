Watch Ree Drummond Almost Set Her Kitchen on Fire on Pioneer Woman: Staying Home

Ree Drummond has made it clear that there will be a lot of bloopers from her special 5-part series, The Pioneer Woman: Staying Home. Fortunately, she’s posting some of those awkward moments online for everyone else to enjoy.

The Food Network chef shared a “somewhat chaotic” video on Instagram today, and in one hilarious clip, her wooden spoon goes up in flames. “YOUR SPOON IS ON FIRE!” screams one of Drummond’s daughters before she looks down, shrieks, and then starts laughing upon seeing it completely ablaze.

The post also showcases more funny behind-the-scenes moments. At one point, Drummond jokingly pretends to bite her daughter’s finger from far away, while at another, she adjusts her floral kimono and asks seriously, “Do I look like I’m wearing a curtain!?” One of her daughters says exasperatedly, “No, you’re fine!” to which Drummond responds, “Sorry…I’m just asking!”

As most of the U.S. is voluntarily social distancing to stop the spread of the coronavirus, the 51-year-old chef has been filming these special episodes of her show with her family while in self-isolation on their Oklahoma ranch. Best of all, the episodes are being shot exclusively by her daughters Paige and Alex, and her nephew Stuart, using their iPhones.

“My second ‘Staying Home’ episode airs tomorrow morning,” the chef captioned her Instagram post. “The Drummond kids filmed it, it’s somewhat chaotic, and here’s a peek at some of the behind-the-scenes goings-on. You’ll have to tune in to find out the fate of Mr. Spoon (I called him Woody. He was my friend.😢).”

In each episode, Drummond makes easy comfort food from pantry staples — like taco shells and cheese, melty cheesy toast, and turtle mug cake.

“We have a learning curve with technology and a few things…[There is] a lot more cutting up and definitely more bloopers. And so a lot of that is included. Some angles of the camera you see Alex filming and so it’s a little more gritty and it was a lot of fun,” Drummond recently told PEOPLE of the new episodes. “We said, ‘Let’s just be messy about it because that’s exactly what this situation is.’ It was quite messy, but the kids did a great job and it kept them out of trouble.”

“We are creating ways for Food Network to continue to be the destination that viewers can rely on with our fresh new content, turning family members into camera crews, and using technology we all have in our pockets,” said Courtney White, President of the Food Network, in a press release.

“Ree Drummond and her family are giving viewers a look at what quarantine life is like on the ranch, and what recipes she has been making for her family,” she continued.

The Pioneer Woman: Staying Home special episodes air on Saturdays at 10 a.m. EST on Food Network.

This isn’t the first time that the Food Network is leaning on their talent to create entertaining, original content amid the coronavirus pandemic. The cable network has filled its schedule with self-filmed segments from stars including Joanna Gaines, who whipped up her family favorite recipes and gave viewers a sneak peek at her upcoming cooking show, and Molly Yeh from Girl Meets Farm. As a result, they just saw their highest-rated Saturday-Sunday combo in over eight years, when a total of 16.5 million viewers tuned into programming last weekend.

Later this spring, the Food Network will also be airing a new cooking show featuring Trainwreck star Amy Schumer and her husband, chef Chris Fischer. The 30-minute, remotely-made eight-part series, with the working title Amy Schumer Learns to Cook, will feature the couple whipping up dishes using farm-fresh ingredients.

If you couldn’t figure out from the title, Fischer — an award-winning cookbook author who ran his family’s Beetlebung Farm in Martha’s Vineyard — will do most of the cooking. Schumer will mix the cocktails.