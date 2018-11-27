Vegan Activists Storm Steakhouse, Play Sounds of Animals Being Slaughtered While Diners Eat

Animal rights activists in Brighton, England, took over a Brazilian steakhouse on Saturday night and forced the diners to listen to sounds of animals being slaughtered.

According to local outlet Brighton & Hove Independent, about 20 members of Direct Action Everywhere (DxE), an international animal rights network, entered Touro Steakhouse on West Street armed with photos of animals and recordings of slaughterhouses. They allegedly told diners to “listen to their screams.”

Some activists also stood outside the restaurant and chanted, “What do we want? Animal liberation! When do we want it? Now.”

Sussex Police was called around 7 p.m.

According to the Daily Mail, the diners were largely unaffected by the protest and continued talking and eating. One customer, Dan Holmes, told the outlet he and his friends even started their own chant.

“We felt they had said what they wanted to say and now it was time for them to go away and let people eat,” he recalled. “We came up with some fun chants and the whole restaurant stood up when we sang ‘Stand up if you love meat.’ … A protest is fine, but they overstayed their welcome and were becoming annoying. If they had just had signs then that’s one thing, but playing sounds of animals being killed was going over the top.”

A spokesperson for DxE told the Independent: “In a time where we are experiencing mass environmental destruction, largely due to our unsustainable and unethical food choices, it is paramount that we put our egos and selfishness aside and accept that we are all connected, we are all animals.”

Over 70 billion farm animals are reared for food globally every year, most of these intensively. We put them there. What animals are facing now is without a shadow of a doubt a great injustice. Animal exploitation has become so normalized it goes virtually unnoticed but we are paying attention. People and businesses should not be able to enjoy the product or profit of animal suffering.”