Atlantic Grill
Atlantic Grill. Inset:
Zuma
Courtesy Zuma. Inset: Chris Jackson/Getty
Prime & Provisions
Prime & Provisions
Left Bank
Left Bank; Inset: Getty
Seaspice
Dos Caminos
Dos Caminos; Inset: Getty
The Henry
Elizabeth Daniels Photography
Beauty & Essex
Courtesy Beauty & Essex; Inset: Stefanie Keenan/Getty
Sushi Roku Newport Beach
Innovative Dining Group . Inset: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Viale dei Romani
Viale dei Romani; Inset: Stefanie Keenan/Getty
Rice & Gold
Rice & Gold
Simon & The Whale
Gabriel Stulman/Instagram
JAPONICA
Sarah Jessica Parker/Instagram; Inset: Michael Kovac/Getty
THREE DOTS AND A DASH
Melissa Hom; Inset: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty
BALTHAZAR
Michael Grimm; Inset: Getty
THE SEVILLE
LDV Hospitality; Inset: Getty
EMPIRE
Empire Boston; Inset: Getty
YELLOWTAIL
Hakkasan Group
BLACK TAP
Black Tap; Inset: Getty
STK
The ONE Group; Lester Cohen/WireImage
SWEET CHICK
Sweet Chick; Inset: Getty
SUGARFISH
IXOLA/BACKGRID
PHILIPPE CHOW
Courtesy Phillipe Chow
OCEAN PRIME
John Muggenborg; Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic
SUSHI | BAR
Yvette Tucker/Instagram
ESTELA
Estela; Kevin Mazur/Getty
RPM ITALIAN
RPM Restaurants; Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock
MALIBU FARMS
Martin Lof
BESTIA
Sierra Prescott; Inset: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
ELEVEN MADISON PARK
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
THE CORNELIA STREET CAFE
Sarah Jessica Parker/Instagram
WATERBAR
Courtesy Waterbar; Inset: Ethan Miller/Getty
SHUKO
Evan Sung; Inset: Cindy Ord/Getty
EPIC STEAK
Courtesy Epic; Inset: Monica Schipper/Getty
DI FARA PIZZA
Di Fara Pizza/Facebook
FRENCH LAUNDRY
Martha MacIsaac/Instagram
THE CAMPBELL
Jefferson Siegel/NY Daily News via Getty; Inset: Getty
UMI
Douglas Stratton; Getty
MASTRO'S
Mastros Steakhouse
ROSIE'S
Splash News Online
BARCLAY PRIME
Max Grudzinski; Inset: Getty
ZUMA
Robert Kamau/GC Images
MADEO
Source: Madeoo/Facebook; Inset: SplashNews
MAIALINO
Maialino. Inset: Todd Williamson/Getty
HERE'S LOOKING AT YOU
Mindy Kaling/Instagram
DELMONICO'S
Delmonico's
PETITE TAQUERIA
Courtesy Petite Taqueria. Inset: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
STK ATLANTA
Caren West PR; Inset: D Dipasupil/FilmMagic
ROKU
ROKU; Inset: Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty
BOA Steakhouse
JUVIA
Ricky Martin/Instagram
LORING PLACE
Astrid Stawiarz/Getty;Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
THE SEA FIRE GRILL
CRAIG'S
Source: Craig's Restaurant West Hollywood/Facebook;Stefanie Keenan/Getty
ALAN WONG'S
Alan Wong’s Honolulu; Inset: Getty
THE POLO BAR
Courtesy Polo Bar; Inset: Drew Angerer/Getty
MACCHIALINA
Macchialina; Inset: Getty Images
O YA
Source: Blake Lively/Instagram
ROSA MEXICANO
Michael Gross/Bloomberg via Getty
LURE FISHBAR
BEAUTY & ESSEX
Beauty & Essex; Inset: Steve Granitz/WireImage
BAGATELLE
Billy Farrell Agency; Inset: Leandro Justen/BFA/REX/Shutterstock
BLUE RIBBON BRASSERIE
Steve Hill: Inset: FameFlynet/AKM-GSI
PASQUALE JONES
Swizz Beatz/Instagram
DEL FRISCO'S
Del Frisco's; Inset: Getty
STATE ROAD RESTAURANT
JEWEL SAMAD/AFP/Getty
UPLAND
Courtesy Upland; Inset: Kevin Mazur/Getty
THE NICE GUY
Justin Timberlake/Instagram
RM CHAMPAGNE SALON
RM Champagne Salon
FIOLA MARE
Scott Suchman/Washington Post/Getty; Inset: AKM-GSI
HILLSTONE
Source: Hillstone Restaurant/Facebook; Inset: Jerad Williams/Newspix/Getty
LEGAL HARBORSIDE
Pat Greenhouse/The Boston Globe via Getty; Inset: Getty
BROOKLYN FARMACY
Source: Blake Lively/Instagram
YAMASHIRO
Source: Yamashiro; Inset: David M. Benett/Getty
BLUE WATER GRILL
Courtesy Blue Water Grill; Inset: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic
EMILIO'S BALLATO
TheStewartofNY/Splash News Online (2)
BOWERY MEAT COMPANY
Source: Chrissy Teigen/Instagram
DELICATESSEN
Courtesy Delicatessen; Inset: Jason Merritt/Getty
DELMONICO'S KITCHEN
Courtesy Delmonico's Kitchen; Inset: Cindy Ord/Getty
SERENDIPITY 3
Getty (2)
GRACIAS MADRE
AKM-GSI
RED ROOSTER
Source: Mindy Kaling/Instagram
THE CHESTER
Courtesy The Chester; Jimi Celeste/PMC
TWO URBAN LICKS
TWO; Inset: Getty(3)
KOMODO
Komodo; Inset: Getty
ZUMA
Courtesy Zuma NY; Inset: Getty
L&E OYSTER BAR
Splash News Online
EP & LP
Courtesy E.P & L.P; Inset: Getty
PLAN CHECK SAWTELLE
Courtesy Plan Check; Inset: Getty
ABC COCINA
Source: Lea Michele/Instagram; Inset: Getty
TEMPURA ENDO
Source: Gwyneth Paltrow/Instagram; Inset: Getty
SPARTINA
Courtesy Spartina; Jason Merritt/Getty Images
MERCER KITCHEN
Mercer Kitchen / x17 Online
DIRTY FRENCH
Splash News
COSME
BlayzenPhotos/Splash News Online; Pacific Coast News
SCARPETTA
Fontainebleau Hotel; Angela Weiss/Getty Images for Screen Actors Guild Foundation
TAO
Denise Truscello/WireImage; James Devaney/WireImage
AMERICAN CUT
American Cut; Inset: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Filmmagic
WAVERLY INN
JosiahW/Gachie/Splash News Online
DEL POSTO
Kelly Campbell; Inset: Getty
ASANEBO
AKM-GSI
BY CHLOE
Taylor Hill/Filmmagic; Mikey Pozarik/Paperwhite Studio
PRUNE
Eric Wolfinger; Jerod Harris/Getty
CARBONE
Mpi67/MediaPunch/Mediapunch/Corbis
LUGO CUCINA ITALIANA
Lugo; Stefanie Keenan/Getty
FRESCO BY SCOTTO
Fresco by Scotto; Inset: Getty
NOBU
MTV/MTV1415/Getty; Courtesy Nobu Malibu
DA SILVANO
Da Silvano; Splash News Online
THE FORGE
Courtesy The Forge; Inset:Kevin Mazur/Getty
CAFÉ & BAR LURCAT
Café & Bar Lurcat Minneapolis. Inset:Kevin Winter/Wireimage
CHICAGO CUT STEAKHOUSE
Courtesy Chicago Cut; Inset:JB Lacroix
RPM Italian
Anjali Pinto; Inset: Steve Mack/FilmMagic
MAMO
ABC KITCHEN
Splash News
JOE FISH
Courtesy Joe Fish/Facebook
LA ESQUINA
Splash News
LITTLE GOAT
Courtesy Stephanie Izard
DANIEL
Courtesy Danielb Boulud
CHAUHAN ALE & MASALA HOUSE
Courtesy Chauhan Ale & Masala House
THE POLO BAR
Courtesy Kim Kardashian
ILILI
Courtesy Sofia Vergara
CLAUDETTE
Splash News
1 of 122
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement