Watch Mindy Kaling Try Her Office Character's Signature Cocktail for the First Time

The actress finally tried Kelly Kapoor’s drink during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show

Mindy Kaling has never tried her Office character's signature drink — until now.

"That drink is a 'seven and seven with eight maraschino cherries, sugar on the rim, blended if you can,' " a laughing Clarkson, 39, reminded Kaling, 42. After asking the Why Not Me? author, who portrayed the character of Kelly Kapoor on the long-running television series, if she had ever tried one, Kaling revealed that she has never had "the most sugary drink of all time," admitting that it "sounds disgusting."

A member of Clarkson's production team then brought out two of the signature cocktails for the ladies to try, and their reactions to the iconic Office beverage were just as sweet as the drink itself. "Oh my god, it's like a straight up snow cone," Clarkson commented, while Kaling backtracked on her previous statement about the drink sounding disgusting.

"This tastes delicious," Kaling stated, adding, "This is something you would have at Universal City Walk. Yeah, this is awesome. Thank you, Kelly."

While it's been over eight years since The Office came to an end, Kaling is still close to some of her former costars — particularly Novak, 42, whom she dated on-and-off between 2004 and 2007. Novak and Kaling's characters also had an on-again, off-again relationship throughout the course of the show.

Although Kaling had once called her relationship with Novak "complicated," the exes now have a stronger bond than ever before, as Novak is the godfather of Kaling's 3-year-old daughter, Katherine "Kit" Swati.

"But the truth is that B.J. is so much more like family now than a platonic friend," the Mindy Project star told Good Housekeeping in 2019. "He's the godfather to my daughter, he comes over like once a week. Sometimes he'll come over just to hang out with her."