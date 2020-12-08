This Viral Hack for Cutting Cake with a Wine Glass Is Pretty Genius—Here's What You Need to Know
Even Duff Goldman approves
TikTok has been serving up viral moments all year that have left us all asking, "Why didn't I think of that?" — and the latest will forever change how you cut cake.
The days of attempting to uniformly cut a birthday cake with a knife are over. Simply grab a wine glass and use it to scoop out a perfectly portioned goblet of cake. This quirky method appears to have first been uploaded by TikTok user @theroseperiod, according to Bustle. Since the first upload, the trend has completely exploded with copycat videos littering the #birthdaycake hashtag on the platform.
The original video, which has amassed over 1.6 million views, shows a family celebrating their daughter's 20th birthday. After blowing out the candles, each family member takes a wine glass and scoops out a mound of cake from around the perimeter before toasting each other and enjoying their sweet treats.
People in the comments went absolutely wild for the wacky hack. "Omg. I think you just discovered something," one person wrote. Another said, "What a great idea! I'm never cutting cake again! I have learned so much on TikTok!"
The hack even got the attention of stars. Filmmaker Nancy Meyers posted a similar video on Instagram after seeing it on designer Roxanne Assoulin's page. "I may have to bake a cake just to do this," Meyers wrote.
Cake master Duff Goldman told Bustle the idea was "genius." He added: "Each person can come in with their own cup and get their own serving — it’s a nice communal experience where each person can interact with the cake and each other."
Cutting cake with a wine glass may be the most sanitary way to eat cake if you really think about it — no need to worry about anyone accidentally touching your slice while transferring to a plate! Before you try it yourself though, you should make sure of a few things. Always use a room temperature cake, as a cold cake could be too hard for wine glasses to cut through without breaking. (On a similar note, don't use fragile wine glasses.)
It's also wise to use cups with a stem so you have something to hold onto that isn't covered in cake crumbs. Twitter user @merilindir tried it with a stemless glass, and while it worked, they admitted it was "kinda messy."
Now that that's settled, we'll all just be here wondering what life-changing hack TikTok will show us next.