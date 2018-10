All the Places Where You Can Get Free Food and Samples at Walt Disney World

Here’s a fun and delicious twofer: If you visit Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge Resort area (you do not need to be a guest staying at either resort), you can participate in the Culinary Tour of Boma – Flavors of Africa and Jiko – The Cooking Place at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge and/or the Cultural Tour of Sanaa at Kidani Village At Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas. For the Boma and Jiko experience, your 30-minute tour is guided by a cultural representative who shares firsthand knowledge of his or her home country’s culture and customs, as well as information about the design and decor of the restaurants.

The tour also shows how the buffets are prepared each day, and and opportunity to select and sample one of the evening’s featured soups, as well as a taste of the legendary Zebra Dome dessert. At Jiko, you can sample the “Tastes of Africa” appetizer, which includes lavash, khobz and naan breads as well as the incredible dips and hummus. The Cultural Tour of Sanaa takes place at Kidani Village at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas, shares information about the wonderful artwork adorning the walls, but a presentation by a chef who discusses the art of preparing naan bread and meats in the tandoor clay ovens. And if if couldn’t get any better than that, guests can then taste some of the breads and sauces!