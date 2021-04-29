There's an Ice Cream Recall Due to Listeria Concerns — Here's What to Look Out For

Velvet Ice Cream is voluntarily recalling all of its products from shelves out of concern that they could be contaminated with listeria.

According to a recent report from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the company detected the presence of Listeria monocytogenes during a routine test of their ice cream.

The recall applies to all products sold to drug stores, convenience stores and supermarkets in Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio and West Virginia on or after March 24, 2021, and applies to both their ice cream and sherbets. The FDA published a full report of the affected products, which include flavors like vanilla, chocolate and Buckeye Classic.

No illnesses or injury have been associated with the ice cream recall, according to the report.

Listeria infection can cause symptoms such as fever, headache, nausea, and abdominal pain. It can also cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in children, the elderly and individuals with weakened immune systems, as well as miscarriages and stillbirths in pregnant women.

Should anyone be in possession of any of the possibly contaminated cartons and pints, the FDA warns to throw it out immediately or return it to the store where it was purchased for a full refund.

"We're conducting this voluntary recall in cooperation with the FDA out of consideration for the wellbeing and safety of our customers and consumers," Velvet Ice Cream CEO Luconda Dager said in a statement to the FDA. "We continue to be committed to serving consumers with high quality ice cream and sherbet products."

In January, another ice cream brand recalled nearly 11,000 cartons after a customer discovered a piece of metal in one of their containers.

Weis Markets recalled 10,869 units of Weis Quality cookies and cream ice cream, which comes in 48-ounce cartons, and 502 three-gallon bulk containers of Klein's vanilla dairy ice cream "because the products may be contaminated with extraneous material, specifically metal filling equipment parts," a recall notice shared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said at the time.