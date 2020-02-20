Watch Justin Bieber and James Corden Attempt to Make 'Despa-tacos' in a Food Truck for a Good Cause

Beliebe it or not, Justin Bieber and James Corden are officially food truck drivers. Well, at least they were for a day.

Fans of both stars got the surprise of their lives when they stumbled across the pair selling $1 grilled cheese sandwiches and fish tacos out of a “Yummy” food truck in Los Angeles on Jan. 22 for a special segment of the Late Late Show, which aired on Wednesday.

The special food truck clip accompanied Bieber and the 41-year-old late night host’s long-awaited third Carpool Karaoke episode. Instead of singing though, the two cook up a storm together and donated all the proceeds to the L.A. Food Bank.

RELATED: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Navigate the Self-Order Kiosk at KFC Before Sharing Kisses in Elevator

Both of the menu items available in the truck were named after two of Bieber’s most well-known songs: “Despacito” and “Where Are Ü Now.” The grilled cheese sandwiches were called “Where Are Ü Now That I Cheese You,” while the fish tacos were “Despa-tacos.”

The two ended up handing out food to more than 100 people who crowded around with their phones out and filmed the whole ordeal. Many fans even rated the quality of the food. “This was made by Justin Bieber,” Corden said proudly as he hand-fed one man a bite of a grilled cheese sandwich.

RELATED: Watch Justin Bieber and James Corden Learn Choreography from Adorable Kids

Image zoom Terence Patrick/CBS

Others were cool and collected as Corden and Bieber jokingly screamed orders at each other from across the truck and tried to accommodate everyone’s food allergies.

One excited fan reached inside the window and exclaimed, “I’m your biggest fan!” She then explained that she’s allergic to fish and said in a surprisingly relaxed tone that she would go into anaphylactic shock and die if her food was cooked on the same grill. “Don’t eat it,” warned Corden.

WATCH: Justin Bieber Announces Valentine’s Day Release Date for New Album Changes

When Bieber and Corden reunited for Carpool they had a lot to catch up on. “It’s been a long time,” Bieber told Corden as the episode began. “It’s been a couple years. A lot has happened. Married man, got a mustache now.”

The stars started off by singing “I Don’t Care,” Bieber’s collaboration with Ed Sheeran, before moving into the singer’s latest hit, “Yummy,” where they perfected their own TikTok choreography. They also belted out to “Love Yourself,” “Intentions” and “One Less Lonely Girl.”