There’s nothing pleasant about working the graveyard shift … except when someone leaves you a 2,500 percent tip.

Lauren Ball, a single mother and waitress at a Waffle House in Kingsport, Tennessee, was just trying to get through her 4 a.m. shift when a customer walked in.

“I was ready to go home, I didn’t even want to wait on him but I was the only waitress working,” Ball told WFMY.

Eventually, Ball and the customer got to talking about plans to take her son, Colton, on a beach trip, though money was tight.

“I told him that we were getting ready to go to the beach the next day and I just spent all my money on Colton’s birthday party,” Ball said.

After finishing his meal, the customer paid his $24.29 check — and casually left a $600 tip. Seeing the check, the cook ran out after the customer to make sure he hadn’t left a 2500 percent tip accidentally, to which the generous customer responded: “I just like to do things for nice people.”

Ball, of course, was shocked by what had just happened.

“I couldn’t believe it, I kind of wanted to give it back to him because it was such a large amount,” Ball said.