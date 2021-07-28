Pucker Up! Warheads Sour Spiked Seltzer Is the Nostalgic Drink of Summer

The cans from Artisanal Brew Works are available in classic flavors like black cherry, watermelon, and blue raspberry

Be still, our '90s-loving hearts. Warheads, the sour candy that defined a generation, is now available in spiked seltzer form, thanks to the brilliant minds at Artisanal Brew Works.

In partnership with Impact Confections (Warheads' parent company), the New York-based brewery has concocted a line of bubbly booze that is sure to make your mouth pucker.

But this isn't their first foray into nostalgic candy collabs that will have you clutching your Beanie Babies and stacking your Pogs. Warheads Sour Ales debuted in 2020 to much fanfare, so the spiked seltzer — both gluten-free and boasting a five-percent ABV — was a welcomed next step.

Artisanal Brew Works co-founder Colin Quinn told Food & Wine earlier this year that "after making the Warheads beers for a while, the seltzers seemed like such a natural progression of that. It seemed like something that would work really well that would make people happy."

And happy they are. PopSugar writer Kalea Martin was one of the first to sample White Claw's more sour sister, raving that the taste was not "overwhelmingly sweet" and one that only started offensively tart before mellowing out, much like the candy.

She says that each of the classic five flavors (black cherry, blue raspberry, lemon, green apple, and watermelon) were "distinct." But she did also note that you should not expect the same brightly-dyed tongue you may have experienced after eating the candy. Whether that's a good or a bad thing is up to you.

The company has begun to tease three new flavor hybrids (cherry lime, orange pineapple, and lemon berry), which are expected to be released next month.

For those who happen to be near Saratoga Springs, N.Y., you can stop by Artisanal's taproom to purchase a four-pack or sample a flight. National distribution is currently limited, though there are stores in California, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey that carry the coveted cans. Be sure to check out the brewery's website and Instagram for the most up-to-date information.