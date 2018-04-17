Want to Spot a Celebrity at Dinner? Here's Where You Should Make a Reservation

<p><strong>New York City</strong></p> <p>After hosting <em>Saturday Night Live</em> for the first time, comedian John Mulaney headed to <a href="http://www.atlanticgrill.com/venues/near-lincoln-center/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">the seafood restaurant</a> located near N.Y.C.&rsquo;s Lincoln Center. Mulaney was joined by the<em> SNL</em> cast and stars like Robert De Niro,&nbsp;Ben Stiller, Steve Martin, Martin Short and Jon&nbsp;Hamm. They snacked on array of plates including shrimp and lobster rolls, spicy tuna rolls, crab guacamole and chips, and grilled cheese and eggs. For dessert, everyone enjoyed chocolate espresso mousse cake, lemon blueberry pie, and a trio of gelato and sorbet.</p>
Atlantic Grill 

New York City

After hosting Saturday Night Live for the first time, comedian John Mulaney headed to the seafood restaurant located near N.Y.C.’s Lincoln Center. Mulaney was joined by the SNL cast and stars like Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller, Steve Martin, Martin Short and Jon Hamm. They snacked on array of plates including shrimp and lobster rolls, spicy tuna rolls, crab guacamole and chips, and grilled cheese and eggs. For dessert, everyone enjoyed chocolate espresso mousse cake, lemon blueberry pie, and a trio of gelato and sorbet.

<p><strong>Miami, Florida</strong></p> <p>David Beckham celebrated Easter with Victoria Beckham and their three sons at the Miami hotspot. The family was &#8220;super polite&#8221; to the staff and chatted about &#8220;work, home and tattoos,&#8221; says an onlooker, who adds that the group ordered a variety of dishes.</p>
Zuma

Miami, Florida

David Beckham celebrated Easter with Victoria Beckham and their three sons at the Miami hotspot. The family was “super polite” to the staff and chatted about “work, home and tattoos,” says an onlooker, who adds that the group ordered a variety of dishes.

<p><strong>Chicago</strong></p> <p><em>This Is Us</em> castmates&nbsp;Justin Hartley and Milo Ventimiglia dined at the <a href="http://www.primeandprovisions.com/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">opulent steakhouse</a>&nbsp;in April, posing with two staff members after their meal. Ventimiglia, who is vegan, enjoyed a cauliflower steak while Hartley sipped on wine and tried a few decadent dishes. &ldquo;The two actors couldn&rsquo;t have been any nicer,&rdquo; a&nbsp;representative for the restaurant tells PEOPLE.</p>
Prime & Provisions 

Chicago

This Is Us castmates Justin Hartley and Milo Ventimiglia dined at the opulent steakhouse in April, posing with two staff members after their meal. Ventimiglia, who is vegan, enjoyed a cauliflower steak while Hartley sipped on wine and tried a few decadent dishes. “The two actors couldn’t have been any nicer,” a representative for the restaurant tells PEOPLE.

<p><strong>New York City</strong></p> <p>Busy Phillips stopped by the <a href="https://www.leftbanknewyork.com/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">West Village-based bistro</a>&nbsp;in April with her husband, screenwriter Marc Silverstein, and friends for dinner of octopus, fennel salad, trout, steak and the restaurant&rsquo;s signature iron roast chicken. And the&nbsp;<em>I Feel Pretty</em> actress is just one of many stars to visit the eatery lately.</p> <p>Zach Braff, who is an investor in the restaurant, also stopped by to celebrate his 43rd birthday on April 6, staying until the late hours of the night. Braff thanked the full dining room as they sang &ldquo;Happy Birthday&rdquo; and joked that everyone attending should &ldquo;spend a little more money,&rdquo; says a source.</p>
Left Bank

New York City

Busy Phillips stopped by the West Village-based bistro in April with her husband, screenwriter Marc Silverstein, and friends for dinner of octopus, fennel salad, trout, steak and the restaurant’s signature iron roast chicken. And the I Feel Pretty actress is just one of many stars to visit the eatery lately.

Zach Braff, who is an investor in the restaurant, also stopped by to celebrate his 43rd birthday on April 6, staying until the late hours of the night. Braff thanked the full dining room as they sang “Happy Birthday” and joked that everyone attending should “spend a little more money,” says a source.

<p><strong>Miami</strong></p> <p>Former First Lady <a href="https://people.com/tag/michelle-obama">Michelle Obama</a> dined with a group of 11 friends and secret service on <a href="http://www.seaspicemiami.com/about/">the brasserie</a>&#8216;s orchid-covered terrace overlooking the Miami River on Tuesday. Obama enjoyed a 6-course meal, prepared by Executive Chef Angel Leon (pictured), which included&nbsp;oysters, caviar, local stone crabs, 1855 prime Ribeye and tres leches for dessert.&nbsp;</p>
Seaspice 

Miami

Former First Lady Michelle Obama dined with a group of 11 friends and secret service on the brasserie‘s orchid-covered terrace overlooking the Miami River on Tuesday. Obama enjoyed a 6-course meal, prepared by Executive Chef Angel Leon (pictured), which included oysters, caviar, local stone crabs, 1855 prime Ribeye and tres leches for dessert. 

<p><strong>New York City</strong></p> <p>After hosting Saturday Night Live, <a href="https://people.com/tag/bill-hader">Bill Hader</a> and the rest of the cast celebrated a successful show at the Park Avenue location of the&nbsp;<a href="http://www.doscaminos.com/">authentic Mexican restaurant chain</a>. Hader enjoyed&nbsp;shrimp quesadillas and sipped on Day of the Dead Amber ale while he mingled with celeb guests Jon Hamm, Paul Rudd and Scarlett Johansson.</p>
pinterest
Dos Caminos

New York City

After hosting Saturday Night Live, Bill Hader and the rest of the cast celebrated a successful show at the Park Avenue location of the authentic Mexican restaurant chain. Hader enjoyed shrimp quesadillas and sipped on Day of the Dead Amber ale while he mingled with celeb guests Jon Hamm, Paul Rudd and Scarlett Johansson.

<p><strong>Los Angeles</strong></p> <p>Cindy Crawford, Adrienne Bailon and Chuck Liddell are all fans of this <a href="https://www.thehenryrestaurant.com/locations/the-henry-west-hollywood/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">neighborhood hotspot</a> that features an open dining space influecned by the Gatsby era. Favorite dishes include avocado toast, roasted branzino and delicious cocktails served on the patio.</p>
The Henry

Los Angeles

Cindy Crawford, Adrienne Bailon and Chuck Liddell are all fans of this neighborhood hotspot that features an open dining space influecned by the Gatsby era. Favorite dishes include avocado toast, roasted branzino and delicious cocktails served on the patio.

<p><strong>Los Angeles</strong></p> <p>To commemorate the upcoming arrival of her new baby, America Ferrera&#8217;s friends, family and co-stars gathered to shower her at <a href="http://beautyandessex.com/los-angeles/">the upscale restaurant</a>, which the<a href="https://people.com/babies/america-ferrera-baby-shower-costars/"> mom-to-be called</a> &ldquo;a gorgeous place to celebrate.&#8221;</p>
pinterest
Beauty & Essex

Los Angeles

To commemorate the upcoming arrival of her new baby, America Ferrera’s friends, family and co-stars gathered to shower her at the upscale restaurant, which the mom-to-be called “a gorgeous place to celebrate.”

<p><strong>Newport Beach, California</strong></p> <p>Selena Gomez lunched with two girlfriends at IDG&#8217;s sushi hotspot. She was &#8220;fresh-faced without any makeup&#8221; and dressed casually in a beachy ensemble while snacking on pot stickers, popcorn shrimp, beef skewers and brussels sprouts, a source tells PEOPLE.</p>
Sushi Roku Newport Beach

Newport Beach, California

Selena Gomez lunched with two girlfriends at IDG’s sushi hotspot. She was “fresh-faced without any makeup” and dressed casually in a beachy ensemble while snacking on pot stickers, popcorn shrimp, beef skewers and brussels sprouts, a source tells PEOPLE.

<p><strong>West Hollywood</strong></p> <p>The former&nbsp;<i>Hills</i> and <i>The City</i> star&nbsp;<a href="https://people.com/tag/whitney-port">Whitney Port</a> recently gathered with friends for dinner and cocktails at the <a href="http://vialedeiromani.com/">Italian eatery</a>, which specializes in&nbsp;wood fired seafood, vegetables and handmade pastas.</p>
Viale dei Romani

West Hollywood

The former Hills and The City star Whitney Port recently gathered with friends for dinner and cocktails at the Italian eatery, which specializes in wood fired seafood, vegetables and handmade pastas.

<p><strong>New York City</strong></p> <p><a href="https://www.riceandgoldnyc.com/">Chris Rock</a> chowed down at the <a href="https://www.riceandgoldnyc.com/">Asian hotspot</a> in March during a&nbsp;special brunch collaboration with Rice &amp; Gold&#8217;s co-owner&nbsp;<a href="https://people.com/food/dale-talde-vietnamese-fish-tacos-recipe/">Dale Talde</a> (pictured with his wife&nbsp;Agnes and Rock) and&nbsp;hip-hop artist-turned-chef&nbsp;Jarobi White. The comedian dined on&nbsp;mapo tofu dumplings, bacon egg and cheese fried rice, corn pancakes with coconut brown butter and sticky pork ribs, a source tells PEOPLE.</p>
Rice & Gold

New York City

Chris Rock chowed down at the Asian hotspot in March during a special brunch collaboration with Rice & Gold’s co-owner Dale Talde (pictured with his wife Agnes and Rock) and hip-hop artist-turned-chef Jarobi White. The comedian dined on mapo tofu dumplings, bacon egg and cheese fried rice, corn pancakes with coconut brown butter and sticky pork ribs, a source tells PEOPLE.

<p><strong>New York City</strong></p> <p>Gabriel&nbsp;Stulman, the restaurateur behind the Flatiron District eatery, had a chance to host <em>and</em> dine with Bill Clinton when he stopped by <a href="https://freehandhotels.com/new-york/simon-and-the-whale/">his restaurant inside the<strong>&nbsp;</strong>Freehand Hotel</a> in March. &#8220;Thanks for coming through last night. Bigger thanks for inviting me to sit with you for a while,&#8221;&nbsp;Stulman wrote on <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/Bf0q-heFN6A/?taken-by=g.stulman">Instagram</a>. &#8220;What an honor.&#8221;&nbsp;</p>
Simon & The Whale 

New York City

Gabriel Stulman, the restaurateur behind the Flatiron District eatery, had a chance to host and dine with Bill Clinton when he stopped by his restaurant inside the Freehand Hotel in March. “Thanks for coming through last night. Bigger thanks for inviting me to sit with you for a while,” Stulman wrote on Instagram. “What an honor.” 

<p><strong>New York City</strong></p> <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/sarah-jessica-parker">Sarah Jessica Parker</a> and her husband of nearly 21 years <a href="https://people.com/tag/matthew-broderick">Matthew Broderick</a> dined at the <a href="http://www.japonicanyc.com/">local Japanese restaurant</a> on Monday&mdash;a place <a href="https://people.com/food/sarah-jessica-parker-matthew-broderick-marriage-date-night-japonica/">they frequented while dating</a>. &#8220;Basically the same order,&#8221; <a href="https://instagram.com/p/BfrosMugHcW/?utm_source=ig_embed">she posted</a>. &#8220;Not a special date on the calendar just lunch.&#8221;</p>
JAPONICA

New York City

Sarah Jessica Parker and her husband of nearly 21 years Matthew Broderick dined at the local Japanese restaurant on Monday—a place they frequented while dating. “Basically the same order,” she posted. “Not a special date on the calendar just lunch.”

<p><strong>Chicago</strong></p> <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/mick-jagger">Mick Jagger&nbsp;</a>stopped in the Windy City&#8217;s <a href="http://threedotschicago.com/">unique tiki lounge</a> on Saturday to enjoy fruity cocktails with friends. The iconic musician sipped on drinks like the&nbsp;Bali Bali and the tiki bar&#8217;s signature&nbsp;Treasure Chest&nbsp;(which comes with a bottle of Dom Perignon for $385).</p>
THREE DOTS AND A DASH

Chicago

Mick Jagger stopped in the Windy City’s unique tiki lounge on Saturday to enjoy fruity cocktails with friends. The iconic musician sipped on drinks like the Bali Bali and the tiki bar’s signature Treasure Chest (which comes with a bottle of Dom Perignon for $385).

<p><strong>New York City&nbsp;</strong></p> <p>Per tradition, the Beckham family headed to the <a href="http://balthazarny.com/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">famous French brasserie</a> on Sunday to celebrate another New York Fashion Week show in the books for <a href="https://people.com/tag/victoria-beckham/">Victoria Beckham</a>. The parents were seen dining with their youngest kids:&nbsp; Cruz, Harper and Romeo.</p>
BALTHAZAR

New York City 

Per tradition, the Beckham family headed to the famous French brasserie on Sunday to celebrate another New York Fashion Week show in the books for Victoria Beckham. The parents were seen dining with their youngest kids:  Cruz, Harper and Romeo.

<p><strong>New York City </strong></p> <p>On Friday morning, <a href="https://people.com/tag/justin-timberlake/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Justin Timberlake</a> visited the lounge under&nbsp;the newly-opened&nbsp;<a href="http://www.scarpettarestaurants.com/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Scarpetta</a> in NoMad. The singer came in through a secret entrance in style,&nbsp;with&nbsp;his business partner Trace Ayala and a small crew. A source also told PEOPLE, upon arrival, Timberlake&nbsp;<a href="https://people.com/music/justin-timberlake-dances-jessica-biel-man-of-the-woods-music-video/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">started dancing</a>&mdash;but is that part all that surprising?</p>
THE SEVILLE

New York City

On Friday morning, Justin Timberlake visited the lounge under the newly-opened Scarpetta in NoMad. The singer came in through a secret entrance in style, with his business partner Trace Ayala and a small crew. A source also told PEOPLE, upon arrival, Timberlake started dancing—but is that part all that surprising?

<p><strong>Boston</strong></p> <p>After the Cleveland Cavaliers defeated the Boston Celtics on their turf Sunday night,<a href="https://people.com/tag/lebron-james/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">&nbsp;LeBron James</a>, <a href="https://people.com/tag/tristan-thompson/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Tristan Thompson</a>&nbsp;and other teammates enjoyed an Asian fusion victory meal in <a href="http://empireboston.com" target="_blank" rel="noopener">the restaurant&#8217;s</a> private dining room. A source told PEOPLE LeBron loved the rice bites so much, he ordered seconds.</p>
EMPIRE 

Boston

After the Cleveland Cavaliers defeated the Boston Celtics on their turf Sunday night, LeBron James, Tristan Thompson and other teammates enjoyed an Asian fusion victory meal in the restaurant’s private dining room. A source told PEOPLE LeBron loved the rice bites so much, he ordered seconds.

<p><strong>Las Vegas</strong></p> <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/jessica-biel/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Jessica Biel </a>arrived at&nbsp;<a href="http://yellowtaillasvegas.com/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Bellagio&#8217;s swanky restaurant </a>on Thursday where she was greeted by executive chef Akira Back&nbsp;and then seated in the main dining area with her gal pals. The group enjoyed cocktails and Yellowtail&rsquo;s signature dishes hand-selected by chef Akira himself.</p>
YELLOWTAIL

Las Vegas

Jessica Biel arrived at Bellagio’s swanky restaurant on Thursday where she was greeted by executive chef Akira Back and then seated in the main dining area with her gal pals. The group enjoyed cocktails and Yellowtail’s signature dishes hand-selected by chef Akira himself.

<p><strong>New York City</strong></p> <p>After seeing&nbsp;<em>Hamilton</em> on Broadway,&nbsp;<a href="https://people.com/movies/amy-adams-kisses-husband-darren-le-gallo-red-carpet/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Amy Adams and&nbsp;husband Darren Le Gallo</a> brought their six-year-old daughter Aviana to experience <a href="https://blacktapnyc.com" target="_blank" rel="noopener">the restaurant</a>&nbsp;known for its decadent milkshakes and <a href="https://people.com/food/rachael-ray-burger-bash-winners-nycwff-2017/">award-winning burgers</a>. While at the Midtown Manhattan location, the family ordered the over-the-top Cookies n&#8217; Cream Crazy Shake and fries to complement the famed patties, a source told PEOPLE.</p>
BLACK TAP

New York City

After seeing Hamilton on Broadway, Amy Adams and husband Darren Le Gallo brought their six-year-old daughter Aviana to experience the restaurant known for its decadent milkshakes and award-winning burgers. While at the Midtown Manhattan location, the family ordered the over-the-top Cookies n’ Cream Crazy Shake and fries to complement the famed patties, a source told PEOPLE.

<p><strong>Orlando</strong></p> <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/ciara">Ciara</a> and her husband Seattle Seahawks&#8217; <a href="https://people.com/tag/russell-wilson">Russell Wilson</a> had a date night out on Wednesday, and were joined by fellow NFL stars&nbsp;Jalen Ramsey, AJ Bouye&nbsp;and Todd Gurley. The couple both enjoyed a shellfish platter while the singer had salmon for her main course and Russell opted for the Cow Girl Ribeye. For dessert, they shared the steakhouse&#8217;s special warm baked chocolate chip cookie.&nbsp;</p>
STK

Orlando

Ciara and her husband Seattle Seahawks’ Russell Wilson had a date night out on Wednesday, and were joined by fellow NFL stars Jalen Ramsey, AJ Bouye and Todd Gurley. The couple both enjoyed a shellfish platter while the singer had salmon for her main course and Russell opted for the Cow Girl Ribeye. For dessert, they shared the steakhouse’s special warm baked chocolate chip cookie. 

<p><strong>Los Angeles</strong></p> <p>The gang&#8217;s all here! <a href="https://people.com/celebrity/friendly-celeb-exes-mariah-carey-orlando-bloom-jennifer-lopez-marc-anthony/tobey-jennifer/">Friendly exes</a>&nbsp;Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon took their 6-year-old twins <a href="https://people.com/babies/mariah-carey-nick-cannon-take-twins-museum-mlk-day/">Moroccan and Monroe</a>&nbsp;to the famous chicken and waffles eatery for a little quality time. A source told PEOPLE the family chowed down on their comfort food in the Fairfax location&#8217;s private dining room. Care to check it out but aren&#8217;t a fried chicken lover? The joint also has an array of southern-inspired eats to try on the menu like&nbsp;crawfish hush puppies and shrimp and grits.</p>
SWEET CHICK 

Los Angeles

The gang’s all here! Friendly exes Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon took their 6-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe to the famous chicken and waffles eatery for a little quality time. A source told PEOPLE the family chowed down on their comfort food in the Fairfax location’s private dining room. Care to check it out but aren’t a fried chicken lover? The joint also has an array of southern-inspired eats to try on the menu like crawfish hush puppies and shrimp and grits.

<p><strong>Los Angeles</strong></p> <p>After returning home from a&nbsp;<a href="https://people.com/tv/scott-disick-sofia-richie-jet-to-aspen-to-ring-in-2018/">romantic trip to Aspen, Colorado</a>, Scott Disick and Sofia Richie ventured to the Calabasas location of this popular <a href="http://sugarfishsushi.com/">sushi spot</a>&nbsp;for a cozy dinner date. The eatery, with restaurants in L.A. and New York City, offers three &#8220;Trust Me&#8221; menu options based on how hungry you are.&nbsp;</p>
SUGARFISH

Los Angeles

After returning home from a romantic trip to Aspen, Colorado, Scott Disick and Sofia Richie ventured to the Calabasas location of this popular sushi spot for a cozy dinner date. The eatery, with restaurants in L.A. and New York City, offers three “Trust Me” menu options based on how hungry you are. 

<p><strong>New York City</strong></p> <p>50 Cent recently visited this <a href="http://philippechow.com/nyc/">Upper East Side eatery</a>, known for its family-style Chinese dishes, for a night out with friends. The group dined on chicken satay, walnut sesame prawns, and <a href="https://people.com/food/philippe-chow-chicken-lettuce-wraps-with-hoisin-recipe/">chicken lettuce wraps</a> before the rapper posed for a photo with the chef-owner.&nbsp;</p>
PHILIPPE CHOW

New York City

50 Cent recently visited this Upper East Side eatery, known for its family-style Chinese dishes, for a night out with friends. The group dined on chicken satay, walnut sesame prawns, and chicken lettuce wraps before the rapper posed for a photo with the chef-owner. 

<p><strong>New York City</strong></p> <p>After stopping by the <em>The Tonight Show</em>, Issa Rae enjoyed a celebratory dinner at this <a href="https://www.ocean-prime.com/">Midtown hot spot</a>&nbsp;(one of 14 locations throughout the country) with four of her girlfriends. The <em>Insecure</em> star kicked things off with champagne and chose an &#8220;off-the-menu&#8221; item,&nbsp;Ahi Tuna Rossini, for her dinner, says a source.&nbsp;</p>
OCEAN PRIME

New York City

After stopping by the The Tonight Show, Issa Rae enjoyed a celebratory dinner at this Midtown hot spot (one of 14 locations throughout the country) with four of her girlfriends. The Insecure star kicked things off with champagne and chose an “off-the-menu” item, Ahi Tuna Rossini, for her dinner, says a source. 

<p><strong>Encino, CA</strong></p> <p><em>This Is Us</em> stars Mandy Moore, Justin Hartley and Jon Huertas booked all 8 seats at Phillip Frankland Lee&#8217;s omakase speakeasy for a whopping 17-course tasting menu. The night even included a surprise magic show from bartender&nbsp;Benjamin Schrader.</p>
SUSHI | BAR

Encino, CA

This Is Us stars Mandy Moore, Justin Hartley and Jon Huertas booked all 8 seats at Phillip Frankland Lee’s omakase speakeasy for a whopping 17-course tasting menu. The night even included a surprise magic show from bartender Benjamin Schrader.

<p><strong>New York City</strong></p> <p>To celebrate her 70th birthday, <a href="https://people.com/tag/hillary-clinton/">Hillary Clinton</a>&nbsp;and her husband&nbsp;<a href="https://people.com/tag/bill-clinton/">President Bill Clinton</a> rented out the <a href="https://www.estelanyc.com/">hip Nolita eatery</a>&nbsp;for a night of fun, yet private festivites. Serving up New American&nbsp;small plates with a Mediterranean&nbsp;twist like ricotta dumplings and plum-sweet scallops, the restaurant has attracted other presidents too, like Barack Obama, who dined there during his presidency.&nbsp;</p>
ESTELA

New York City

To celebrate her 70th birthday, Hillary Clinton and her husband President Bill Clinton rented out the hip Nolita eatery for a night of fun, yet private festivites. Serving up New American small plates with a Mediterranean twist like ricotta dumplings and plum-sweet scallops, the restaurant has attracted other presidents too, like Barack Obama, who dined there during his presidency. 

<p><strong>Chicago</strong></p> <p>Superstar&nbsp;<a href="https://people.com/tag/janet-jackson/">Janet Jackson</a>&nbsp;recently dined with several of&nbsp;her dancers and her choreographer at the <a href="http://rpmrestaurants.com/">trendy Italian hotspot</a>, owned by Bill and Giuliana Rancic. A source told PEOPLE that<i>&nbsp;</i>Jackson ordered the restaurant&#8217;s signature bucatini, crispy Brussels sprouts and tuna bruschetta&mdash;and loved her picks so much that &#8220;she placed a to-go order of these items before leaving that night to pick up the next day.&#8221;&nbsp;</p>
RPM ITALIAN

Chicago

Superstar Janet Jackson recently dined with several of her dancers and her choreographer at the trendy Italian hotspot, owned by Bill and Giuliana Rancic. A source told PEOPLE that Jackson ordered the restaurant’s signature bucatini, crispy Brussels sprouts and tuna bruschetta—and loved her picks so much that “she placed a to-go order of these items before leaving that night to pick up the next day.” 

<p><strong>Malibu</strong></p> <p>Actor <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/Ba2j5eslSkn/?taken-by=wilmervalderrama" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Wilmur Valderrama</a> spent his Sunday Funday pierside.&nbsp;Even on the gloomiest of days, the <em>That 70&#8217;s Show</em> alum could enjoy the eatery&#8217;s organic and locally grown ingredients and, of course, stellar pacific views.</p>
MALIBU FARMS

Malibu

Actor Wilmur Valderrama spent his Sunday Funday pierside. Even on the gloomiest of days, the That 70’s Show alum could enjoy the eatery’s organic and locally grown ingredients and, of course, stellar pacific views.

<p><b>Los Angeles&nbsp;</b></p> <p><a href="https://people.com/food/jesse-tyler-ferguson-husband-justin-mikita-food-birthday-cake-photos/">Jesse Tyler Ferguson&rsquo;s</a> ideal date night with husband <a href="https://people.com/tv/jesse-tyler-ferguson-and-justin-mikita-celebrate-wedding-anniversary/">Justin Mikita</a> is at this organic hot spot, located in the city&rsquo;s Arts District. The<i>&nbsp;Modern Family</i> actor says they head there when in the mood for a &ldquo;really good pasta dish&rdquo;.</p>
BESTIA

Los Angeles 

Jesse Tyler Ferguson’s ideal date night with husband Justin Mikita is at this organic hot spot, located in the city’s Arts District. The Modern Family actor says they head there when in the mood for a “really good pasta dish”.

<p><strong>New York City </strong></p> <p>For a couple that&rsquo;s traveled the world trying an array of cuisines, you wouldn&rsquo;t guess some of&nbsp;<a href="https://people.com/tag/chrissy-teigen/">Chrissy Teigen</a> and <a href="https://people.com/tag/john-legend/">John Legend&#8217;s</a> favorite bites to be right in their backyard. The model recently told PEOPLE, &ldquo;there are local places that we love so much. <a href="https://www.elevenmadisonpark.com/">Eleven Madison</a> is one, they give you an experience.&rdquo;</p>
ELEVEN MADISON PARK 

New York City

For a couple that’s traveled the world trying an array of cuisines, you wouldn’t guess some of Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s favorite bites to be right in their backyard. The model recently told PEOPLE, “there are local places that we love so much. Eleven Madison is one, they give you an experience.”

<p><strong>New York City</strong></p> <p>Good friends <a href="https://people.com/andy-cohen">Andy Cohen</a> and <a href="https://people.com/tag/sarah-jessica-parker">Sarah Jessica Parker</a> shared a low-key dinner at the <a href="http://corneliastreetcafe.com/restaurant.html">Greenwich Village staple</a>, where people can indulge in classic American cuisine.&nbsp;The hot spot was where Parker had her &#8220;FIRST date with my now husband,&#8221; <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/BZU4xFaD7BB/?taken-by=sarahjessicaparker">she wrote</a> of husband, Matthew Broderick. &#8220;It&#8217;s just that kind of a place.&#8221;</p>
THE CORNELIA STREET CAFE

New York City

Good friends Andy Cohen and Sarah Jessica Parker shared a low-key dinner at the Greenwich Village staple, where people can indulge in classic American cuisine. The hot spot was where Parker had her “FIRST date with my now husband,” she wrote of husband, Matthew Broderick. “It’s just that kind of a place.”

<p><strong>San Francisco</strong></p> <p>While on tour with Lionel Richie,&nbsp;<a href="https://people.com/tag/mariah-carey">Mariah Carey</a> dined on the patio of the popular waterfront seafood restaurant where guests can take in sweeping views of the Bay Bridge.&nbsp;</p>
WATERBAR

San Francisco

While on tour with Lionel Richie, Mariah Carey dined on the patio of the popular waterfront seafood restaurant where guests can take in sweeping views of the Bay Bridge. 

<p><strong>New York City</strong></p> <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/lea-michele">Lea Michele</a> thanked pal <a href="https://people.com/tag/hilary-duff">Hilary Duff</a> for recommending her to the upscale Japanese restaurant where she dined on sushi and called it &#8220;heaven on Earth.&#8221;</p>
SHUKO

New York City

Lea Michele thanked pal Hilary Duff for recommending her to the upscale Japanese restaurant where she dined on sushi and called it “heaven on Earth.”

<p><strong>San Francisco</strong></p> <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/lionel-richie">Lionel Richie</a> dined at swanky, waterfront steakhouse twice while in town for his tour.&nbsp;</p>
EPIC STEAK

San Francisco

Lionel Richie dined at swanky, waterfront steakhouse twice while in town for his tour. 

<p><strong>Brooklyn</strong></p> <p>Before his surprise cameo on the&nbsp;<a href="https://people.com/food/game-of-thrones-season-7-episode-1-food-drink/"><em>Game of Thones </em>season 7 premiere</a>,<a href="https://people.com/tag/ed-sheeran"> Ed Sheeran</a> stopped by the <a href="http://www.difarany.com/">popular pizzeria</a> on Sunday and visited with the shop&#8217;s owner&nbsp;Domenico DeMarco. &#8220;So great meeting Ed Sheeran today!&#8221; the team captioned the photo on <a href="https://www.facebook.com/difarapizza/photos/rpp.9171759550/10155669266999551/?type=3&amp;theater">Facebook</a>.&nbsp;</p>
DI FARA PIZZA 

Brooklyn

Before his surprise cameo on the Game of Thones season 7 premiere, Ed Sheeran stopped by the popular pizzeria on Sunday and visited with the shop’s owner Domenico DeMarco. “So great meeting Ed Sheeran today!” the team captioned the photo on Facebook

<p><strong>Yountville, CA</strong></p> <p>During a trip through California wine country in July, Emma Stone and her friends had dinner at <a href="https://people.com/food/best-restaurants-world-2016/">world-renowned restaurant</a> <a href="https://www.thomaskeller.com/tfl">The French Laundry</a>, run by chef <a href="http://time.com/money/3697582/top-chefs-first-jobs/item/thomas-keller-first-job/">Thomas Keller</a>. And based on the <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/BWWxttuFvJX/">photos on social</a>, the group also got a quick tour of the restaurant kitchen and a meeting with the chef himself. &#8220;Sometime dreams do come true&#8230; Thank you <a href="https://www.instagram.com/chefthomaskeller/">@chefthomaskeller</a> and everyone at <a href="https://www.instagram.com/explore/tags/thefrenchlaundry/">#thefrenchlaundry</a> for a night I will never forget,&#8221; wrote Stone pal Martha&nbsp;MacIsaac.&nbsp;</p>
FRENCH LAUNDRY

Yountville, CA

During a trip through California wine country in July, Emma Stone and her friends had dinner at world-renowned restaurant The French Laundry, run by chef Thomas Keller. And based on the photos on social, the group also got a quick tour of the restaurant kitchen and a meeting with the chef himself. “Sometime dreams do come true… Thank you @chefthomaskeller and everyone at #thefrenchlaundry for a night I will never forget,” wrote Stone pal Martha MacIsaac. 

<p>New<strong> York City</strong></p> <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/jennifer-lawrence">Jennifer Lawrence</a>&nbsp;was joined by her dad at&nbsp;the recently renovated bar in Grand Central Terminal, where they sipped on GG Manhattans and chatted with bartenders, who said the duo was &#8220;charming.&#8221;</p>
THE CAMPBELL

New York City

Jennifer Lawrence was joined by her dad at the recently renovated bar in Grand Central Terminal, where they sipped on GG Manhattans and chatted with bartenders, who said the duo was “charming.”

<p><strong>Atlanta</strong></p> <p>In between filming the latest <a href="https://people.com/movies/guardians-of-the-galaxy-avengers-infinity-war/"><em>Avengers</em></a> movie down south, <a href="https://people.com/tag/scarlett-johansson/">Scarlett Johansson</a> and <a href="https://people.com/tag/chris-evans/">Chris Evans</a> stopped by the <a href="http://umiatlanta.com/">Japanese hotspot</a> for a friendly dinner. They enjoyed crispy rice, avocado salad, shimaaji aburi, otoro tartare, a spicy tuna box and a steak, according to an onlooker. Johansson&mdash;who is <a href="https://people.com/celebrity/is-scarlett-johansson-getting-romantic-with-snls-colin-jost/">rumored to be dating&nbsp;<em>SNL</em>&#8216;s Colin Jost</a>&mdash;sipped on a margarita, while Evans opted for whiskey. &#8220;They were smiling and laughing the whole time,&#8221; added the insider.&nbsp;</p>
UMI

Atlanta

In between filming the latest Avengers movie down south, Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans stopped by the Japanese hotspot for a friendly dinner. They enjoyed crispy rice, avocado salad, shimaaji aburi, otoro tartare, a spicy tuna box and a steak, according to an onlooker. Johansson—who is rumored to be dating SNL‘s Colin Jost—sipped on a margarita, while Evans opted for whiskey. “They were smiling and laughing the whole time,” added the insider. 

<p><strong>Palm Desert</strong></p> <p>While in town for Coachella, Jamie Foxx&nbsp;stopped by the steakhouse with two friends and enjoyed&nbsp;salads, crab, chicken, salmon, steak bacon, and ahi tuna, as well as a dessert platter.</p>
MASTRO'S 

Palm Desert

While in town for Coachella, Jamie Foxx stopped by the steakhouse with two friends and enjoyed salads, crab, chicken, salmon, steak bacon, and ahi tuna, as well as a dessert platter.

<p><strong>New York City&nbsp;</strong></p> <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/jessica-simpson">Jessica Simpson</a> and her husband Eric Johnson had a <a href="https://people.com/style/jessica-simpson-date-night-maxi-dress/">date night&nbsp;out</a> and joined&nbsp;a group of friends at the authentic Mexican restaurant located in N.Y.C.&#8217;s East Village neighborhood.&nbsp;</p>
ROSIE'S 

New York City 

Jessica Simpson and her husband Eric Johnson had a date night out and joined a group of friends at the authentic Mexican restaurant located in N.Y.C.’s East Village neighborhood. 

<p><strong>Philadelphia</strong></p> <p>While town for back-to-back shows at Wells Fargo Center, <a href="https://people.com/tag/ed-sheeran">Ed Sheeran</a> enjoyed dinner with his friends, including songwriter and producer Benny Blanco, at <a href="http://www.barclayprime.com/">Stephen Starr&#8217;s high-end steak house</a>. The singer&nbsp;ordered the popular Barclay Prime Cheesesteak made with wagyu ribeye, foie gras, truffled cheese whiz on a fresh baked sesame roll and opted to specialize it by adding a lobster topping, which totaled $143.&nbsp;</p>
BARCLAY PRIME

Philadelphia

While town for back-to-back shows at Wells Fargo Center, Ed Sheeran enjoyed dinner with his friends, including songwriter and producer Benny Blanco, at Stephen Starr’s high-end steak house. The singer ordered the popular Barclay Prime Cheesesteak made with wagyu ribeye, foie gras, truffled cheese whiz on a fresh baked sesame roll and opted to specialize it by adding a lobster topping, which totaled $143. 

<p><strong>New York City</strong></p> <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/Gigi-Hadid/">Gigi Hadid</a> and her mom,&nbsp;<a href="https://people.com/tag/yolanda-foster/">Yolanda</a>, were recently spotted having a girls&#8217; night out at the famed <a href="https://www.zumarestaurant.com/zuma-landing/new-york/en/welcome/">Japanese restaurant</a> in midtown Manhattan. The pair shared a few sushi rolls and a steak from the robata grill, according to an onlooker.&nbsp;</p>
ZUMA

New York City

Gigi Hadid and her mom, Yolanda, were recently spotted having a girls’ night out at the famed Japanese restaurant in midtown Manhattan. The pair shared a few sushi rolls and a steak from the robata grill, according to an onlooker. 

<p><strong>Los Angeles</strong></p> <p>The <a href="https://people.com/celebrity/jennifer-lopez-alex-rodriguez-spotted-on-beverly-hills-date/" target="_blank">newest Hollywood power couple</a>&nbsp;&mdash;&nbsp;<a href="https://people.com/tag/jennifer-lopez">Jennifer Lopez</a> and <a href="https://people.com/tag/alex-rodriguez">Alex Rodriguez</a> (aka J-Rod) &mdash; shared a romantic dinner at the Italian restaurant on March 25.</p>
MADEO

Los Angeles

The newest Hollywood power couple — Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez (aka J-Rod) — shared a romantic dinner at the Italian restaurant on March 25.

<p><strong>New York City</strong><br /> Come for the pasta, stay for the fun!&nbsp;On&nbsp;Sunday night, <a href="https://people.com/tag/jimmy-fallon/">Jimmy Fallon</a> and his wife <a href="https://people.com/babies/jimmy-fallon-wife-nancy-daughters-winnie-frances-ski-vacation/">Nancy Juvonen</a> had dinner&nbsp;at Danny Meyer&rsquo;s <a href="http://maialinonyc.com/">Tuscan-themed hotspot</a>&nbsp;near Manhattan&#8217;s&nbsp;Gramercy Park.&nbsp;The couple&mdash;and <a href="https://people.com/food/luke-bryan-jimmy-fallon-tonight-show-gyro-pronounciation-song/">avid food lovers</a>&mdash;were in a jovial mood and&nbsp;&#8220;cracking up the staff by telling jokes,&#8221; a source tells&nbsp;PEOPLE. The restaurant is quite a popular date-night destination&mdash;former <a href="https://people.com/food/president-barack-obama-michelle-obama-favorite-foods/">President Obama </a>and First Lady <a href="https://people.com/food/michelle-obama-masterchef-junior-challenge-winner-justice-white-house/">Michelle Obama</a>&nbsp;stopped in for dinner <a href="http://greatideas.people.com/2014/04/14/barack-michelle-obama-maialino-date-night-newyork/">while visiting the city in 2014</a>.&nbsp;</p>
MAIALINO 

New York City
Come for the pasta, stay for the fun! On Sunday night, Jimmy Fallon and his wife Nancy Juvonen had dinner at Danny Meyer’s Tuscan-themed hotspot near Manhattan’s Gramercy Park. The couple—and avid food lovers—were in a jovial mood and “cracking up the staff by telling jokes,” a source tells PEOPLE. The restaurant is quite a popular date-night destination—former President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama stopped in for dinner while visiting the city in 2014

<p><strong>Los Angeles</strong></p> <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/mindy-kaling/">Mindy Kaling</a>&nbsp;enjoyed a &#8220;great dinner&#8221; at Jonathan Gold&#8217;s <a href="https://www.hereslookingatyoula.com/">Koreatown restaurant</a>&mdash;which serves eclectic dishes like frog legs, beef tartare and baby octopus&mdash;after receiving a recommendation from her <a href="https://people.com/tag/the-mindy-project/"><em>Mindy Project</em></a> costar <a href="https://people.com/tv/3-truths-1-lie-with-the-mindy-projects-ike-barinholtz/">Ike Barinholtz</a>. &#8220;[<a href="https://people.com/tv/b-j-novak-on-mindy-kaling-friendship-she-gave-him-confidence/">B.J. Novak</a>] says&nbsp;the name comes from a line from some movie he&#8217;s seen,&#8221; the actress&nbsp;<a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/BR2Fhjll8-J/?taken-by=mindykaling">joked</a> of the famous&nbsp;<em>Casablanca</em>&nbsp;quote.&nbsp;</p>
HERE'S LOOKING AT YOU

Los Angeles

Mindy Kaling enjoyed a “great dinner” at Jonathan Gold’s Koreatown restaurant—which serves eclectic dishes like frog legs, beef tartare and baby octopus—after receiving a recommendation from her Mindy Project costar Ike Barinholtz. “[B.J. Novak] says the name comes from a line from some movie he’s seen,” the actress joked of the famous Casablanca quote. 

<p><strong>New York City</strong></p> <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/bryan-cranston">Bryan Cranston</a> celebrated his 61st&nbsp;birthday with his wife and friends by enjoying dinner at the steak house downtown. The <em>Power Rangers</em>&nbsp;actor was in good spirits as he posed with the restaurant&#8217;s executive chef, Billy Olivia (pictured).</p>
DELMONICO'S

New York City

Bryan Cranston celebrated his 61st birthday with his wife and friends by enjoying dinner at the steak house downtown. The Power Rangers actor was in good spirits as he posed with the restaurant’s executive chef, Billy Olivia (pictured).

<p><strong>Los Angeles</strong></p> <p>Kendall Jenner celebrated her 22nd birthday at the L.A. hotspot surrounded by loved ones including her boyfriend Blake Griffin. Guests including mom Kris Jenner, dad Caitlyn Jenner and sisters Kim Kardashian West and Kourtney Kardashian noshed on crispy beef, shrimp, Baja fish and chicken tacos, nachos, sweet corn tamales, queso dip and more. Specialty cocktails served at the private bash included classic and spicy margaritas.</p>
PETITE TAQUERIA

Los Angeles

Kendall Jenner celebrated her 22nd birthday at the L.A. hotspot surrounded by loved ones including her boyfriend Blake Griffin. Guests including mom Kris Jenner, dad Caitlyn Jenner and sisters Kim Kardashian West and Kourtney Kardashian noshed on crispy beef, shrimp, Baja fish and chicken tacos, nachos, sweet corn tamales, queso dip and more. Specialty cocktails served at the private bash included classic and spicy margaritas.

<p><strong>Atlanta</strong></p> <p>NBA star&nbsp;<a href="https://people.com/tag/lebron-james">LeBron James</a>&nbsp;sipped on Don Julio 1942 tequila with his fellow&nbsp;Cleveland Cavaliers teammates while they were in town to play the Atlanta Hawks.</p>
STK ATLANTA

Atlanta

NBA star LeBron James sipped on Don Julio 1942 tequila with his fellow Cleveland Cavaliers teammates while they were in town to play the Atlanta Hawks.

<p><strong>West Hollywood</strong></p> <p><em>John Wick</em> star <a href="https://people.com/tag/keanu-reeves">Keanu Reeves</a> took a break from his busy promotion schedule to enjoy a low-key night at the sushi restaurant located off Sunset Blvd. The actor and a friend enjoyed&nbsp;hot sake and a round of shots before ordering plates of veggie tempura, shishito peppers, eel sushi, tuna sashimi and a Toro sushi roll&nbsp;to share.&nbsp;</p>
ROKU

West Hollywood

John Wick star Keanu Reeves took a break from his busy promotion schedule to enjoy a low-key night at the sushi restaurant located off Sunset Blvd. The actor and a friend enjoyed hot sake and a round of shots before ordering plates of veggie tempura, shishito peppers, eel sushi, tuna sashimi and a Toro sushi roll to share. 

<p><strong>Los Angeles</strong></p> <p>On Mother&#8217;s Day, Christina Milian and Gilles Marini celebrated separately with their families by noshing on mini crab cakes, eggs benedict, chicken tacos and more. &#8220;Everyone was in a great spirits,&#8221; says an onlooker, who adds that the adults sipped on mimosas. &#8220;They couldn&#8217;t have been happier celebrating such a special day with the most special women in their lives.&#8221;</p>
BOA Steakhouse

Los Angeles

On Mother’s Day, Christina Milian and Gilles Marini celebrated separately with their families by noshing on mini crab cakes, eggs benedict, chicken tacos and more. “Everyone was in a great spirits,” says an onlooker, who adds that the adults sipped on mimosas. “They couldn’t have been happier celebrating such a special day with the most special women in their lives.”

<p><strong>Miami</strong></p> <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/ricky-martin">Ricky Martin</a> celebrated his upcoming <a href="https://people.com/music/celine-dion-first-show-2017-las-vegas-residency/">Las Vegas residency</a> by heading to the <a href="http://www.juviamiami.com/">rooftop restaurant</a> with <a href="https://people.com/music/ricky-martin-fiance-jwan-yosef-instagram/">his fianc&eacute;&nbsp;Jwan Yosef</a> and close friends. &#8220;They enjoyed music on the rooftop terrace and goodies like hamachi espuma, lobster salad and sea bass,&rdquo;&nbsp;a source tells PEOPLE.</p>
JUVIA

Miami

Ricky Martin celebrated his upcoming Las Vegas residency by heading to the rooftop restaurant with his fiancé Jwan Yosef and close friends. “They enjoyed music on the rooftop terrace and goodies like hamachi espuma, lobster salad and sea bass,” a source tells PEOPLE.

<p><strong>New York City<br /> </strong></p> <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/chrissy-teigen/">Chrissy Teigen</a> and <a href="https://people.com/tag/john-legend/">John Legend</a> stopped by Dan Kluger&#8217;s <a href="http://www.loringplacenyc.com/">Greenwich Village restaurant</a> while in town to promote the <a href="https://people.com/style/kate-upton-sports-illustrated-swimsuit-cover-2017/"><em>Sports Illustrated</em> Swimsuit</a> issue.&nbsp;&#8220;So good!!&#8221; Teigen&nbsp;wrote on a snapchat showing off their table filled with hummus and at least four different desserts.</p>
LORING PLACE

New York City

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend stopped by Dan Kluger’s Greenwich Village restaurant while in town to promote the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. “So good!!” Teigen wrote on a snapchat showing off their table filled with hummus and at least four different desserts.

<p><strong>New York City&nbsp;</strong></p> <p><a href="https://people.com/politics/hillary-clinton-receives-standing-ovation-color-purple-show-broadway/">Hillary and Bill Clinton</a> enjoyed dinner at <a href="http://www.theseafiregrill.com/MailingList">the upscale seafood restaurant</a> last Friday, and ate&nbsp;salads, smoked salmon and branzino.&nbsp;Following their meal, one of the wait&nbsp;staff shared his immigration story with&nbsp;President Clinton, who reached out and held his hand while they both&nbsp;teared up.</p>
THE SEA FIRE GRILL

New York City 

Hillary and Bill Clinton enjoyed dinner at the upscale seafood restaurant last Friday, and ate salads, smoked salmon and branzino. Following their meal, one of the wait staff shared his immigration story with President Clinton, who reached out and held his hand while they both teared up.

<p><strong>West Hollywood</strong></p> <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/kendall-jenner/">Kendall Jenner</a> met up with ex-boyfriend, NBA player Chandler Parsons and bestie <a href="https://people.com/hailey-baldwin/">Hailey Baldwin</a> at the Hollywood hot spot, where diners can expect American comfort food and often a celebrity sighting or two.&nbsp;</p>
CRAIG'S

West Hollywood

Kendall Jenner met up with ex-boyfriend, NBA player Chandler Parsons and bestie Hailey Baldwin at the Hollywood hot spot, where diners can expect American comfort food and often a celebrity sighting or two. 

<p><strong>Honolulu</strong></p> <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/barack-obama/">President Barack Obama</a> and <a href="https://people.com/tag/michelle-obama/">First Lady Michelle</a>&nbsp;dined with friends at one of their favorite Hawaiian spots while <a href="https://people.com/politics/obamas-last-trip-before-leaving-white-house/">vacationing for the last time as the first family</a>. The James Beard Award-winning restaurant was happy to serve them, posting on Facebook: &#8220;We are grateful for his continued support over all these years during his annual Winter vacation in Hawaii.&#8221;</p>
ALAN WONG'S

Honolulu

President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle dined with friends at one of their favorite Hawaiian spots while vacationing for the last time as the first family. The James Beard Award-winning restaurant was happy to serve them, posting on Facebook: “We are grateful for his continued support over all these years during his annual Winter vacation in Hawaii.”

<p><strong>New York City</strong></p> <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/hillary-clinton/">Hillary Clinton</a> <a href="https://people.com/politics/hillary-clinton-dinner-new-york-polo-bar/">dined on burgers</a>&nbsp;and&nbsp;chocolate sundaes at this exclusive Manhattan spot with owner Ralph Lauren on Wednesday. A source tells PEOPLE the &#8220;the love in the room for Hillary was palpable,&#8221; and she even had a run-in with model <a href="https://people.com/tag/christie-brinkley/">Christie Brinkley</a>.</p>
THE POLO BAR

New York City

Hillary Clinton dined on burgers and chocolate sundaes at this exclusive Manhattan spot with owner Ralph Lauren on Wednesday. A source tells PEOPLE the “the love in the room for Hillary was palpable,” and she even had a run-in with model Christie Brinkley.

<p><strong>Miami</strong></p> <p>The&nbsp;<em>All We Had</em> actress feasted at this South Beach Italian spot while in town for Art Basel, where chef Mike Pirolo made her a special vegan gemelli pasta with hen-of-the-woods mushrooms, caramelized shallots and diced tomatoes.</p>
MACCHIALINA

Miami

The All We Had actress feasted at this South Beach Italian spot while in town for Art Basel, where chef Mike Pirolo made her a special vegan gemelli pasta with hen-of-the-woods mushrooms, caramelized shallots and diced tomatoes.

<p><strong>New York City&nbsp;</strong></p> <p><a href="https://people.com/celebrity/blake-lively-ryan-reynolds-celebrate-his-40th-birthday-at-place-they-fell-in-love/" target="_blank">Blake Lively</a> celebrated husband <a href="https://people.com/?tout=watch-blake-lively-remember-the-night-ryan-reynolds-fell-for-her" target="_blank">Ryan Reynold</a>&#8216;s <a href="https://people.com/celebrity/blake-lively-ryan-reynolds-celebrate-his-40th-birthday-at-place-they-fell-in-love/">40th birthday</a> back at the place where it all began. &#8220;We fell in love at your restaurant in Boston. We stay in love at your restaurant in NY,&#8221; Lively captioned an&nbsp;Instagram shot at the&nbsp;modern&nbsp;Japanese restaurant in Manhattan.&nbsp;The couple, <a href="https://people.com/breaking-news/watch-blake-lively-attends-bffs-wedding-just-days-after-giving-birth-to-baby-no-2/" target="_blank">who just welcomed their second child</a>, enjoyed creative sushi, sashimi and wagyu beef, a source confirmed to PEOPLE. Chef Tim and Nancy Cushman also surprised Lively and Reynolds with wood burning oven pizza from nearby Covina restaurant and, to end the night, a housemade <em>Deadpool</em>-themed cake.</p>
O YA

New York City 

Blake Lively celebrated husband Ryan Reynold‘s 40th birthday back at the place where it all began. “We fell in love at your restaurant in Boston. We stay in love at your restaurant in NY,” Lively captioned an Instagram shot at the modern Japanese restaurant in Manhattan. The couple, who just welcomed their second child, enjoyed creative sushi, sashimi and wagyu beef, a source confirmed to PEOPLE. Chef Tim and Nancy Cushman also surprised Lively and Reynolds with wood burning oven pizza from nearby Covina restaurant and, to end the night, a housemade Deadpool-themed cake.

<p><strong>New York City</strong></p> <p>While in town for the <a href="https://people.com/style/jessica-simpson-personal-style-sweatpants-heels/" target="_blank">FFANY Shoes on Sale Gala</a>,&nbsp;<a href="https://people.com/babies/jessica-simpson-instagrams-photo-kids-traveling/" target="_blank">Jessica Simpson</a> made a stop at her one of go-to&nbsp;spots, where the menu features&nbsp;modern and authentic Mexican cuisine like mole poblano and tortilla soup.&nbsp;</p>
ROSA MEXICANO

New York City

While in town for the FFANY Shoes on Sale GalaJessica Simpson made a stop at her one of go-to spots, where the menu features modern and authentic Mexican cuisine like mole poblano and tortilla soup. 

<p class="p1"><strong>New York City&nbsp;</strong><br /> <span class="s1"><a href="https://people.com/tag/meghan-trainor/">Meghan Trainor</a></span> just crowned chef Josh Capon&#8217;s <a href="http://www.lurefishbar.com/"><span class="s1">SoHo eatery</span></a> the &#8220;greatest restaurant of all time.&#8221; And despite its seafood chops, the upscale hot spot also has the &#8220;greatest burger of all time,&#8221; according to <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/BLrpguihmEg/?taken-by=meghan_trainor"><span class="s1">the singer</span></a>.&nbsp;</p>
LURE FISHBAR

New York City 
Meghan Trainor just crowned chef Josh Capon’s SoHo eatery the “greatest restaurant of all time.” And despite its seafood chops, the upscale hot spot also has the “greatest burger of all time,” according to the singer

<p><strong>Las Vegas<br /> </strong>Lea Michele and&nbsp;<em>Fashion Police&nbsp;</em>co-host Brad Goreski hit up <a href="http://beautyandessexlv.com">this spot</a> inside the upscale Cosmopolitan hotel and casino, dining on the chef&#8217;s selection of&nbsp;contemporary American small plates.</p>
BEAUTY & ESSEX

Las Vegas
Lea Michele and Fashion Police co-host Brad Goreski hit up this spot inside the upscale Cosmopolitan hotel and casino, dining on the chef’s selection of contemporary American small plates.

<p><strong>New York City<br /> </strong>Helen Mirren feasted on classic French fare at <a href="http://www.bistrotbagatelle.com">this Manhattan restaurant</a>&nbsp;on September 29 to celebrate her nephew Simon&#8217;s new television series,&nbsp;<em>Versailles</em>.&nbsp;On the menu? A seafood tower, roasted chicken, salt-crusted salmon, mashed potatoes, and a macaron tower for dessert.</p>
BAGATELLE

New York City
Helen Mirren feasted on classic French fare at this Manhattan restaurant on September 29 to celebrate her nephew Simon’s new television series, Versailles. On the menu? A seafood tower, roasted chicken, salt-crusted salmon, mashed potatoes, and a macaron tower for dessert.

<p><strong>New York City<br /> </strong><span class="s1"><a href="https://www.people.com/people/sandra_bullock/">Sandra Bullock</a></span><span class="s2">&nbsp;and her&nbsp;<a href="https://www.people.com/article/sandra-bullock-not-engaged-boyfriend-bryan-randall"><span class="s1">boyfriend</span></a></span><span class="s1">,</span><span class="s2">&nbsp;Los Angeles-based photographer&nbsp;<a href="https://www.people.com/article/sandra-bullock-five-things-to-know-bryan-randall"><span class="s1">Bryan Randall</span></a></span><span class="s1">,</span><span class="s2">&nbsp;recently stopped by the flagship&nbsp;<a href="http://www.blueribbonrestaurants.com/"><span class="s1">Blue Ribbon restaurant</span></a>&nbsp;for a &#8220;happy date night,&#8221; a source tells PEOPLE. The eatery lined with red velvet banquettes and mustard-hued walls&nbsp;is known for its late-night dining scene, serving oysters, foie gras and matzoh ball soup until 4 a.m.&nbsp;</span></p>
BLUE RIBBON BRASSERIE

New York City
Sandra Bullock and her boyfriend, Los Angeles-based photographer Bryan Randall, recently stopped by the flagship Blue Ribbon restaurant for a “happy date night,” a source tells PEOPLE. The eatery lined with red velvet banquettes and mustard-hued walls is known for its late-night dining scene, serving oysters, foie gras and matzoh ball soup until 4 a.m. 

<p><strong>New York City<br /> </strong><span class="s1">Talk about a VIP&nbsp;crew!&nbsp;The galaxy of stars at this post-VMAs <a href="https://www.people.com/people/package/article/0,,20946992_21027043,00.html">wine and pizza party</a> included <span class="s2"><a href="https://www.people.com/people/beyonce_knowles/">Beyonc&eacute;</a>&nbsp;and</span>&nbsp;<a href="https://www.people.com/people/news/category/0,,personsTax:JayZ,00.html"><span class="s2">Jay Z</span></a>, <a href="https://www.people.com/people/kanye_west/"><span class="s2">Kanye</span></a> and <a href="https://www.people.com/people/kim_kardashian/"><span class="s2">Kim Kardashian West</span></a>, <a href="https://www.people.com/people/alicia_keys/"><span class="s2">Alicia Keys</span></a> and husband <a href="https://www.people.com/people/news/category/0,,personsTax:SwizzBeatz,00.html"><span class="s2">Swizz Beatz</span></a>, and hip hop mogul <a href="https://www.people.com/people/diddy/"><span class="s2">Diddy</span></a> and his longtime romantic partner Cassie.</span></p>
PASQUALE JONES

New York City
Talk about a VIP crew! The galaxy of stars at this post-VMAs wine and pizza party included Beyoncé and Jay Z, Kanye and Kim Kardashian West, Alicia Keys and husband Swizz Beatz, and hip hop mogul Diddy and his longtime romantic partner Cassie.

<p><strong>New York City<br /> </strong><span class="s1">It may not be a <a href="https://site.people.com/food/ryan-lochte-posts-photo-with-michael-phelps-before-final-brodown/"><span class="s2">pound of pasta</span></a>, but <a href="https://www.people.com/people/news/category/0,,personsTax:MichaelPhelps,00.html"><span class="s3">Michael Phelps</span></a> still knows how to indulge off-season. The Olympic swimmer was recently spotted grabbing a midnight snack at the <a href="https://delfriscos.com/"><span class="s2">Manhattan steakhouse</span></a> with his fianc&eacute;e, <a href="https://www.people.com/people/package/article/0,,20996464_21024443,00.html"><span class="s2">Nicole Jonson</span></a>, where the two dined on a 12 oz. filet mignon, a side of&nbsp;Del Frisco&rsquo;s signature&nbsp;lobster mac and cheese, martinis and Robert Foley Cabernet Sauvignon. &#8220;They were very affectionate and happy,&#8221; says a source.&nbsp;</span></p>
DEL FRISCO'S

New York City
It may not be a pound of pasta, but Michael Phelps still knows how to indulge off-season. The Olympic swimmer was recently spotted grabbing a midnight snack at the Manhattan steakhouse with his fiancée, Nicole Jonson, where the two dined on a 12 oz. filet mignon, a side of Del Frisco’s signature lobster mac and cheese, martinis and Robert Foley Cabernet Sauvignon. “They were very affectionate and happy,” says a source. 

<p><strong>Martha&#8217;s Vineyard, MA<br /> </strong>During their&nbsp;<a href="https://www.people.com/article/obamas-leave-for-vacation-on-marthas-vineyard">two-week family vacation</a> to the Massachussets island, the <a href="https://www.people.com/people/news/category/0,,personsTax:BarackObama,00.html">President</a>&nbsp;and <a href="https://www.people.com/people/michelle_obama">First Lady</a> dined at the <a href="http://www.stateroadrestaurant.com">West Tisbury-based eatery </a>with friends. The Obamas are fans of the restaurant (which serves local seafood and seasonal fare) having eaten there &#8220;many times,&#8221; <a href="http://bigstory.ap.org/article/6a5353e8c5a54660ae4c93a65297deec/obama-keeps-unusually-late-hours-vineyard-vacation">reported the AP</a>.</p>
STATE ROAD RESTAURANT

Martha’s Vineyard, MA
During their two-week family vacation to the Massachussets island, the President and First Lady dined at the West Tisbury-based eatery with friends. The Obamas are fans of the restaurant (which serves local seafood and seasonal fare) having eaten there “many times,” reported the AP.

<p><strong>New York City<br /> </strong>BFFs <a href="https://www.people.com/people/oprah_winfrey/">Oprah Winfrey</a> and <a href="https://www.people.com/people/news/category/0,,personsTax:GayleKing,00.html">Gayle King</a>&nbsp;popped by the <a href="http://www.uplandnyc.com">hotspot</a>&mdash;which also recently opened a <a href="http://www.uplandmiami.com/">Miami outpost</a>&mdash;for an early dinner, a source tells PEOPLE. They&nbsp;noshed on California-inspired dishes including the restaurant&#8217;s green zebra pizza, which is topped with fromage blanc, stracciatella, herbs and garlic oil &mdash;&nbsp;and even took a selfie with another diner who approached their table, says the source.</p>
UPLAND

New York City
BFFs Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King popped by the hotspot—which also recently opened a Miami outpost—for an early dinner, a source tells PEOPLE. They noshed on California-inspired dishes including the restaurant’s green zebra pizza, which is topped with fromage blanc, stracciatella, herbs and garlic oil — and even took a selfie with another diner who approached their table, says the source.

<p><b>West Hollywood</b>&nbsp;<br /> &#8216;NSYNC reunion alert! <a href="https://www.people.com/people/justin_timberlake">Justin Timberlake</a>, <a href="https://www.people.com/people/news/category/0,,personsTax:JoeyFatone,00.html">Joey Fatone</a>, <a href="https://www.people.com/people/news/category/0,,personsTax:LanceBass,00.html">Lance Bass</a> and <a href="https://www.people.com/people/news/category/0,,personsTax:ChrisKirkpatrick,00.html">C</a><a href="https://www.people.com/people/news/category/0,,personsTax:ChrisKirkpatrick,00.html">hris</a><a href="https://www.people.com/people/news/category/0,,personsTax:ChrisKirkpatrick,00.html"> Kirkpatrick </a>&nbsp;celebrated their former bandmate, <a href="https://www.people.com/people/news/category/0,,personsTax:JCChasez,00.html">JC Chasez</a>&#8216;s <a href="https://www.people.com/article/nsync-reunion-justin-timberlake-jc-chasez-40th-birthday">40th birthday</a> at <a href="http://www.theniceguyla.com">the L.A. hotspot.</a> Timberlake, who was also joined by wife <a href="https://www.people.com/people/jessica_biel/">Jessica Biel</a>, posted a photo of the sweet get-together on<a href="https://www.instagram.com/justintimberlake/"> Instagram</a>.&nbsp;The restaurant has also welcomed a slew of other celebs like&nbsp;<a href="https://www.people.com/article/kylie-jenner-tyga-date-night-nice-guy-los-angeles">Kylie Jenner and Tyga</a>,&nbsp;<a href="https://www.people.com/article/gigi-hadid-zayn-malik-hold-hands-nice-guy">Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik</a>,&nbsp;&nbsp;<a href="https://www.people.com/article/justin-bieber-parties-kendall-jenner-amid-kourtney-kardashian-fling-rumors">Justin Bieber</a>, <a href="https://site.people.com/style/kendall-jenner-rocks-crop-top-on-night-out-with-sheerly-amazing-sister-kourtney-kardashian/">Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall&nbsp;Jenner.&nbsp;</a></p>
THE NICE GUY

West Hollywood 
‘NSYNC reunion alert! Justin Timberlake, Joey Fatone, Lance Bass and Chris Kirkpatrick  celebrated their former bandmate, JC Chasez‘s 40th birthday at the L.A. hotspot. Timberlake, who was also joined by wife Jessica Biel, posted a photo of the sweet get-together on Instagram. The restaurant has also welcomed a slew of other celebs like Kylie Jenner and TygaGigi Hadid and Zayn Malik,  Justin Bieber, Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner. 

<p><b>Chicago&nbsp;</b><br /> <a href="https://www.people.com/people/gwen_stefani/news/">Gwen Stefani</a> recently had dinner at the trendy<a href="http://www.rmchampagnesalon.com/about/"> French bistro</a> with <a href="http://celebritybabies.people.com/2016/06/16/gwen-stefani-son-kingston-zuma-knotts-berry-farm-photos/">her three sons</a>. The boys&nbsp;proved to be&nbsp;quite adventorous eaters, sampling exotic options like oysters, mussels and lobstered deviled eggs, a source tells PEOPLE.&nbsp;</p>
RM CHAMPAGNE SALON

Chicago 
Gwen Stefani recently had dinner at the trendy French bistro with her three sons. The boys proved to be quite adventorous eaters, sampling exotic options like oysters, mussels and lobstered deviled eggs, a source tells PEOPLE. 

<p><strong>Washington, D.C.</strong><br /> <a href="https://www.people.com/people/news/category/0,,personsTax:BarackObama,00.html">President Barack Obama</a> celebrated his <a href="https://www.people.com/article/joe-biden-president-obama-birthday-friendship-bracelet">55th birthday</a> on Aug. 4 at the Italian seafood restaurant on Georgetown&#8217;s waterfront, according to <a href="https://twitter.com/FiolaMareDC">tweets</a> from the eatery. And he was treated to more than just a meal: After dinner, fans lined up outside to <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/BItlPRZDuTo/">serenade</a> Obama with &#8220;Happy Birthday&#8221; as he exited the restaurant.&nbsp;</p>
FIOLA MARE

Washington, D.C.
President Barack Obama celebrated his 55th birthday on Aug. 4 at the Italian seafood restaurant on Georgetown’s waterfront, according to tweets from the eatery. And he was treated to more than just a meal: After dinner, fans lined up outside to serenade Obama with “Happy Birthday” as he exited the restaurant. 

<p><b>Santa Monica, CA</b><br /> <a href="https://www.people.com/people/taylor_swift/" target="_blank">Taylor Swift</a> and her now ex-boyfriend&nbsp;<a href="https://www.people.com/people/news/category/0,,personsTax:TomHiddleston,00.html" target="_blank">Tom Hiddleston</a>&nbsp;were spotted <a href="https://www.people.com/article/taylor-swift-tom-hiddleston-super-into-themselves-la-date" target="_blank">enjoying a romantic dinner </a>at this <a href="http://hillstonerestaurant.com/" target="_blank">upscale chain restaurant.</a> &#8220;They were tucked away in the second floor of the restaurant,&#8221; a source tells PEOPLE. &#8220;They seemed to really be enjoying each others&#8217; company.&#8221; Another source shares: &#8220;Tom drove them to the restaurant. They held hands and looked very happy. Taylor was pretty in a black top and skirt.&#8221;</p>
HILLSTONE

Santa Monica, CA
Taylor Swift and her now ex-boyfriend Tom Hiddleston were spotted enjoying a romantic dinner at this upscale chain restaurant. “They were tucked away in the second floor of the restaurant,” a source tells PEOPLE. “They seemed to really be enjoying each others’ company.” Another source shares: “Tom drove them to the restaurant. They held hands and looked very happy. Taylor was pretty in a black top and skirt.”

<p><b>Boston</b><br /> Kate Upton is a lady who lunches. While visiting the city this week with <a href="https://www.people.com/people/gallery/0,,21004388_30486230,00.html#30486230" target="_blank">fiancé Justin Verlander</a>, the supermodel stopped in at the <a href="http://www.legalseafoods.com/restaurants/boston-legal-harborside" target="_blank">waterfront seafood restaurant</a> for a midday meal with a view. On Upton&#8217;s plate this day: salmon sashimi, tuna sashimi and spicy tuna rolls.</p>
LEGAL HARBORSIDE

Boston
Kate Upton is a lady who lunches. While visiting the city this week with fiancé Justin Verlander, the supermodel stopped in at the waterfront seafood restaurant for a midday meal with a view. On Upton’s plate this day: salmon sashimi, tuna sashimi and spicy tuna rolls.

<p><strong>Brooklyn, New York</strong><br /> <br /> &#8220;Milkshake: check. Comfortable shoes: check. Having a slit in your dress to make you feel better about the aforementioned: check,&#8221; Blake Lively captioned a photo of herself (and her bump!) outside <a href="http://www.brooklynfarmacyandsodafountain.com/" target="_blank">the popular soda shop</a> in the New York City borough. The family-friendly spot is known for their old fashioned sundaes and shakes—handspun to order, of course. </p>
BROOKLYN FARMACY

Brooklyn, New York

“Milkshake: check. Comfortable shoes: check. Having a slit in your dress to make you feel better about the aforementioned: check,” Blake Lively captioned a photo of herself (and her bump!) outside the popular soda shop in the New York City borough. The family-friendly spot is known for their old fashioned sundaes and shakes—handspun to order, of course.

<p><strong>Los Angeles</strong><br /> <br /> Along with Rumer and Tallulah Willis, Demi Moore celebrated her daughter Scout&#8217;s 25th birthday in the outdoor garden of the <a href="http://yamashirohollywood.com/" target="_blank">chic Japanese restaurant.</a> On the menu for the big night: crab cakes, red dragon rolls, spicy tuna crispy rice and calamari. &#8220;The group celebrated for several hours, shutting down the restaurant and bringing their own cake <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/BIIdVwygC4Z/" target="_blank">complete with sparkler candles</a>,&#8221; a source tells PEOPLE. </p>
YAMASHIRO

Los Angeles

Along with Rumer and Tallulah Willis, Demi Moore celebrated her daughter Scout’s 25th birthday in the outdoor garden of the chic Japanese restaurant. On the menu for the big night: crab cakes, red dragon rolls, spicy tuna crispy rice and calamari. “The group celebrated for several hours, shutting down the restaurant and bringing their own cake complete with sparkler candles,” a source tells PEOPLE.

<p><b>New York City</b> <br /><a href="https://www.people.com/people/news/category/0,,personsTax:AmyPoehler,00.html">Amy Poehler</a> recently popped into the Union Square <a href="http://www.bluewatergrillnyc.com">restaurant</a> for lunch with friends including <em><a href="https://www.people.com/people/news/category/0,,MediaProductsTax:TVBroadCity2014,00.html">Broad City</a></em>&#8216;s <a href="https://www.people.com/people/news/category/0,,personsTax:IlanaGlazer,00.html">Ilana Glazer</a> and <a href="https://www.people.com/people/news/category/0,,personsTax:AbbiJacobson,00.html">Abbi Jacobson</a>. Poehler noshed on a spicy tuna roll along with toro and salmon sushi and the table shared two dozen shigoku oysters, mini lobster rolls and fish tacos, an onlooker tells PEOPLE.</p>
BLUE WATER GRILL

New York City
Amy Poehler recently popped into the Union Square restaurant for lunch with friends including Broad City‘s Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson. Poehler noshed on a spicy tuna roll along with toro and salmon sushi and the table shared two dozen shigoku oysters, mini lobster rolls and fish tacos, an onlooker tells PEOPLE.

<p><b>New York City</b> <br /><a href="https://www.people.com/people/rihanna/">Rihanna</a> and <a href="https://www.people.com/people/naomi_campbell/">Naomi Campbell</a> dined at the <a href="https://www.facebook.com/Emilios-Ballato-166155950249677/">cozy Italian restaurant</a> – located in Manhattan&#8217;s Nolita neighborhood – with six pals. The group noshed on antipasto, ravioli with meat sauce, pasta e fagioli and rigatoni alla bolognese, which they paired with bottles of Soldera Brunello and Gaja white wine, a source tells PEOPLE.</p>
EMILIO'S BALLATO

New York City
Rihanna and Naomi Campbell dined at the cozy Italian restaurant – located in Manhattan’s Nolita neighborhood – with six pals. The group noshed on antipasto, ravioli with meat sauce, pasta e fagioli and rigatoni alla bolognese, which they paired with bottles of Soldera Brunello and Gaja white wine, a source tells PEOPLE.

<p><b>New York City</b> <br /><a href="http://celebritybabies.people.com/2016/05/17/chrissy-teigen-john-legend-lullabies-daughter-luna/">New parents</a> <a href="https://www.people.com/people/news/category/0,,personsTax:ChrissyTeigen,00.html">Chrissy Teigen</a> and <a href="https://www.people.com/people/news/category/0,,personsTax:JohnLegend,00.html">John Legend</a> recently stopped by the East Village <a href="http://www.bowerymeatcompany.com/" target="_blank">steakhouse</a>. &#8220;So happy to see our friend <a href="https://www.instagram.com/chefcapon/" target="_blank">@chefcapon</a> at <a href="https://www.instagram.com/bowerymeatcompany/" target="_blank">@bowerymeatcompany</a>, we missed you and your tomahawk chops!&#8221; Teigen wrote on <a href="https://www.instagram.com/chrissyteigen/?hl=en" target="_blank">Instagram</a>.</p>
BOWERY MEAT COMPANY

New York City
New parents Chrissy Teigen and John Legend recently stopped by the East Village steakhouse. “So happy to see our friend @chefcapon at @bowerymeatcompany, we missed you and your tomahawk chops!” Teigen wrote on Instagram.

<p><b>New York City</b> <br /> <a href="https://www.people.com/people/justin_bieber/">Justin Bieber</a><br /> got a very special treat when he popped into the <a href="http://www.delicatessennyc.com/" target="_blank">SoHo restaurant</a>. The singer went off menu and requested grilled cheese sandwiches, which he got with eggs, coffee, orange juice and buttered toast, a source tells PEOPLE. Bieber, who brought along a bodyguard and a pal, was &#8220;very cool and easy going,&#8221; says an onlooker.</p>
DELICATESSEN

New York City
Justin Bieber
got a very special treat when he popped into the SoHo restaurant. The singer went off menu and requested grilled cheese sandwiches, which he got with eggs, coffee, orange juice and buttered toast, a source tells PEOPLE. Bieber, who brought along a bodyguard and a pal, was “very cool and easy going,” says an onlooker.

<p><b>New York City </b> <br /> <a href="https://www.people.com/people/news/category/0,,personsTax:EthanHawke,00.html">Ethan Hawke</a> recently dined at the chic <a href="http://delmonicoskitchen.com/index.html#press" target="_blank">Midtown steakhouse</a> with a friend. The pair shared &#8220;a bunch of appetizers&#8221; as their main meal, a source tells PEOPLE.</p>
DELMONICO'S KITCHEN

New York City
Ethan Hawke recently dined at the chic Midtown steakhouse with a friend. The pair shared “a bunch of appetizers” as their main meal, a source tells PEOPLE.

<p><b>New York City</b> <br /> <a href="https://www.people.com/people/leonardo_dicaprio">Leonardo DiCaprio</a> was recently spotted <a href="https://www.people.com/article/leonardo-dicaprio-getting-cozy-model-roxy-horner">cozying up</a> to model Roxy Horner at the <a href="http://www.serendipity3.com/" target="_blank">iconic dessert spot</a>. The pair – who were accompanied by close friend <a href="https://www.people.com/people/news/category/0,,personsTax:LukasHaas,00.html">Lukas Haas</a> and another blonde, all wearing baseball caps – sat in a corner booth and dined on chicken pot pie, frozen hot chocolate and a specialty sundae. &#8220;They had a great dinner and snuck out,&#8221; a source tells PEOPLE. Stars <a href="http://celebritybabies.people.com/2015/12/22/jimmy-fallon-family-frozen-hot-chocolate-serendipity-3/">like Jimmy Fallon</a> and <a href="http://greatideas.people.com/2014/05/09/blake-lively-met-gala-serendipity-frozen-hot-chocolate-recipe/">Blake Livey</a> have also been spotted indulging in the eatery&#8217;s famous Frrrozen Hot Chocolate.</p>
SERENDIPITY 3

New York City
Leonardo DiCaprio was recently spotted cozying up to model Roxy Horner at the iconic dessert spot. The pair – who were accompanied by close friend Lukas Haas and another blonde, all wearing baseball caps – sat in a corner booth and dined on chicken pot pie, frozen hot chocolate and a specialty sundae. “They had a great dinner and snuck out,” a source tells PEOPLE. Stars like Jimmy Fallon and Blake Livey have also been spotted indulging in the eatery’s famous Frrrozen Hot Chocolate.

<p><b>West Hollywood</b> <br /><a href="https://www.people.com/people/liam_hemsworth/">Liam Hemsworth</a> and <a href="https://www.people.com/people/miley_cyrus/">Miley Cyrus</a> made their <a href="https://www.people.com/article/miley-cyrus-liam-hemsworth-lunch-date-gracias-madre">first public appearance together</a> since <a href="https://www.people.com/article/miley-cyrus-liam-hemsworth-re-engaged-beyond-happy">reconciling</a> at this L.A<a href="http://graciasmadreweho.com/" target="_blank">plant-based Mexican restaurant</a>. The couple enjoyed lunch with Hemsworth&#8217;s two brothers <a href="https://www.people.com/people/chris_hemsworth/">Chris</a> and Luke and Luke&#8217;s wife.</p>
GRACIAS MADRE

West Hollywood
Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus made their first public appearance together since reconciling at this L.Aplant-based Mexican restaurant. The couple enjoyed lunch with Hemsworth’s two brothers Chris and Luke and Luke’s wife.

<p><b>Harlem</b> <br /> <a href="http://greatideas.people.com/category/mindy-kaling/">Mindy Kaling</a> called Marcus Samelsson&#8217;s <a href="http://redroosterharlem.com/about/" target="_blank">New York City restaurant</a> &#8220;Heaven&#8221; on <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/BD4mWQ9JQ5t/" target="_blank">Instagram</a>. The <i>Mindy Project</i> star is in good company. Recently, <a href="http://greatideas.people.com/2016/04/18/hillary-clinton-new-york-favorite-restaurants/">Hillary Clinton named</a> Red Rooster, known for their comfort food dishes like fried chicken and mac &amp; greens, one of her favorite food spots in New York.</p>
RED ROOSTER

Harlem
Mindy Kaling called Marcus Samelsson’s New York City restaurant “Heaven” on Instagram. The Mindy Project star is in good company. Recently, Hillary Clinton named Red Rooster, known for their comfort food dishes like fried chicken and mac & greens, one of her favorite food spots in New York.

<p><b>New York City</b> <br /><a href="https://www.people.com/people/news/category/0,,personsTax:JimCarrey,00.html">Jim Carrey</a> must have <i>really</i> enjoyed himself at the <a href="http://www.thechester.com/" target="_blank">Meatpacking District hotspot</a>. The actor <a href="https://www.people.com/article/jim-carrey-leaves-waitress-huge-tipl">left a giant tip</a> (reportedly $225 on a $151 bill) for a waitress there after dining with friends. Located in The Gansevoort Hotel, Carrey spent time in the restaurant&#8217;s outdoor Biergarten.</p>
THE CHESTER

New York City
Jim Carrey must have really enjoyed himself at the Meatpacking District hotspot. The actor left a giant tip (reportedly $225 on a $151 bill) for a waitress there after dining with friends. Located in The Gansevoort Hotel, Carrey spent time in the restaurant’s outdoor Biergarten.

<p><b>Atlanta</b> <br />Want to spot a celebrity? How about three – all dining together? That was the scene when <i>Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2</i> costars <a href="https://www.people.com/people/news/category/0,,personsTax:ChrisPratt,00.html">Chris Pratt</a>, <a href="https://www.people.com/people/news/category/0,,personsTax:KurtRussell,00.html">Kurt Russell</a> and <a href="https://www.people.com/people/zoe_saldana/">Zoe Saldana</a> stopped by the <a href="http://www.twourbanlicks.com/p/about-two.html" target="_blank">restaurant/live blues club</a> for a recent meal. The group ordered salmon chips and empanadas for the table, an onlooker tells PEOPLE, who also noted that Pratt had a lean cut brisket, while Russell noshed on branzino. Saldana, who brought husband, Marco Perego, just stayed for appetizers.</p>
TWO URBAN LICKS

Atlanta
Want to spot a celebrity? How about three – all dining together? That was the scene when Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 costars Chris Pratt, Kurt Russell and Zoe Saldana stopped by the restaurant/live blues club for a recent meal. The group ordered salmon chips and empanadas for the table, an onlooker tells PEOPLE, who also noted that Pratt had a lean cut brisket, while Russell noshed on branzino. Saldana, who brought husband, Marco Perego, just stayed for appetizers.

<p><b>Miami</b> <br />The <a href="http://www.komodomiami.com/" target="_blank">Asian-inspired eatery</a> has recently hosted a slew of celebs including supermodel sisters <a href="https://www.people.com/article/gigi-hadid-bella-hadid-new-fashion-it-girls">Gigi and Bella Hadid</a>, <a href="https://www.people.com/article/dwayne-wade-gabrielle-union-marriage">Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade</a> and <a href="https://www.people.com/people/news/category/0,,personsTax:LeBronJames,00.html">LeBron James</a> since opening earlier this year. Known for their signature dishes like crispy wasabi shrimp and tuna porterhouse, the restaurant also boasts three-stories of indoor/outdoor seating and a garden.</p>
KOMODO

Miami
The Asian-inspired eatery has recently hosted a slew of celebs including supermodel sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid, Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade and LeBron James since opening earlier this year. Known for their signature dishes like crispy wasabi shrimp and tuna porterhouse, the restaurant also boasts three-stories of indoor/outdoor seating and a garden.

<p><b>New York City</b><br /> <a href="https://www.people.com/people/news/category/0,,personsTax:ArianaGrande,00.html">Ariana Grande</a> stopped by the <a href="http://www.zumarestaurant.com/zuma-landing/new-york/en/welcome/" target="_blank">Japanese bar/restaurant</a> on back-to-back nights in March. The singer, who hit up the midtown Manhattan hotspot with a group that included boyfriend Ricky Alvarez and brother <a href="https://www.people.com/article/frankie-grande-talks-big-brother">Frankie Grande</a>, celebrated two listening parties for her &#8220;Dangerous Woman&#8221; album, a source tells PEOPLE.</p>
ZUMA

New York City
Ariana Grande stopped by the Japanese bar/restaurant on back-to-back nights in March. The singer, who hit up the midtown Manhattan hotspot with a group that included boyfriend Ricky Alvarez and brother Frankie Grande, celebrated two listening parties for her “Dangerous Woman” album, a source tells PEOPLE.

<p><b>Silverlake, California</b> <br /> <a href="http://celebritybabies.people.com/2015/11/27/anne-hathaway-pregnant-expecting-first-child-adam-shulman/">Parents-to-be</a> <a href="https://www.people.com/people/anne_hathaway">Anne Hathaway</a> and Adam Shulman had a <a href="http://celebritybabies.people.com/2016/03/03/anne-hathaway-pregnant-adam-shulman-date-night/">casual date night</a> at the cozy restaurant earlier this month. The L.A. <a href="http://www.leoysterbar.com/" target="_blank">neighborhood spot</a> is known for fresh, seasonal seafood dishes, and of course, oysters.</p>
L&E OYSTER BAR

Silverlake, California
Parents-to-be Anne Hathaway and Adam Shulman had a casual date night at the cozy restaurant earlier this month. The L.A. neighborhood spot is known for fresh, seasonal seafood dishes, and of course, oysters.

<p><b>West Hollywood</b> <br /> <i>Sons of Anarchy</i> star <a href="https://www.people.com/people/news/category/0,,personsTax:CharlieHunnam_1,00.html">Charlie Hunnam</a> enjoyed a recent boys night out at the <a href="http://eplosangeles.com/" target="_blank">L.A. hotspot</a>. The actor and his pals had a few drinks at the restaurant&#8217;s rooftop bar, which offers stunning views of the city. &#8220;He was relaxed, cordial, and seemed in great spirits,&#8221; says a source.</p>
EP & LP

West Hollywood
Sons of Anarchy star Charlie Hunnam enjoyed a recent boys night out at the L.A. hotspot. The actor and his pals had a few drinks at the restaurant’s rooftop bar, which offers stunning views of the city. “He was relaxed, cordial, and seemed in great spirits,” says a source.

<p><b>Los Angeles</b> <br />The day after <a href="https://www.people.com/article/super-bowl-halftime-coldplay-beyonce">performing at the Super Bowl</a>, Beyoncé <a href="https://www.people.com/article/beyonce-jay-z-blue-ivy-plan-check-sawtelle">dined at the modern American eatery</a> with Jay Z and their daughter Blue Ivy. The couple dug into the <a href="http://www.plancheck.com/" target="_blank">restaurant</a>&#8216;s signature burgers, beef tallow fries and root beer floats. Blue Ivy had a junior grilled cheese and shared cruller doughnuts with her parents. The family &#8220;was very low-key and cordial with staff and other diners,&#8221; says an onlooker. &#8220;They had a very enjoyable lunch.&#8221;</p>
PLAN CHECK SAWTELLE

Los Angeles
The day after performing at the Super Bowl, Beyoncé dined at the modern American eatery with Jay Z and their daughter Blue Ivy. The couple dug into the restaurant‘s signature burgers, beef tallow fries and root beer floats. Blue Ivy had a junior grilled cheese and shared cruller doughnuts with her parents. The family “was very low-key and cordial with staff and other diners,” says an onlooker. “They had a very enjoyable lunch.”

<p><b>New York City</b> <br />Expect to see <a href="https://www.people.com/people/lea_michele/">Lea Michele</a> at chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten&#8217;s <a href="http://www.jean-georges.com/restaurants/united-states/new-york/abc-cocina/" target="_blank">eclectic eatery</a> again. The actress called their shaved beets, portobello mushrooms, queso blanco and herbs dish the &#8220;best meal EVER&#8221; on <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/BA-X_qliD9C/" target="_blank">Instagram</a> after recently dining there with friends.</p>
ABC COCINA

New York City
Expect to see Lea Michele at chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten’s eclectic eatery again. The actress called their shaved beets, portobello mushrooms, queso blanco and herbs dish the “best meal EVER” on Instagram after recently dining there with friends.

<p><b>Beverly Hills</b> <br /> <a href="https://www.people.com/people/gwyneth_paltrow/">Gwyneth Paltrow</a> raved about the <a href="http://www.beverlyhills-endo.com/" target="_blank">Japanese hotspot</a> – so you know it&#8217;s got to be good! &#8220;@tempura_endo in Beverly Hills. Mind blowing. Sublime. Perfect.&#8221; she posted on <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/BAyb9GmiPYj/" target="_blank">Instagram</a>. During the visit, the Goop founder was spotted by an onlooker dining with three of her friends at the tempura bar, where she had the tempura bowl with ten–don and tsukemono.</p>
TEMPURA ENDO

Beverly Hills
Gwyneth Paltrow raved about the Japanese hotspot – so you know it’s got to be good! “@tempura_endo in Beverly Hills. Mind blowing. Sublime. Perfect.” she posted on Instagram. During the visit, the Goop founder was spotted by an onlooker dining with three of her friends at the tempura bar, where she had the tempura bowl with ten–don and tsukemono.

<p><b>Los Angeles</b> <br /> <a href="https://www.people.com/people/brad_pitt/">Brad Pitt</a> dined at chef Stephen Kalt&#8217;s Italian eatery <a href="http://www.spartina.la/" target="_blank">Spartina</a> in mid-January. &#8220;There was champagne on the table and he was eating tuna tartare. He was extremely friendly to the other guests in the restaurant,&#8221; a source tells PEOPLE. &#8220;It looked like he even knew a few of them as he stopped by their table to say hi.&#8221;</p>
SPARTINA

Los Angeles
Brad Pitt dined at chef Stephen Kalt’s Italian eatery Spartina in mid-January. “There was champagne on the table and he was eating tuna tartare. He was extremely friendly to the other guests in the restaurant,” a source tells PEOPLE. “It looked like he even knew a few of them as he stopped by their table to say hi.”

<p><b>New York City</b> <br /> <a href="https://www.people.com/people/news/category/0,,personsTax:KendallJenner,00.html">Kendall Jenner</a> was recently spotted at Jean-George&#8217;s <a href="http://www.themercerkitchen.com/" target="_blank">upscale American restaurant</a>– and past clientele has included <a href="https://www.people.com/people/article/0,,20668509,00.html">Adam Levine</a>, <a href="http://celebritybabies.people.com/2008/02/20/isla-fisher-2/">Isla Fisher</a>, <a href="https://www.people.com/people/article/0,,20186597,00.html">Kate Bosworth</a>, and <a href="https://www.people.com/people/article/0,,20005586,00.html">Nick and Vanessa Lachey</a>.</p>
MERCER KITCHEN

New York City
Kendall Jenner was recently spotted at Jean-George’s upscale American restaurant– and past clientele has included Adam Levine, Isla Fisher, Kate Bosworth, and Nick and Vanessa Lachey.

<p><b>New York City</b> <br /> <a href="https://www.people.com/people/gwyneth_paltrow">Gwyneth Paltrow</a>, <a href="https://www.people.com/people/drew_barrymore">Drew Barrymore</a>, and <a href="https://www.people.com/people/cameron_diaz">Cameron Diaz</a> had a &#8220;giggly&#8221; <a href="https://www.people.com/article/gwyneth-paltrow-drew-barrymore-cameron-diaz-ladies-night-nyc">ladies’ night</a> at this <a href="http://www.dirtyfrench.com/" target="_blank">hot spot</a> in Manhattan&#8217;s Lower East Side. Just a few nights later, <a href="https://www.people.com/people/news/category/0,,personsTax:AndyCohen,00.html">Andy Cohen</a> posted an <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/-76Avvnwfk/" target="_blank">Instagram</a> in front of the restaurant with the caption “Dirty NYC night.”</p>
DIRTY FRENCH

New York City
Gwyneth Paltrow, Drew Barrymore, and Cameron Diaz had a “giggly” ladies’ night at this hot spot in Manhattan’s Lower East Side. Just a few nights later, Andy Cohen posted an Instagram in front of the restaurant with the caption “Dirty NYC night.”

<p><b>New York City</b><br /> <a href="https://www.people.com/people/adele">Adele</a>, <a href="https://www.people.com/people/jennifer_lawrence">Jennifer Lawrence</a>, and <a href="https://www.people.com/people/emma_stone">Emma Stone</a> provided us with the ultimate #squadgoals when they <a href="https://www.people.com/article/jennifer-lawrence-adele-emma-stone-dinner-nyc">met for dinner</a> at<a href="http://www.cosmenyc.com" target="_blank">this upscale Mexican restaurant</a> and feasted on the signature duck carnitas with salsa verde.</p>
COSME

New York City
Adele, Jennifer Lawrence, and Emma Stone provided us with the ultimate #squadgoals when they met for dinner atthis upscale Mexican restaurant and feasted on the signature duck carnitas with salsa verde.

<p><b>Miami</b> <br /><a href="https://www.people.com/people/leonardo_dicaprio">Leonardo DiCaprio</a> dined at the Miami Beach location of celebrity chef <a href="https://www.people.com/people/package/gallery/0,,20957461_20967185_30415770,00.html">Scott Conant</a>&#8216;s <a href="http://www.scarpettarestaurants.com/" target="_blank">popular Italian joint</a> while in town for Art Basel, where a source tells PEOPLE he and his party of 25 devoured yellowtail snapper, polenta, duck ravioli – and plenty of tequila shots. </p>
SCARPETTA

Miami
Leonardo DiCaprio dined at the Miami Beach location of celebrity chef Scott Conant‘s popular Italian joint while in town for Art Basel, where a source tells PEOPLE he and his party of 25 devoured yellowtail snapper, polenta, duck ravioli – and plenty of tequila shots.

<p><b>Las Vegas</b> <br /><a href="https://www.people.com/people/jessica_chastain">Jessica Chastain</a> sipped on bubbly for a friend&#8217;s bachelorette party at <a href="http://taolasvegas.com/" target="_blank">this Pan-Asian restaurant and nightclub</a> inside The Venitian casino, <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/-qrCP8vKth/" target="_blank">posting an Instagram</a> of the festivities with the caption &#8220;can&#8217;t stop, won&#8217;t stop.&#8221; And she&#8217;s not the only one – <a href="https://www.people.com/people/kim_kardashian">Kim Kardashian</a> also celebrated her <a href="https://www.people.com/people/article/0,,20512571,00.html">bachelorette party</a> there back in 2011.</p>
TAO

Las Vegas
Jessica Chastain sipped on bubbly for a friend’s bachelorette party at this Pan-Asian restaurant and nightclub inside The Venitian casino, posting an Instagram of the festivities with the caption “can’t stop, won’t stop.” And she’s not the only one – Kim Kardashian also celebrated her bachelorette party there back in 2011.

<p><b>New York City</b> <br /> <a href="https://www.people.com/people/naomi_watts">Naomi Watts</a> and <a href="https://www.people.com/people/news/category/0,,personsTax:LievSchreiber,00.html">Liev Schreiber</a> recently feasted at <a href="http://www.americancutsteakhouse.com/" target="_blank">this popular steakhouse</a>, dining on their signature pastrami-spiced ribeye, yellowfin tuna, and a crackerjack sundae for dessert.</p>
AMERICAN CUT

New York City
Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber recently feasted at this popular steakhouse, dining on their signature pastrami-spiced ribeye, yellowfin tuna, and a crackerjack sundae for dessert.

<p><b>New York City</b> <br /> <a href="https://www.people.com/people/sandra_bullock">Sandra Bullock</a> and her photographer-model boyfriend <a href="https://www.people.com/article/sandra-bullock-five-things-to-know-bryan-randall">Bryan Randall</a> had a <a href="https://www.people.com/article/sandra-bullock-boyfriend-bryan-randall-new-york-city-date-photo">swanky date night</a> on Oct. 28 at this American <a href="http://www.waverlynyc.com/" target="_blank">comfort food spot</a> – and stars like <a href="https://www.people.com/article/jennifer-lawrence-marker-face-photos">Jennifer Lawrence</a>, and <a href="http://celebritybabies.people.com/2007/12/09/julianna-margul-10/">Julianna Margulies</a> have been spotted there too. </p>
WAVERLY INN

New York City
Sandra Bullock and her photographer-model boyfriend Bryan Randall had a swanky date night on Oct. 28 at this American comfort food spot – and stars like Jennifer Lawrence, and Julianna Margulies have been spotted there too.

<p><b>New York City</b> <br /> Beyoncé and <a href="https://www.people.com/people/news/category/0,,personsTax:JayZ,00.html">Jay-Z</a> dined at Mario Batali&#8217;s <a href="http://delposto.com/" target="_blank">upscale Italian restaurant</a> in the city&#8217;s chic meatpacking district on Oct. 3. </p>
DEL POSTO

New York City
Beyoncé and Jay-Z dined at Mario Batali’s upscale Italian restaurant in the city’s chic meatpacking district on Oct. 3.

<p><b>Los Angeles</b> <br />This sushi spot in L.A.&#8217;s Studio City neighborhood is one of <a href="https://www.people.com/people/george_clooney">George Clooney</a>’s favorites, and he and <a href="https://www.people.com/people/news/category/0,,personsTax:AmalAlamuddin,00.html">wife Amal</a> spent both <a href="https://www.people.com/article/george-amal-clooney-valentines-day-date">Valentine’s Day</a> and <a href="https://www.people.com/article/george-clooney-amal-clooney-studio-city-dinner-photos">their anniversary</a> there this year.</p>
ASANEBO

Los Angeles
This sushi spot in L.A.’s Studio City neighborhood is one of George Clooney’s favorites, and he and wife Amal spent both Valentine’s Day and their anniversary there this year.

<p><b>New York City</b> <br /> <a href="https://www.people.com/people/news/category/0,,personsTax:AnnaKendrick,00.html">Anna Kendrick</a> had no regrets after <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/7lhrgrKdSK/" target="_blank">recently feasting</a> on a trio of pastries (including their signature &#8220;Chlostess cupcakes&#8221;) at <a>this vegan restaurant</a>.</p>
BY CHLOE

New York City
Anna Kendrick had no regrets after recently feasting on a trio of pastries (including their signature “Chlostess cupcakes”) at this vegan restaurant.

<p><b>New York City</b> <br /><a href="https://www.people.com/people/gwyneth_paltrow">Gwyneth Paltrow</a> celebrated her <a href="https://www.people.com/article/gwyneth-paltrow-thanks-fans-birthday-wishes-instagram">43rd birthday</a> with a lively brunch at <a>this spot</a> in Manhattan&#8217;s east village along with ex <a href="https://www.people.com/people/news/category/0,,personsTax:ChrisMartin,00.html">Chris Martin</a>, mother <a href="https://www.people.com/article/gwyneth-paltrow-blythe-danner-twins">Blythe Danner</a>, and pal <a href="https://www.people.com/people/news/category/0,,personsTax:JessicaSeinfeld,00.html">Jessica Seinfeld</a>.</p>
PRUNE

New York City
Gwyneth Paltrow celebrated her 43rd birthday with a lively brunch at this spot in Manhattan’s east village along with ex Chris Martin, mother Blythe Danner, and pal Jessica Seinfeld.

<p><b>New York City</b> <br /> <a href="https://www.people.com/people/kim_kardashian">Kim Kardashian</a> sipped (<a href="https://www.people.com/article/serena-williams-kim-kardashian-venus-us-open">and spilled</a>) tea with <a href="https://www.people.com/people/news/category/0,,personsTax:SerenaWilliams,00.html">Serena Williams</a> at <a>this Italian restaurant</a> before the tennis star faced off against her sister, Venus, at the U.S. Open.</p>
CARBONE

New York City
Kim Kardashian sipped (and spilled) tea with Serena Williams at this Italian restaurant before the tennis star faced off against her sister, Venus, at the U.S. Open.

<p><b>New York City</b> <br /><a href="https://www.people.com/people/drew_barrymore">Drew Barrymore</a> was recently spotted having lunch at <a>this restaurant</a> in N.Y.C.&#8217;s Penn Plaza, where she caught up with two friends over meatballs and grilled octopus.</p>
LUGO CUCINA ITALIANA

New York City
Drew Barrymore was recently spotted having lunch at this restaurant in N.Y.C.’s Penn Plaza, where she caught up with two friends over meatballs and grilled octopus.

<p><b>New York City</b> <br />Fresh off her <a href="https://www.people.com/article/blake-shelton-miranda-lambert-divorce">recent split</a>, <a href="https://www.people.com/people/miranda_lambert">Miranda Lambert</a> enjoyed a &#8220;#GirlsNight&#8221; at this Italian spot in Manhattan’s midtown east. &#8220;Thank you @frescobyscotto for an amazing dinner!,&#8221; she captioned <a>her Instagram pic</a>, adding, &#8220;#foodcoma.&#8221;</p>
FRESCO BY SCOTTO

New York City
Fresh off her recent split, Miranda Lambert enjoyed a “#GirlsNight” at this Italian spot in Manhattan’s midtown east. “Thank you @frescobyscotto for an amazing dinner!,” she captioned her Instagram pic, adding, “#foodcoma.”

<p><b>Malibu</b><br /> It&#8217;s safe to say that <a>this Japanese hot spot</a>&#8216;s 33 international locations all have a posh clientele, and their Malibu site is no exception. With a gorgeous seaside patio overlooking the ocean, the restaurant has attracted the likes of <a href="http://greatideas.people.com/2014/11/24/kaley-cuoco-ryan-sweeting-surprise-birthday-party/">Kaley Cuoco</a>, <a href="https://www.people.com/article/leonardo-dicaprio-bradley-cooper-malibu-sushi-dinner">Bradley Cooper and Leonardo DiCaprio</a>, and the Kardashian clan, who <a href="https://www.people.com/article/kardashian-jenner-clan-celebrate-mom-kris-jenner-magazine-cover">celebrated Kris Jenner&rsquo;s</a> <i>Haute Living</i> magazine cover there.</p> <p>Most recently, Sebastian Stan celebrated his birthday with friends at the hotspot where they nibbled on appetizers and sipped on the Casamigos Tequila Market Margarita at an oceanfront table.</p>
NOBU

Malibu
It’s safe to say that this Japanese hot spot‘s 33 international locations all have a posh clientele, and their Malibu site is no exception. With a gorgeous seaside patio overlooking the ocean, the restaurant has attracted the likes of Kaley Cuoco, Bradley Cooper and Leonardo DiCaprio, and the Kardashian clan, who celebrated Kris Jenner’s Haute Living magazine cover there.

Most recently, Sebastian Stan celebrated his birthday with friends at the hotspot where they nibbled on appetizers and sipped on the Casamigos Tequila Market Margarita at an oceanfront table.

<p><b>New York City</b> <br />An <a>Italian mainstay</a> in the Big Apple&#8217;s Greenwich Village for 30 years (quite the accomplishment in the N.Y.C. restaurant world), <a href="https://www.people.com/people/rihanna">Rihanna</a> has frequently <a href="https://www.people.com/people/gallery/0,,20757102_30054726,00.html">been spotted</a> dining there. </p>
DA SILVANO

New York City
An Italian mainstay in the Big Apple’s Greenwich Village for 30 years (quite the accomplishment in the N.Y.C. restaurant world), Rihanna has frequently been spotted dining there.

<p><b>Miami</b> <br />One of <a href="https://www.people.com/people/justin_timberlake">Justin Timberlake</a>&#8216;s favorite spots in South Beach, he treated wife <a href="https://www.people.com/people/jessica_biel">Jessica Biel</a> to a <a href="https://www.people.com/people/article/0,,20794147,00.html">32nd birthday celebration</a> here. The <a>farm-to-table steakhouse</a> boasts high ceilings and intricate design in the main dining area, though the couple spent their evening in the private wine cellar below. </p>
THE FORGE

Miami
One of Justin Timberlake‘s favorite spots in South Beach, he treated wife Jessica Biel to a 32nd birthday celebration here. The farm-to-table steakhouse boasts high ceilings and intricate design in the main dining area, though the couple spent their evening in the private wine cellar below.

<p><b>Minneapolis</b> <br />This equal parts cozy, equal parts hip <a>restaurant</a> is clearly the preferred dinner spot of rockers. Mick Jagger dined on Chilean sea bass, fries with béarnaise, crispy ahi and basil spring rolls right before his performance last week at TCF Bank Stadium, while Prince stopped by earlier in May for the house-made udon and the dark chocolate profiteroles. </p>
CAFÉ & BAR LURCAT

Minneapolis
This equal parts cozy, equal parts hip restaurant is clearly the preferred dinner spot of rockers. Mick Jagger dined on Chilean sea bass, fries with béarnaise, crispy ahi and basil spring rolls right before his performance last week at TCF Bank Stadium, while Prince stopped by earlier in May for the house-made udon and the dark chocolate profiteroles.

<p><b>Chicago</b> <br />Chicago-native Vince Vaughn dined at one of the city&#8217;s most renowned <a>restaurants</a>, located in the River North Chicago neighborhood. The steakhouse seems to be a celeb favorite – their <a>website boasts</a> of guests such as Lana Del Ray, Drake and Common.</p>
CHICAGO CUT STEAKHOUSE

Chicago
Chicago-native Vince Vaughn dined at one of the city’s most renowned restaurants, located in the River North Chicago neighborhood. The steakhouse seems to be a celeb favorite – their website boasts of guests such as Lana Del Ray, Drake and Common.

<p><b>Chicago</b> <br />When in the Windy City, a must-stop for locals and celebs alike is Giuliana and Bill Rancic&#8217;s<br /> <a>Italian eatery</a>. <i>Watch What Happens Live</i> host <a href="https://www.people.com/people/news/category/0,,personsTax:AndyCohen,00.html">Andy Cohen</a> recently visited and dined on Mama DePandi’s bucatini pomodoro and wood-roasted octopus. </p>
RPM Italian

Chicago
When in the Windy City, a must-stop for locals and celebs alike is Giuliana and Bill Rancic’s
Italian eatery. Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen recently visited and dined on Mama DePandi’s bucatini pomodoro and wood-roasted octopus.

<p><b>New York City</b> <br />When they&#8217;re seeking solitude, Beyoncé and Jay Z head to MAMO, the stateside outpost of the decades-old restaurant on the French Riviera. When the dine here, the couple &#8220;regularly order dishes like the Raviolini al Tartufo, the Focaccia al Tartufo and the Cheesecake alla Lavanda,&#8221; a source tells PEOPLE. </p>
MAMO

New York City
When they’re seeking solitude, Beyoncé and Jay Z head to MAMO, the stateside outpost of the decades-old restaurant on the French Riviera. When the dine here, the couple “regularly order dishes like the Raviolini al Tartufo, the Focaccia al Tartufo and the Cheesecake alla Lavanda,” a source tells PEOPLE.

<p><b>New York City</b> <br />No one can deny it anymore – the <a href="https://www.people.com/article/solange-knowles-elevator-fight-JayZ-lucky-cover">elevator beef</a> is officially squashed. Beyoncé, Jay Z and Solange Knowles enjoyed a healthy (and drama-free) dinner at chef Jean-Georges&#8217; award-winning <a>farm-to-table restaurant</a>.</p>
ABC KITCHEN

New York City
No one can deny it anymore – the elevator beef is officially squashed. Beyoncé, Jay Z and Solange Knowles enjoyed a healthy (and drama-free) dinner at chef Jean-Georges’ award-winning farm-to-table restaurant.

<p>They say imitation is the highest form of flattery, but the <i>highest</i> form, at least for a chef, is actually sitting at his restaurant for three hours, spending over $1000 and tipping &#8220;very well,&#8221; as <a href="http://chicago.eater.com/2015/5/19/8624783/bill-clinton-joe-fish-lunch">Bill Clinton did</a> at this <a>Italian seafood spot</a> in Chicago. The former president showed up with a 10-person entourage (and 10-person security crew) and enjoyed a range of dishes, including whole wheat linguine with spicy fresh tomato sauce and peppercorn-crusted wild salmon. </p>
JOE FISH

They say imitation is the highest form of flattery, but the highest form, at least for a chef, is actually sitting at his restaurant for three hours, spending over $1000 and tipping “very well,” as Bill Clinton did at this Italian seafood spot in Chicago. The former president showed up with a 10-person entourage (and 10-person security crew) and enjoyed a range of dishes, including whole wheat linguine with spicy fresh tomato sauce and peppercorn-crusted wild salmon.

<p><b>New York City</b> <br /><a href="https://www.people.com/people/demi_lovato">Demi Lovato</a> and boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama took full advantage of the newly spring weather, eating at <a>La Esquina</a>, a trendy, downtown Mexican taco spot. They were joined by their adorable dog – a major perk of outdoor seating.</p>
LA ESQUINA

New York City
Demi Lovato and boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama took full advantage of the newly spring weather, eating at La Esquina, a trendy, downtown Mexican taco spot. They were joined by their adorable dog – a major perk of outdoor seating.

<p><b>Chicago</b> <br />When lifestyle guru <a href="https://www.people.com/people/gwyneth_paltrow">Gwyneth Paltrow</a> flew to Chicago in April to open a Goop pop-up store, she couldn&#8217;t <i>not</i> stop by <i>Top Chef</i> winner Stephanie Izard&#8217;s <a>Little Goat Diner</a> for a <a href="http://greatideas.people.com/2015/04/29/gwyneth-paltrow-goop-little-goat-chicago/">three-course meal</a> (heavy on the veggies and seafood, naturally.) Izard served a green papaya salad, ramp marinated shrimp and kohlrabi salad. </p>
LITTLE GOAT

Chicago
When lifestyle guru Gwyneth Paltrow flew to Chicago in April to open a Goop pop-up store, she couldn’t not stop by Top Chef winner Stephanie Izard’s Little Goat Diner for a three-course meal (heavy on the veggies and seafood, naturally.) Izard served a green papaya salad, ramp marinated shrimp and kohlrabi salad.

<p><b>New York City</b> <br />Just because you have a beard doesn&#8217;t mean you can dine incognito! <a href="https://www.people.com/people/leonardo_dicaprio">Leonardo DiCaprio</a> popped into the kitchen of <a>Daniel</a>, an iconic French restaurant on the Upper East Side, to take a picture with chef Boulud and staff after enjoying a meal.</p>
DANIEL

New York City
Just because you have a beard doesn’t mean you can dine incognito! Leonardo DiCaprio popped into the kitchen of Daniel, an iconic French restaurant on the Upper East Side, to take a picture with chef Boulud and staff after enjoying a meal.

<p><b>Nashville</b> <br /><a href="https://www.people.com/people/taylor_swift">Taylor Swift</a> hit up the <a>hotspot</a> with Victoria&#8217;s Secret model Lily Aldridge and her husband, Caleb Followhill, for a relaxed Indian dinner. &#8220;Everyone at the table was friendly and nice. They said that they loved everything!&#8221; the restaurant&#8217;s chef and owner Maneet Chauhan <a href="http://greatideas.people.com/2015/03/23/taylor-swift-lily-alridge-caleb-followill-nashville/">gused to PEOPLE</a>. &#8220;Caleb and Lily are regulars, so they brought Taylor along last night.&#8221;</p>
CHAUHAN ALE & MASALA HOUSE

Nashville
Taylor Swift hit up the hotspot with Victoria’s Secret model Lily Aldridge and her husband, Caleb Followhill, for a relaxed Indian dinner. “Everyone at the table was friendly and nice. They said that they loved everything!” the restaurant’s chef and owner Maneet Chauhan gused to PEOPLE. “Caleb and Lily are regulars, so they brought Taylor along last night.”

<p><b>New York City</b> <br /><a href="https://www.people.com/people/kim_kardashian">Kim Kardashian</a> and <a href="https://www.people.com/people/kanye_west">Kanye West</a> caused quite a commotion when they <a href="http://greatideas.people.com/2015/04/23/kim-kardashian-kanye-west-ralph-lauren-polo-bar/">dined</a> at <a>The Polo Bar</a>, designer Ralph Lauren&#8217;s buzzed-about midtown restaurant. Lauren joined the couple, along with a few friends, for an intimate dinner on April 23. A source told PEOPLE that West ordered the steak, which must have been <i>really</i> good – the rapper was in such high spirits as he left the restaurant that he took several selfies with fans waiting outside. </p>
THE POLO BAR

New York City
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West caused quite a commotion when they dined at The Polo Bar, designer Ralph Lauren’s buzzed-about midtown restaurant. Lauren joined the couple, along with a few friends, for an intimate dinner on April 23. A source told PEOPLE that West ordered the steak, which must have been really good – the rapper was in such high spirits as he left the restaurant that he took several selfies with fans waiting outside.

<p><b>New York City</b> <br /><a href="https://www.people.com/people/sofia_vergara">Sofa Vergara</a> enjoyed some quality family time with her son Manolo, 22, <a href="http://greatideas.people.com/2014/09/22/sofia-vergara-favorite-restaurant-nyc-ilili/">dining</a> at her &#8220;fave NY restaurant!!&#8221; <a>Illili</a> serves Mediterranean-inspired plates, which Vergara happily noshed on after taking a quick pre-meal selfie, of course.</p>
ILILI

New York City
Sofa Vergara enjoyed some quality family time with her son Manolo, 22, dining at her “fave NY restaurant!!” Illili serves Mediterranean-inspired plates, which Vergara happily noshed on after taking a quick pre-meal selfie, of course.

<p><b>New York City</b> <br />While the couple has been <a href="https://www.people.com/people/greatideas/gallery/0,,20912603,00.html">enjoying date nights</a> all over their new city, <a href="https://www.people.com/people/george_clooney">George</a> and Amal Clooney took a night off of their romance tour to dine with a close friend – <a href="https://www.people.com/people/julia_roberts">Julia Roberts</a>! – at the <a>Greenwich Village</a> restaurant. The meal apparently lasted three hours, and we&#8217;re not surprised – it&#8217;s the French way. </p>
CLAUDETTE

New York City
While the couple has been enjoying date nights all over their new city, George and Amal Clooney took a night off of their romance tour to dine with a close friend – Julia Roberts! – at the Greenwich Village restaurant. The meal apparently lasted three hours, and we’re not surprised – it’s the French way.

70 of 122 Scott Suchman/Washington Post/Getty; Inset: AKM-GSI

FIOLA MARE

Washington, D.C.
President Barack Obama celebrated his