Image zoom

Happy birthday, Posh!

In honor of her 40th birthday, Victoria Beckham told PEOPLE 40 facts about herself, including some secret snacking habits: she loves seaweed rice cakes, popcorn, and lychee. Though she’s known for her celeb-loved designs and her slender figure (courtesy of healthy snacks like dried mulberries and an alkaline diet), she does dabble in junk food.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

After all, she must’ve had to dig through multiple gummy bears (and probably eaten a few!) to find this mutant one, right? And she’s even unearthed a “vintage” Spice Girls-themed pizza and baked it, so we’re game to trust her on the fun food front.

In 2012 she finished off a birthday lunch with a fruit plate, last year she celebrated with an actual cake, and this year, after revealing that her “favorite thing to bake is brownies,” she shared her favorite recipe with us. These “easy” brownies are not too fudgy and definitely foolproof.

Victoria Beckham’s Easy Brownies

Makes: 20 brownies

1 cup butter, melted

2 cups sugar

½ cup unsweetened cocoa powder

4 large eggs, lightly beaten

1 tsp. vanilla extract

1½ cups all-purpose flour

½ tsp. baking powder

½ tsp. salt

1. Preheat oven to 350˚. Stir together melted butter, sugar and cocoa. Add eggs and vanilla, stirring until blended. Combine flour and remaining ingredients; stir into cocoa mixture. Pour into a lightly greased, aluminum-foil-lined 13- x 9-inch pan.

2. Bake at 350˚ for 20 to 25 minutes. Cool on a wire rack 1 hour. Use edges of foil to lift uncut brownies from pan; cool completely on wire rack. Peel back edges of foil, and cut evenly in 20 squares.

—Catherine Kast

To read all 40 secrets Victoria Beckham shared with us, pick up this week’s issue of PEOPLE, on stands Friday.