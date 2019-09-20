Watch Brad Pitt and Jimmy Fallon Have an Eating Competition in Hilarious Tonight Show Sketch

Brad Pitt and Jimmy Fallon sure know how to escalate things quickly.

Pitt, 55, appeared in a sketch with The Tonight Show host, 45, in a battle of politeness that eventually evolved into a dine-and-dash master class.

In the sketch, Fallon is dining alone at a restaurant when he receives a drink sent to him “courtesy of the gentleman at the bar,” his waiter says.

That gentleman, of course, is Pitt, who is casually sipping a coffee and reading 2001: A Space Odyssey by Arthur Clarke at the bar.

To return the favor, Fallon sends the actor a frothy coffee drink, and after a cheers is exchanged, the gifts continue, with everything from a scorpion bowl with a steak, medium rare to a seafood tower with crab legs sticking out.

Image zoom Brad Pitt NBC

The men hilariously appear more frustrated as they try to one-up each other with gifts like a Ferrero Rocher tower, an Edible Arrangement, pancakes, 30 hot dogs, an old coconut with a mini hammer, a bucket of tater tots, a party sub, one single red M&M, astronaut ice cream, toothpaste with orange juice, calcium chews, cheese, hibachi shrimp and a three-tiered wedding cake.

Eventually, Pitt asks the waiter if he can order yet another absurd dish, only to be told that he and Fallon have run the restaurant dry, and the kitchen is now “completely out of food.”

“Well, I guess it’s the check then,” Pitt responds, to which the eye-popping total makes him spit out his drink.

He does, however, have one final gift to offer Fallon, as he sends the bill over to the host and makes a break for it, tossing up two middle fingers as he bolts.

Pitt is currently promoting his drama Ad Astra, in which he stars as an astronaut searching for his lost father in space.