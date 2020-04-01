Watch Ina Garten Make a Giant Cosmo on Instagram: 'It’s Always Cocktail Hour in a Crisis'

Image zoom Ina Garten/Instagram

Ina Garten has come up with the perfect cure for boredom while millions of people across the world are stuck at home: cocktail hour!

The Barefoot Contessa star looks to be keeping busy while at home in East Hampton, NY. During the last two weeks, her Instagram page has served as a constant source of comfort as she cooks up a storm and inspires both new and seasoned home cooks to make some of her best, easiest, and most accessible recipes while in self-isolation.

Around 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, she tried her hand at making something a little different: one giant Cosmopolitan cocktail.

“During these stressful times, it’s really important to keep traditions alive. My favorite tradition is the cocktail hour,” Garten joked in a two-minute Instagram video. “So I’m going to make you my favorite Cosmopolitan — and you probably have all the ingredients in your house.”

And she was not shy about the portions in her quarantini. Garten poured two cups of “good” vodka, one cup of Cointreau, one cup of cranberry juice cocktail, and a half cup of freshly squeezed lime juice for taste — this step is “very important.”

She then filled a cocktail shaker half full with ice, shook the mixture for 30 seconds, and poured the entire contents of the cup into a larger-than-life martini glass, just for kicks. “During a crisis, you know, cocktail hour can be almost any hour,” she continued with a big smile while clearly choking back laughter.

“Stay safe, have a very good time, and don’t forget the cocktails,” she said at the end of her video before taking a big sip. “Mmmmm, delicious!”

It’s important to note than in her official recipe, which she alludes to in the caption, Garten states that the drink serves only one person. She also tagged her post with “self-care” and “April Fools’ Day” to clarify that the serving size is, of course, a joke.

So far, the video has racked up more than 100,000 likes in just three hours, as well as nearly 14,000 comments from friends of the chef and fans alike. “Love it! Xx,” wrote Food Network chef Giada de Laurentiis, while Garten’s former assistant Lidey Heuck commented, “LOL!!!!!! this is the best thing I’ve ever seen!!” followed by four laughing emojis and hearts.

Garten responded to numerous comments on the post, including some that complimented the chef’s naturally curly hair. One follower wrote, “This, Ina, and you look beautiful!” The chef thanked her, writing “Very kind of you – no hair & makeup for me today!”

The enormous Cosmo isn’t the Food Network star’s first recipe of the week, either. Just in the last few days alone, she’s cooked and shared recipes for Belgian waffles, homemade chicken stock, and a potato bacon frittata.

“I’m not proud of myself. I toasted an Overnight Belgian Waffle from the freezer and somehow PB&J landed on it. OMG it’s delicious!!!” she said of the waffle, which she somehow managed to make look gourmet. When it came to her frittata, she noted, “Frittatas are a great way to clean out your fridge – deliciously!”

For now, we’ll stick to the cocktails.