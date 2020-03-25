Whipped Coffee Is Officially Taking Over the Internet — and It’s Super Easy to Make

Image zoom 뚤기ddulgi/Youtube

In case you missed it, people are obsessed with whipped coffee right now. If you haven’t seen it pop up on your social media yet, it’s bound to happen soon — the creamy coffee is taking the internet by storm thanks to how yummy it looks, and more importantly, how easy it is to make.

While the drink has been dubbed “TikTok coffee” since it mostly went viral on that platform (the hashtag #coffeewhip has 1.1 million views alone), it’s known as Dalgona in South Korea, named after a popular street candy. A Greek frappe and Indian cappuccino are also made similarly.

Though the drink looks like something you’d get at a coffee shop, it’s actually super simple to make in the comfort of your own home. All you need is a whisk, a hand mixer or milk frother, instant coffee, sugar, water, and milk (or coffee creamer) — one TikTok user even purchased this Kitchenaid hand mixer just to make it.

Buy It! Aerolatte Professional Stainless Steel Milk Frother, $15.99 (orig. $22); walmart.com; Kitchenaid 5-Speed Ultra Power Hand Mixer, $49.99; walmart.com; KitchenAid Stainless Steel Utility Whisk, $7.53 (orig. $9); walmart.com

To make the whipped coffee, just add two tablespoons each of instant coffee, sugar, and hot water in a bowl, then whip the ingredients (using either your hand mixer or milk frother) until they become thick and foamy. Next, layer that foam on top of a half glass of milk or creamer, and voila, you’re done.

Buy It! Cafe Bustelo Espresso Instant Coffee, $5.76; walmart.com; Nescafe Clasico Dark Roast Instant Coffee 2 Pack, $10.13; walmart.com; Starbucks Via Instant Italian Dark Roast, $5.38; walmart.com

If you’re looking for new things to do while you’re stuck at home, whipped coffee seems like a fun (and yummy) way to entertain yourself.