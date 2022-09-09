Virginia Restaurant Pulls 9/11-Themed Menu That Featured 'Utterly Classless' Dish Names

A restaurant in Stafford, Virginia is receiving backlash after they released a 9/11-themed menu.

Social media users circulated screenshots of the menu from the Clubhouse restaurant at Aquia Harbour, prompting the establishment to pull the "Patriot Day 2022" menu.

Some items included the "Flight 93 Redirect" crab dip, the "Pentagon Pie" and the "2977 Chowder," which is the number of people who were killed in the tragic September 11 terrorist attacks. The Virginia-based restaurant is only 39 miles from the Pentagon.

A representative for Aquia Harbour had no comment to PEOPLE.

Twitter users expressed outrage, including @OldRedCider who wrote: "This seriously can't be real. Is it real?"

While another, @themgcmarker, wrote: "Utterly classless. I'd say they should feel ashamed, but they probably don't have that kind of emotional range."

The restaurant has since taken down the menu and replaced it with a football-themed lineup, per Insider.

According to the Daily Mail, the manager of the restaurant, George White, wrote an apology on a private Facebook group.

"I apologize for those I offended with the 9/11 seafood Sunday post. My intention was to bring attention to that horrific day 21 years ago. To honor those who lost so much as well those who gave everything that day," he wrote.