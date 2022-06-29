'Vintage' Burger King Restaurant Found Fully Intact Behind a Wall at a Mall in Delaware

Now this is a fast food blast from the past.

A post went viral on Tuesday after a Twitter user shared a photo that reportedly shows a "fully intact vintage Burger King" behind a wall at a mall in Delaware.

Twitter user @RealJezebelley wrote that the photo was taken by Jonathon Pruitt in April 2022 at the Concord Mall in Wilmington, Delaware.

The post has received over 160,000 likes and over 15,000 retweets since being posted on Tuesday — and one follower even claimed to recognize the space.

"Lmao that was literally my storage room back in 2019," Twitter user @loserskwaddd responded to the viral tweet along with a video of a space that looks identical to the one in the original post.

Visible in the photo and videos of the abandoned restaurant are pastel-colored tables and booths, vintage-looking art on the walls, and stacked white chairs.

The fast food giant made headlines last week after one Burger King employee's story about a gift for a milestone work anniversary first caught the attention of the internet — then comedian David Spade.

Employee Kevin Ford marked 27 years working as a cook and cashier at the Burger King in the Las Vegas McCarran International Airport. According to Ford, 54, he was a remarkably loyal employee, never taking a day off work once.

To show their appreciation for his service, parent company HMSHost presented him with a gift — a single movie ticket, a Starbucks cup, some Live Savers, a bag of Reese's Pieces and a few other items stuffed into a clear, plastic backpack.

Ford's viral TikTok was quickly flooded by commenters demanding he receive more for his long, unwavering service.

Ford's daughter Seryna eventually created a GoFundMe to help raise money as an extra special way to celebrate his career milestone. It has since raised $251,726. Among the donors was Spade, who gave $5,000 and became the drive's top supporter.

He was brought to tears when he saw his family, telling co-hosts Savannah Guthrie and Craig Melvin that it's the first time he's seen them in 4 years.

"I haven't seen them," Ford said, hugging his grandkids and wiping his eyes from tears. "I haven't touched my grandchildren or anything."

When asked what this special moment meant to the family, Seryna — Ford's daughter and mom to kids Charlotte, Caroline and Jovonne — told Today, "It's a lot to take in, honestly."