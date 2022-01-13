Disney, who has long been committed to conservation and caring for the environment, first began this recycling program a decade ago

Watch How Disney World Recycles Their Giant Gingerbread Houses by Feeding Them to Bees

Ever wonder what happens to those giant, life-sized gingerbread houses Walt Disney World displays around the holidays? Turns out, they made great bee food!

On Thursday, Disney shared a video on TikTok and Instagram documenting the journey those magnificent culinary creations make, explaining that they recycle every tasty morsel by feeding them to local bees in order to curb their declining population.

The process begins when the Walt Disney World event decorating support team and pastry chefs begin removing the edible items from the wooden structures used to construct the gingerbread displays.

"After we break down every piece of cookie, candy, and cute chocolate character, each gingerbread display is dismantled and brought to our tree farm," they explained in the clip. "There, local Florida bees get to feast on sweets until every bit is gone."

"This helps the declining bee population by keeping them well fed during the winter months, when food sources are harder to find," they added.

Disney, who has long been committed to conservation and caring for the environment, first began this recycling program a decade ago.

"Ten years ago, when performing our annual gingerbread display cleaning, we noticed bees were very attracted to the sugar on the displays after deconstruction," Barry Stockwell, who works as a planned work specialist within Disney's event decorating support division, said in a statement on the Disney Parks blog. "We decided to bring the display pieces to our Disney tree farm and lay them out in our field to give the bees a chance to collect the sugar on the wooden structures."

Providing pollinators with more habitat and resources was a natural next step, as Disney World was already setting up pollinator-friendly gardens across its property.

After the bees have their feast, "the wooden structures used to build the displays are then washed so we can reuse them during the next holiday season," Disney's video explained.