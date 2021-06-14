This Viral TikTok Hack Helps You Evenly Butter Your Movie Theater Popcorn Using a Straw

Perfect movie theater popcorn, unlocked.

If you've ever been frustrated by the savory snack because the butter sits on the top popcorn pieces only, this viral TikTok hack is for you.

On Sunday, TikTok user @colleenlepp shared a video on the social media platform that showed one of her tips for evenly distributing butter amongst a large tub of popcorn at the movies. All you need is a straw to stick in the middle of the popcorn, which you then line up with the butter dispenser, and voila: It butters your popcorn from the bottom up.

"I love butter popcorn but I hate when the butter is only at the top," she said in the video as she sticks the straw in the center of the kernels. "So I use a plastic straw all the way down in the popcorn bucket to get the butter to the very bottom and all the way through."

She continues: "It takes a minute lining it up but once you do you are good to go."

The TikTok user then says that her aunt taught her the trick when she was really little and she's been using it ever since. She then asks her followers to share if the hack works for them.

Since Sunday, the video has garnered over 3.6 million views, 289,000 likes and more than 2,000 comments. Some commenters share Lepp's sentiments, saying that they use this hack every time they go to the movie theater, and a few have even offered extra tips to make sure the butter doesn't seep through the bottom of the tub.

"Omg my family and I have been doing this for years!!" one commenter wrote on TikTok. "I usually bring a plastic bag to put the bag of popcorn in so I don't get greasy."

Others were confused by the idea, saying that they just ask the employees to layer the popcorn with butter behind the counter.

According to multiple commenters, the hack was also featured on a 2016 episode of Netflix's Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt when character Titus Andromedon goes to a theater in New York City and sticks a red straw in the middle of his bag of popcorn to get the butter distributed.

"This way, all the popcorn gets nutrition on it," Titus says in the episode.