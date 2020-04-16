Waffle House Just Restocked Their Signature Mix Online So You Can 'Make Your House a Waffle Home'

Image zoom Waffle House/Twitter

Hear ye, hear ye: Waffle House has restocked their signature waffle mix.

The 24-hour breakfast chain released bags of waffle mix to the public for the first time last week so people practicing social distancing can make the popular menu item at home, but unfortunately, it sold out within only four hours. Thankfully, after countless Waffle House fans expressed their desire to get their hands on some, the brand came through and officially restocked the product this week.

Each “Original Recipe Waffle Mix” order contains one jumbo bag of mix, which makes enough batter for 20-24 waffles. It also comes with a cute recipe card that tells people how to make their signature sweet cream waffles. The instructions are easy to follow and call for only two additional ingredients: eggs and half & half.

“It’s the moment you’ve been waiting for!” the company wrote on Twitter in a post announcing the restock earlier this week. “Make your house a Waffle Home!”

The tweet is already gaining traction online, and fans are extremely excited at the prospect of bringing the Waffle House experience to their own homes. “Yassssssss! My phone was in my hand when I got the alert!!!! Score!!!!” wrote one Twitter user, while another joked, “I just went bankrupt” along with the drooling emoji.

This is the first time the company has given fans the option to make their dishes at home, as more than a fifth of Waffle House locations are currently closed. The package will set you back $15 plus shipping.

The Georgia-based chain also revealed on Twitter that they use Blackburn-Made Syrup in their restaurants, which you can purchase here for an even more parallel experience.

This isn’t the first time a large chain is freely releasing their most coveted recipes online amidst the COVID-19 crisis. So far, McDonald’s has released the recipe for the Sausage & Egg McMuffin, DoubleTree by Hilton and Pret A Manger have both revealed the recipes for their legendary chocolate chip cookies, and even Disney has released the recipes for numerous classic park treats, including Churro Bites, Dole Whip, and Grilled Three-Cheese Sandwich.

We’re confident that as social distancing measures continue, more iconic recipes will continue to be released online, so cross your fingers and stay tuned!