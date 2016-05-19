Happiest breakfast on earth!



Ciara put pancake-making duties at the top of her list on Thursday to celebrate her son, Future Zahir Wilburn's, second birthday. But these weren't any old pancakes—the singer was flipping adorable Mickey Mouse-shaped flapjacks for the special occasion. (Oh, to be a toddler again!)

“As you can see, I have been struggling a little bit with this, but I have faith,” the Billboard Music Awards host said in her Instagram video, as she poured mouse ear-shaped batter into the skillet. “Mickey Mouse got swag,” she joked about her perfectly-imperfect griddle skills. “You see his edges are not perfectly round. We call that ‘swag in character.'”

And baby Future's verdict on his happy birthday meal: “They weren't perfect, but he approved,” Ciara wrote.

Future may have a soft spot in his heart for the iconic Disney character. In March, he visited Disneyland with his mom and her fiancé, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson. Ciara posted photos of the trio posing with Mickey in front of Cinderella's castle—and, oh yes, Future even wore his own mouse ears embroidered with his name.

