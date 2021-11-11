Applebees, Chilli's, Denny's, Dunkin', IHOP, Little Caesars, Red Lobster, Starbucks, TGI Fridays, and Wedny's are just a few of the restaurant chains giving out Veterans Day freebies

Veterans Day 2021: Every Restaurant Offering Free Food for Active and Inactive Military Members

Thursday is Veterans Day and to celebrate, restaurants across the country are paying tribute by offering a slew of freebies.

Here's some of the specials veterans and active-duty members can enjoy (proof of service required):

Another Broken Egg Café: Dining in? Enjoy a free Patriot French Toast Combo and coffee.

Applebee's: Veterans and active-duty military personnel can get a complimentary dine-in entrée from a the restaurant chain's special Veterans Day menu, plus a $5 gift card to redeem on their next visit.

Bad Daddy's Burger Bar: From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., get a free All-American Burger with choice of cheese and side.

BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse: Pick a complimentary entrée from a select menu when dining in.

Buffalo Wild Wings: Get a free order of 10 boneless wings and fries for dine-in or takeout.

California Pizza Kitchen: Dine-in customers can enjoy a free entrée and beverage off CPK's special menu, and will be gifted a BOGO coupon to be redeemed between Nov. 12—20.

Chili's: Like others, a free meal from a special Veterans Day menu is being offered for customers off of a special Veterans Day menu.

Cicis Pizza: Enjoy a free adult buffet while dining in.

Denny's: Active, inactive, and military personnel dining in from 5 a.m. to noon are welcome to a free build-your-own Grand Slam Breakfast at participating locations.

Dickey's Barbecue Pit: Dine-in and carry-out customers are welcome to a free pulled pork sandwich.

Dunkin': Get a free doughnut of your choice (no purchase necessary).

Einstein Bros: Veterans can get a free hot or iced coffee of any size with purchase. (Stores inside colleges, hospitals, airports and hotels are not included).

Freddy's Frozen Custard and Steakburgers: Get a card for a free Freddy's Original Double combo meal, which can be redeemed until Nov. 30.

Golden Corral: Dine-in for Military Appreciation Night and get a free "thank you" meal.

Hard Rock Cafe: A free original Legendary Steak Burger is being offered to veterans and active military members with a valid ID. A 15% off military discount is also being offered for any other items.

Hickory Tavern: Enjoy a free menu item up to $15.

Hooters: With the purchase of a beverage, dine-in veterans will receive a free entrée from the Hooters Veterans Day menu.

IHOP: Participating locations are offering free Red, White & Blueberry Pancakes to veterans and active-duty military.

Insomnia Cookies: A free six-pack of cookies are being offered with any purchase.

Joe's Crab Shack: Enjoy a free meal of up to $15, plus a $5 bonus card (which can be redeemed between Nov. 12—Dec. 31).

Krispy Kreme: Veterans and active-duty military can get a free doughnut of choice and small brewed coffee (no purchase necessary).

Little Caesars: From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., veterans and active military members can get a free lunch combo (4-slice Deep Deep Dish pepperoni pizza and 20-oz soda).

Logans Roadhouse: From 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., veterans, active-duty, and retired US military personnel can get a free meal from the American Roadhouse menu.

Macaroni Grill: The chain is offering a free order of Mom's Ricotta Meatballs & Spaghetti.

O'Charley's: Dine-in customers can get a free meal.

On the Border: A free Pick 2 Combo is being given out for dine-in only.

Perry's Steakhouse & Grille: Diners accompanied by a guest purchasing one dinner entrée from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. will get a free dinner-sized version of the chain's Famous Pork Chop.

Qdoba: Active military and veterans can get 50% off any entree in-store when they present their government-issued military ID.

Red Lobster: Get a free appetizer or dessert from Red Lobster's special Veterans Day menu while dining in.

Ruby Tuesday: An entrée from the Garden Bar is free for veterans and active military members.

Schlotzky's: Free small drink and chips with entrée purchase. First 50 to redeem deal at each location get a $5 reward coupon for a future purchase.

Smokey Bones: A complimentary meal from select menu is available for dine-in customers.

Smoothie King: The beverage chain is offering those who qualify a free 20-ounce smoothie.

Starbucks: Military service members and military spouses can enjoy a free tall hot-brewed coffee.

Shoney's: Until 11 a.m., enjoy a free meal from the All-You-Care-to-Eat Breakfast Bar.

Texas Roadhouse: Get a free dinner vouchers from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., which can be used through May 30, 2022.

TCBY: The chain is giving out a free 6-ounce frozen yogurt.

TGI Fridays: From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., enjoy a free select meal.

Wendy's: A free breakfast combo is being offered from 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.