Vishwesh Bhatt's Lime & Masala-Rubbed Corn on the Cob

"The finished grilled corn is at once sweet, smoky, juicy, tangy and salty with a hint of heat from the chili," says the author of I Am From Here: Stories and Recipes From a Southern Chef

By People Staff
Published on September 2, 2022 02:56 PM
Photo: Victor Protasio

Vishwesh Bhatt, a James Beard Award-winning chef and author of I Am From Here: Stories and Recipes From a Southern Chef, says this recipe is "the essence of summer."

"The finished grilled corn is at once sweet, smoky, juicy, tangy and salty with a hint of heat from the chili," he adds.

Vishwesh Bhatt's Lime & Masala-Rubbed Corn on the Cob

1 Tbsp. cumin seeds

1½ Tbsp. kosher salt

1 tsp. cracked pepper

1 tsp. cayenne pepper

½ tsp. chaat masala

8 ears fresh sweet corn with husks

2 Tbsp. ghee or unsalted butter, melted

2 medium limes, halved

1. Place cumin seeds in a small, dry skillet; cook over medium, shaking skillet gently so the seeds toast evenly and do not burn, about 1 minute. Remove skillet from heat, and let cool 5 minutes. Grind toasted cumin in a spice grinder or with a mortar and pestle until finely ground. Stir together ground cumin, salt, cracked pepper, cayenne pepper and chaat masala in a small bowl. Set aside.

2. Preheat grill to medium (350° to 400°). Fold back the husks on the corn, leaving the husks attached, and remove the silk. Twist the husks around the corn stems to cover.

3. Using husks as handles, place corn on oiled grates; grill, uncovered, turning occasionally, until evenly charred, about 7 minutes. Transfer corn to a platter, and brush lightly with ghee or melted butter.

4. Rub 2 lime halves evenly on buttered corn, squeezing to release juices as you rub. Dip cut sides of remaining 2 lime halves in cumin mixture, and rub spiced lime halves evenly on each cob, dipping the limes back in cumin mixture as needed. Serve immediately.

Serves: 8

Active time: 20 minutes

Total time: 35 minutes

