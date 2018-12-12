Watch How Walt Disney World's Magical, Life-Size Gingerbread House Comes Together

When it comes to the holidays, Walt Disney World spares no expense, from their ever-expanding offering of magical snacks to the elaborate gingerbread houses throughout the parks and resorts.

In the Grand Floridian—Disney’s luxury, on-property resort just one monorail stop away from the Magic Kingdom—the pastry team has built their life-size gingerbread house inside the lobby for the 20th year in a row, and is giving a behind-the scenes look at how the whole thing comes together (video above).

The classically-designed edible structure was originally created in 1998 by Erich Herbitschek, the recently retired master pastry chef at Victoria & Albert’s, arguably Walt Disney World’s most acclaimed restaurant which is located inside the Grand Floridian.

It has now achieved landmark status for Disney-goers willing to brave the crowds of the holiday season, and is made with 10,000 pieces of real gingerbread that perfume the entire hotel. Overall, 1,050 pounds of honey, 800 pounds of flour, 700 pounds of chocolate, and 600 pounds of sugar go into the confection.

Also featured on the house this year are Disney characters like Lilo and Stitch and Princess Tiana from The Princess and the Frog—and it is reported to be studded with a few of Disney World’s elusive hidden Mickeys, if you can find them.

If you can’t make it to the Christmas festivities, you might want to try for the spring, when the resort is home to an equally-grandiose Easter egg display.