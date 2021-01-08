You can customize this technique with whatever ingredients you like

The Newest TikTok Food Trend Might Change the Way You Make Wraps Forever

TikTok has been the go-to source of cooking inspiration for many people stuck at home this past year, and this new wrap hack will probably work up your appetite.

The latest food trend taking the app by storm is all about putting together delicious, griddled wraps at home using whatever you have in your fridge — without making a big mess in the rolling process. And although you’ll end up with a restaurant-worthy lunch, the technique is super easy to follow.

To start, take a large tortilla and cut a slit into it across the middle, stopping at the half-way point. From there, mentally divide the tortilla into four quarters, placing a different ingredient in each section.

Once everything is set out to your satisfaction, it’s ready for the real magic to begin!

Starting with the section of the tortilla where the cut was made, fold upwards and then keep making folds moving in the same clockwise (or counter-clockwise) direction until you’re done.

Then all that’s left to do is heat things up, which you can do with a panini press or in a skillet, making sure to flip your wrap to make sure both sides get nice and toasty. Then after a few short minutes, you’ll have a perfectly-portioned and mouth-watering wrap waiting for you.

This trick is customizable using whatever ingredients you have in your pantry or refrigerator.

One viral video featured a wrap made with za’atar, shredded cheese, fresh spinach and homemade chili sauce, while another, created by food blogger Jamie Milne (@everything_delish) opts for a pizza-style wrap with tomato sauce, mushrooms and two helpings of shredded cheddar cheese.

If you’re not feeling like a savory dish, the wrap hack can also work with sweet ingredients — like this Nutella, marshmallow fluff, bananas and peanut butter dessert creation, also from Milne.