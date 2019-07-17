Mark Wahlberg Bids a Tearful Farewell to Wahlburgers Ahead of the Show's Finale

It’s time for Mark Wahlberg to say say goodbye, baby.



After filming over 80 episodes of Wahlburgers, the 48-year-old actor is bidding farewell the A&E series, which has followed him and his older brothers Donnie and Paul as they’ve expanded their burger chain of the same name (they now boast over 30 locations nationwide.)



The series premiered in January 2014, and as the 10th and final season finale approaches, PEOPLE has an exclusive look at Mark’s goodbye video to the show’s fans, featuring hilarious and heartfelt exchanges between the brothers and a few highlights from past seasons.

The video (above) starts off at the 2011 grand opening of the first Wahlbugers restaurant in Hingham, Massachusetts. “There’s a great turn out, a lot of people came out to support us, and I think we’re off to a great start,” Mark says in the clip.

It then leads into a title slide that reads, “It’s been a heck of a run, baby,” playing on Mark’s trademark catchphrase. “It’s happening, baby,” he says while sipping wine on a private plane. “Charlie Sheen, baby,” he jokes to his brothers as they stand beside a go-kart raceway.

There’s some tension along the way as Paul, who is the chef behind the casual restaurant chain, grows frustrated over Mark calling him at work with seemingly extraneous requests.



But there are also plenty of touching moments between the three brothers — who come from a nine-sibling family — and their mother Alma.

“I am extremely grateful, because all of our lives could’ve been a lot different,” Mark shares over Thanksgiving dinner with his family, tearfully adding, “I’m just extremely grateful for everything and everybody, I love you.”

Ultimately, Wahlburgers and the eponymous series has been a great bonding experience for the siblings, Donnie told A&E. “It’s been an amazing journey that has brought us closer together as a family and launched our little business to heights we never could’ve imagined.”

Mark seems to be on the same page, adding, “This business has allowed us to get back to being brothers, to reconnecting.”

The Wahlburgers series finale airs on Wednesday, July 31 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on A&E.