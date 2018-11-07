All of the Restaurants Where Military Members Can Get Free Food on Veteran's Day

With Veteran’s Day around the corner, restaurants around the country are recognizing those who have served—and those who are currently serving—our nation.

On Sunday, November 11 and Monday, November 12 (which is observed Veteran’s Day this year), there are a number of eateries nationwide ready to welcome all veterans and active military members to sit down and chow down—for free! See below for the full list of discounts, deals and freebies.

54th Street Grill & Bar: Veterans and active duty personnel can eat free for up to $12.00 and this restaurant. Customer’s can win a gift card when they invite a military member to take advantage of the deal by posting their photo on Instagram with the hashtag #54SupportVets.

Applebee’s: The American food chain is offering a free meal to veterans and those on active military duty. As stated on their website, Applebee’s has been serving free food to millions of veterans on Veteran’s Day for 10 years.

Arooga’s: This sports bar is allowing veterans to dine in for free on Veteran’s Day. Troops will have the option of one meal from the bar’s “fixed menu,” which includes their BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich and Sriracha Chicken Caesar salad.

Bar Louie: The restaurant and bar chain put out a press release announcing that active military members and veterans will receive one free meal on Veteran’s Day, and they are donating $25,000 to military family assistance organization, Operation Homefront.

Bruegger’s Bagels: The bakery and café is offering all Vets and active military a free “any-sized” cup of drip coffee on Observed Veteran’s Day.

Buffalo Wild Wings: The sportsbar is bringing back their annual Veteran’s Day menu item, Wings For Heroes, to serve active military members and veterans.

Grub Burger Bar: After putting out a press release in October, the American burger chain announced that complimentary Veteran’s Day entrées will be served to “active, former and retired veterans.” If you happen to miss the chance to make it to the restaurant, Grub Burger Bar offers veterans and active military 10 percent off any purchase all year round. Just wear your uniform or bring ID proof of military service.

CiCis Pizza: The buffet at that this pizza chain will be free for all vets and active military members on Veteran’s Day. All you need to do is show proof of former or current military service and the pizza-filled buffet is all yours.

Chicken Salad Chick: This fast-casual chain with more than 90 locations is offering a free Chick Special and regular size drink to any Veteran or active-duty military personnel in participating restaurants on November 12.

Chipotle: On Veteran’s Day, the burrito chain will be honoring all active duty military, reserves, national guard, military spouses and retired military who want to dine with a special buy-one-get-one-free offer with valid ID. The offer is valid on all burritos, bowls, salads and taco orders.

Cotton Patch Café: All vets and active military get either a free chicken fried steak or chicken fried chicken on Sunday.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store: Military veterans can receive a complimentary piece of double chocolate fudge Coca-Cola cake or a coffee beverage at all of the chain’s 656 store locations nationwide on Veteran’s Day.

Dunkin’: All veterans and active military personnel are entitled to one free donut at participating Dunkin’ stores.

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers: This American fast-casual restaurant will be giving out free combo meal cards to vets and active-duty military personnel who visit one of their 300 restaurants on Veterans Day. The combo meal cards are valid through November 30.

Golden Corral: This nationwide family restaurant chain will be holding a Military Appreciation Night on November 13. Retired military personnel, veterans, active duty and National Guard or Reserves are entitled to a free dine-in “thank you” dinner from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. According to the restaurant website, they have served more than 5 million “thank you” meals in the last 17 years.

Green Mill Restaurant & Bar: The Midwestern deep-dish pizza chain is offering free meals to active duty personnel and veterans all day on November 11.

Hoss’s Steak & Sea House: The restaurant is allowing veterans to eat at their soup, salad and dessert bar for free on Observed Veteran’s Day, November 12.

Hy-Vee: This supermarket chain holds a ‘veterans breakfast‘ every year on Veteran’s day. According to the stores website, they have served “more than 90,000” veterans and active military every year.

K&W Cafeterias, Inc.: Veterans and active military can get a free entrée on November 12 between 11 a.m. to closing at this Southern cafeteria-style chain.

Logan’s Roadhouse: In between the hours of 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. veterans and actively deployed military personnel are allowed one free entree with choice of two sides.

McCormick and Schmicks: The seafood restaurant and steakhouse is using the motto, “you served us, now let us serve you,” to let veterans know that they are entitled to a free lunch or dinner at the restaurant on Veteran’s Day.

Nektar Juice Bar: Veterans are allowed a 16-oz. free juice or smoothie at this California-born juice and smoothie restaurant.

On The Border: Veterans and active military personnel receive two meal items on the Create-Your-Own-Combo menu. Other deals include a buy-one-get-one-free option and the Tex-Mex chain’s daily two-dollar happy hour special.

Pilot Flying J: The truck stop chain is providing all active-duty and retired military veterans a free breakfast sandwich, along with a free ‘Pilot Coffee’ of any size and a pastry of your choice through November 10 and 12.

Primanti Bros.: A complimentary Primanti Bros. classic sandwich will be provided to both veterans and active duty personnel on Veteran’s Day.

Red Robin: The burger chain is offering all veterans and active duty military members a free Red’s Tavern double burger with their signature bottomless steak fries at participating locations.

Sizzler: This California-born casual restaurant chain will be honoring military service men and women with free lunch. With a proof of ID, veterans and active duty members can choose between Tri-Tip Sirloin, Malibu Chicken or Jumbo Crispy Shrimp when they visit the restaurant. The free meal will be be accompanied by a free drink. The deal will last from the restaurant’s opening hours until 4 p.m.

TooJay’s Gourmet Deli : The Florida-wide Jewish comfort food chain has created a special menu specifically for veterans looking for a hot meal come Veteran’s Day. Active duty personnel and veterans are allowed one free entrée on Veteran’s Day.

Wild Wing Café: Veterans have a choice to choose from either any salad, wild wrap, beef burger or chicken sandwich for free at this southern wing chain.