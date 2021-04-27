Vitamix Blenders Are Up to $100 Off — and They’re Selling Out Fast

The 750 and the 7500 models are similar to what you'd find in a smoothie shop. The 7500 comes with Vitamix's most powerful motor for household blenders, and its low-profile 64-ounce container fits easily under kitchen cabinets. The 750 includes not only five presets, but also a commercial-grade 2.2-peak horsepower motor that can shred the absolute toughest ingredients. It's "well-worth the investment," said an Amazon shopper, one of more than a thousand to give it a stellar review.