Vegan Star Tabitha Brown Is Writing an Inspirational Book and a Cookbook: 'Such a Blessing'

Feeding the Soul (Because It's My Business) will be published by William Morrow on Sept. 28, and a cookbook will follow

Tabitha Brown — the vegan food star known for her uplifting videos on TikTok — wants to encourage her followers in a new way.

Brown is writing an inspirational book, Feeding the Soul (Because It's My Business), PEOPLE can reveal exclusively. The new book will be published by William Morrow on Sept. 28 — and her own cookbook will follow.

"I literally wake up and pinch myself at the thought of my life today versus four years ago! Then I hear my daddy's voice in my ear, saying, 'You only live once, but if you live it right, once is enough,' " the mom of three, 42, tells PEOPLE in an exclusive statement. "I couldn't agree more! Living in my truth is enough, and it's the best feeling ever."

"Sharing that with the world in my book is such a blessing," she continues, "and my hope is that readers will take the same feeling away after reading it."

Brown pursued acting for years, while also battling undiagnosed chronic autoimmune pain. Her life began to change when she switched to a plant-based diet — and even more after she went viral on Facebook with her funny review of the Whole Foods TTLA sandwich (tempeh bacon, tomato, lettuce, avocado).

Now, she has millions of followers on different social media platforms, who are captivated by her warm personality and the approachable way she makes vegan versions of the Southern dishes she grew up on.

Image zoom The TikTok star | Credit: Phillip Faraone/FilmMagic

"Our life is our business, and if we don't take care of it, we can go out of business! So I thought maybe I could share a few moments that I almost went out of business — but came back stronger than ever before," she says of the book.

In Feeding the Soul, the food star will share stories from her own life — and include the catchphrases rooted in love and realness that have riveted her fans.

"Through her warm and personal videos, Tabitha has been a source of inspiration and happiness for millions of people," Cassie Jones, VP/executive editor at William Morrow and editorial director for William Morrow Cookbooks, said in a statement. "We are thrilled to have a part in spreading her positive message to the world through her books."

Brown may be a vegan icon — known for making easy meals like black-bean veggie burgers scrumptious — but she's still learning.

"Every day I learn something new. But I always tell people that if you want to go on this journey, the first thing is knowing why: Why do you want to start it? And, really, that's with anything in life," Brown told Good Housekeeping in December. "You need to figure out the why, and then, you take it day by day. Don't be hard on yourself — the world is hard enough that we don't need to be hard to compete with that."