At Boise’s go-to breakfast place, Waffle Me Up, cooks sprinkle sugar pearls into the iron to give their waffles a crunchy, sweet crust and a soft, chewy center.

Waffle Me Up’s Liège Waffle

5 cups all-purpose flour

1 tsp. ground cinnamon

1 tsp. table salt

1 cup warm water (105°F to 110°F)

1 Tbsp. active dry yeast

3 large eggs, beaten

1 tsp. vanilla extract

1 ½ cups unsalted butter, softened

1 cup granulated sugar

1. Whisk flour, cinnamon and salt in bowl of stand mixer fitted with paddle attachment. Whisk water and yeast in a separate bowl. Let stand until yeast dissolves, about 3 minutes; whisk in eggs and vanilla. Gradually add yeast mixture to flour mixture with mixer on low; beat until doughlike consistency forms, about2 minutes. Increase to medium-high speed; gradually add butter, beating until incorporated, about 2 minutes. Reduce to medium, and add sugar; beat until well blended, about 30 seconds.

2. Turn dough out onto a floured surface. Divide evenly into 12 portions; roll each into a ball. Place balls on baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Cover and let rise until dough is relaxed and slightly larger in size, about 1 hour.

3. Preheat waffle iron. Place 1 ball in each cavity; cook until golden brown, about 5 minutes. Repeat with remaining dough. Add desired toppings like hazelnut-chocolate spread, strawberries, whipped cream and chocolate shavings.

Serves: 12

Active time: 25 minutes

Total time: 1 hour, 25 minutes