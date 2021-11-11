Veterans Day 2021: Every Restaurant Offering Free Food for Active and Inactive Military Members
Applebees, Chilli's, Denny's, Dunkin', IHOP, Little Caesars, Red Lobster, Starbucks, TGI Fridays, and Wedny's are just a few of the restaurant chains giving out Veterans Day freebies
Thursday is Veterans Day and to celebrate, restaurants across the country are paying tribute by offering a slew of freebies.
Here's some of the specials veterans and active-duty members can enjoy (proof of service required):
Another Broken Egg Café: Dining in? Enjoy a free Patriot French Toast Combo and coffee.
Applebee's: Veterans and active-duty military personnel can get a complimentary dine-in entrée from a the restaurant chain's special Veterans Day menu, plus a $5 gift card to redeem on their next visit.
Bad Daddy's Burger Bar: From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., get a free All-American Burger with choice of cheese and side.
BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse: Pick a complimentary entrée from a select menu when dining in.
Buffalo Wild Wings: Get a free order of 10 boneless wings and fries for dine-in or takeout.
California Pizza Kitchen: Dine-in customers can enjoy a free entrée and beverage off CPK's special menu, and will be gifted a BOGO coupon to be redeemed between Nov. 12—20.
Chili's: Like others, a free meal from a special Veterans Day menu is being offered for customers off of a special Veterans Day menu.
Cicis Pizza: Enjoy a free adult buffet while dining in.
Denny's: Active, inactive, and military personnel dining in from 5 a.m. to noon are welcome to a free build-your-own Grand Slam Breakfast at participating locations.
Dickey's Barbecue Pit: Dine-in and carry-out customers are welcome to a free pulled pork sandwich.
Dunkin': Get a free doughnut of your choice (no purchase necessary).
Einstein Bros: Veterans can get a free hot or iced coffee of any size with purchase. (Stores inside colleges, hospitals, airports and hotels are not included).
Freddy's Frozen Custard and Steakburgers: Get a card for a free Freddy's Original Double combo meal, which can be redeemed until Nov. 30.
Golden Corral: Dine-in for Military Appreciation Night and get a free "thank you" meal.
Hard Rock Cafe: A free original Legendary Steak Burger is being offered to veterans and active military members with a valid ID. A 15% off military discount is also being offered for any other items.
Hickory Tavern: Enjoy a free menu item up to $15.
Hooters: With the purchase of a beverage, dine-in veterans will receive a free entrée from the Hooters Veterans Day menu.
IHOP: Participating locations are offering free Red, White & Blueberry Pancakes to veterans and active-duty military.
Insomnia Cookies: A free six-pack of cookies are being offered with any purchase.
Joe's Crab Shack: Enjoy a free meal of up to $15, plus a $5 bonus card (which can be redeemed between Nov. 12—Dec. 31).
Krispy Kreme: Veterans and active-duty military can get a free doughnut of choice and small brewed coffee (no purchase necessary).
Little Caesars: From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., veterans and active military members can get a free lunch combo (4-slice Deep Deep Dish pepperoni pizza and 20-oz soda).
Logans Roadhouse: From 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., veterans, active-duty, and retired US military personnel can get a free meal from the American Roadhouse menu.
Macaroni Grill: The chain is offering a free order of Mom's Ricotta Meatballs & Spaghetti.
O'Charley's: Dine-in customers can get a free meal.
On the Border: A free Pick 2 Combo is being given out for dine-in only.
Perry's Steakhouse & Grille: Diners accompanied by a guest purchasing one dinner entrée from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. will get a free dinner-sized version of the chain's Famous Pork Chop.
Qdoba: Active military and veterans can get 50% off any entree in-store when they present their government-issued military ID.
Red Lobster: Get a free appetizer or dessert from Red Lobster's special Veterans Day menu while dining in.
Ruby Tuesday: An entrée from the Garden Bar is free for veterans and active military members.
Schlotzky's: Free small drink and chips with entrée purchase. First 50 to redeem deal at each location get a $5 reward coupon for a future purchase.
Smokey Bones: A complimentary meal from select menu is available for dine-in customers.
Smoothie King: The beverage chain is offering those who qualify a free 20-ounce smoothie.
Starbucks: Military service members and military spouses can enjoy a free tall hot-brewed coffee.
Shoney's: Until 11 a.m., enjoy a free meal from the All-You-Care-to-Eat Breakfast Bar.
Texas Roadhouse: Get a free dinner vouchers from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., which can be used through May 30, 2022.
TCBY: The chain is giving out a free 6-ounce frozen yogurt.
TGI Fridays: From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., enjoy a free select meal.
Wendy's: A free breakfast combo is being offered from 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
White Castle: Veterans and active-duty service members can get a free Combo Meal (No. 1—No. 6) or a Breakfast Combo Meal.