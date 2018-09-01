Viviana Frizzi's Mojito Risotto with Seared Scallops

George and Amal Clooney may do a whole lot of things very well, but their talents stop squarely at the kitchen door. Fortunately Viviana Frizzi, a 33-year-old Como, Italy, native and award-winning chef, has their backs.

The Clooneys’ full-time chef since 2013, Frizzi “can make anything, including handmade gnocchi with pesto that would make you cry,” says George.

Frizzi’s ever-expanding repertoire is always from scratch and includes sushi and Lebanese and Indian dishes, as well as risottos (see right) and Italian fare that even the couple’s 16-month-old twins, Ella and Alexander, enjoy.

“The twins are not fussy eaters,” says Frizzi, whose child-friendly menus include salmon, tomato risotto, margherita pizza and ricotta with raspberries. “When they like a dish, they put their little fingers on their cheeks, smile and say, Mmm!”

So has Frizzi—whom George calls “a remarkable person in and out of the kitchen”—managed to teach the Clooneys to cook? “Honestly, Amal and I are such poor chefs that any lesson from Vivi in the kitchen would be like teaching a whale to fly.”

Mojito Risotto with Seared Scallops

5 cups lower-sodium chicken broth

½ cup packed fresh mint leaves

½ cup unsalted butter, softened, divided

1½ tsp. kosher salt, divided

1½ cups uncooked Arborio rice

¾ cup (6 oz.) dry white wine

¼ cup heavy cream

1 tsp. lime zest, plus 2 Tbsp. fresh juice (from 1 lime), divided

2 Tbsp. olive oil

12 large sea scallops, patted dry, at room temperature (about 1 lb.)

¼ tsp. black pepper

¾ cup (6 oz.) light rum

1. Heat broth in a saucepan over medium high until steaming (but not boiling); reduce heat to low to keep warm.

2. Bring a small saucepan of water to a boil over high heat. Add mint; boil 30 seconds. Drain. Gently squeeze water from mint; chop mint. Stir chopped mint, 1/3 cup butter and ½ teaspoon salt in a bowl; set aside.

3. Melt remaining butter in a medium saucepan over medium-high heat. Add rice; cook, stirring constantly, until coated, 1 to 2 minutes. Add wine; cook, stirring constantly, until rice absorbs liquid, about 1 minute. Add 2 cups warm broth; cook, stirring often, until broth is almost absorbed, about 10 minutes. Continue adding remaining warm broth, 1 cup at a time, stirring constantly, until most of the broth has absorbed between additions, 30 to 35 minutes total. (Rice should be tender and saucy.) Remove from heat; stir in cream, lime juice and mint-butter mixture. Set aside.

4. Heat oil in a large skillet over high. Sprinkle scallops with pepper and 1 teaspoon salt. Add scallops to hot oil. Using a spatula, gently press down on tops of scallops. Cook until scallops are well browned, 1 to 2 minutes per side. Remove skillet from heat; pour in rum, and carefully ignite with a long match. Allow rum to burn until flames die down, about 1 minute. Remove from heat. Top risotto with scallops, and sprinkle with lime zest. Serve immediately.

Serves: 4

Active time: 55 minutes

Total time: 55 minutes