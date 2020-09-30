This Wine Advent Calendar Sells Out Every Year

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Sure, chocolates are nice, but have you ever opened an advent calendar and found a perfectly portioned glass of wine waiting for you? That’s exactly what Vinebox, a wine subscription company, offers for the holidays.

The brand’s 12 Nights of Wine advent calendar includes 12 different, expertly curated wines by the glass portioned in sleek vials for you to enjoy each night of the holiday season. It’s a great way to sample many different wines without committing to an entire bottle.

The box contains a mix of reds and whites, and the brand even teases that a rosé could be included. Sourced from all over Europe, the wines vary from a pinot noir from the Burgundy region of France to a fruity chardonnay from Sicily. Good luck not peeking to see what’s up next each night!

To give you an idea of just how popular Vinebox’s wine advent calendar is, it has sold out every year since it launched in 2016. Last year alone, approximately 400 boxes were purchased each day during the holiday season’s peak. So if you’re interested in purchasing the adult-friendly holiday treat as a gift or for yourself, you’ll have to hurry.

It’s available for pre-order now and will ship the week of October 12. For $129, you’ll receive 12 high-quality wines wrapped up in an adorably festive package. Head to Vinebox to place your order or to gift one now before it’s too late.

