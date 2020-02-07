30,000 Lbs. of Leftover Super Bowl Food Was Donated to Local Shelters for the First Time

Image zoom Maddie Meyer/Getty

Ever wonder what happens to all of the leftover food from the Super Bowl? In past years almost all of the food was just disposed of, but this year Food Rescue US, Centerplate Hospitality and the NFL Green Initiative collected and distributed over 30,000 pounds of food to local Miami shelters with the help of countless volunteers.

The effort started Monday morning following the Kansas City Chiefs’ victory over the San Francisco 49ers. Volunteers took to Hard Rock Stadium in Miami to collect, pack and ship massive amounts of food that remained from concession stands, VIP catered sections, suites and other areas.

Beef tenderloins, barbecue chicken, wings, ribs and charcuterie plates are just some of the food that were rescued, ESPN reported.

“It’s a full volunteer job. We just want to help people in need,” Ellen Bowen, the director of Food Rescue US-Miami, told ESPN. “It’s amazing to see how much food there is that otherwise would have been thrown in the trash that can now feed so many people.”

The rescued food is being donated to the Broward Outreach Center, Broward Partnership for the Homeless, Camillus House, Lotus House Shelter and the Miami Rescue Mission. Bowen said that enough food was collected to feed around 20,000 people in need.

The NFL has been working to make a better impact on the environment through its green initiatives at the Super Bowl and regular season games, from adding recycling to using renewable energy at venues.