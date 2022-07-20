Velveeta Releases Cheese-Infused Martini That's Garnished with Pasta Shells

The brand teamed up with BLT Restaurant Group for the unconventional creation

It's good news for cheese lovers!

On Wednesday, Velveeta released their own unique spin on a dirty martini — the "Veltini" — made with Velveeta-infused vodka.

The brand teamed up with BLT Restaurant Group for the unconventional creation. Select locations of the steakhouse chain will offer the martini for $15 during "golden hour" from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. But the cheesy cocktail won't be around for too long — it's only available for a limited time and while supplies last.

While the savory beverage features Velveeta's signature cheese flavors through the flavored vodka, it also blends in olive brine and vermouth.

The garnishes elevate the cheese theme even further. The "Veltini" will be topped with Velveeta-stuffed olives and jumbo Velveeta shells & cheese, all complete with a cheese drip rim.

Velveeta releases a cheese cocktail called the "Veltini." Credit: VELVEETA

"As we look to summer, one of life's greatest pleasures is enjoying summer sips during golden hour," Kelsey Rice, Senior Brand Communications Manager for Velveeta said in a statement. "We wanted to find a way to elevate this experience for our fans even further, by bringing the rich, creamy goodness of Velveeta to a martini in a unique and unexpected way for the ultimate outrageous pleasure."

While the new creation is available at BLT Steak New York, BLT Steak Washington DC, BLT Steak Charlotte, BLT Prime New York and The Florentine in Chicago, customers can also snag the martini online via Goldbelly.

The food delivery giant is offering limited-availability kits so that cheese enthusiasts can mix up the Veltini at home. Along with a recipe card and Velveeta merch, the $50 pack comes with two martini glasses, a gold cocktail shaker, a jar of olives, a box of Velveeta jumbo shells & cheese and Velveeta cheese sauce to infuse vodka.

Scott Cronin, Senior Vice President at BLT Restaurant Group, described the drink as a "delicious, over-the-top cocktail."