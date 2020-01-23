Nadine Gillespie/Waffle House, Inc.

The most romantic night of the year is fast approaching, but you may still be scrambling to find the perfect restaurant for dinner with your loved one.

Fortunately, we’ve got you covered with the perfect alternative to all those expensive restaurants with overpriced prix-fixe menus: Waffle House.

The 24-hour breakfast chain will be laying out white tablecloths and dimming the lights for the 12th year in a row, offering customers the rare opportunity to dine on what looks like heart-shaped hash browns and chocolate chip pancakes. In previous years, they have also served up delicacies like T-bone steak.

According to NBC12, diners can also expect rose petals and a special Valentine’s Day menu for two that includes drinks and pie.

More than 200 Waffle House restaurants across 22 states will be serving up Valentine’s Day meals, and you can check out the full list of participating locations at wafflehouse.com.

Who knows, maybe you’ll even spot a celebrity at the table next to you — after all, stars like Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Kanye and Kim Kardashian-West, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, and even Justin Bieber all love eating at Waffle house.