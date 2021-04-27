Vitamix Blenders Are Up to $100 Off — and They’re Selling Out Fast

Profile Menu
Anyone who cooks knows the blender is a kitchen workhorse. From homemade nut butters and creamy puréed soups to thirst-quenching smoothies and blitzed vegetables, a blender can truly do it all. And Vitamix is the name that's synonymous with blenders. Its unbreakable blenders are known for their ease of use and sturdiness — Oprah even used one to make frozen margaritas with Reese Witherspoon.
Along with high quality, Vitamix blenders are also known for high prices: Its top-tier professional series blenders can cost as much as $600. But during its Spring Sale, shoppers can nab a Vitamix blender for up to $100 off, including Ascent and Explorian Series models. Amazon is price-matching the sale, so you can purchase from there or directly through the Vitamix website.
Buy It! Vitamix E310 Explorian Professional-Grade Blender, $278.68 (orig. $349.95); amazon.com or vitamix.com
Vitamix's blenders differ in volume, speed, features, and machine size. If you want a no-frills blender, then the E310 (above) and the A2300 blender are ideal. Both come with variable speed and a start-and-stop switch that makes pulsing easier than ever. The A2300 includes a digital timer as well as recipe book that takes the guesswork out of the blending process — no wonder reviewers call it "simply amazing."
Buy It! Vitamix A2300 Ascent Series Professional-Grade Smart Blender, $399.95 (orig. $549.95); amazon.com or vitamix.com
Want something fancier? The A2500 Ascent Series blender builds upon the A2300 with three presets for smoothies, soups, and frozen desserts. The A3500 model comes with two more presets, one for dips and spreads and the other for self-cleaning. The A2300, A2500, and A3500 are all compatible with Vitamix's trademarked Self-Detect containers, which means their motor bases sense the container size you've chosen and automatically adjust their blending settings.
Buy It! Vitamix A2500 Ascent Series Professional-Grade Smart Blender, $449.33 (orig. $599.95); amazon.com or vitamix.com
Buy It! Vitamix A3500 Ascent Series Professional-Grade Smart Blender, $549.95 (orig. $699.95); amazon.com or vitamix.com
The 750 and the 7500 models are similar to what you'd find in a smoothie shop. The 7500 comes with Vitamix's most powerful motor for household blenders, and its low-profile 64-ounce container fits easily under kitchen cabinets. The 750 includes not only five presets, but also a commercial-grade 2.2-peak horsepower motor that can shred the absolute toughest ingredients. It's "well-worth the investment," said an Amazon shopper, one of more than a thousand to give it a stellar review.
Buy It! Vitamix Professional Series 750 Blender, $549.95 (orig. $598.95); amazon.com or vitamix.com
Buy It! Vitamix 7500 Professional-Grade Blender, $479.95 (orig. $529); amazon.com or vitamix.com
