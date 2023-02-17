Vanilla Starbucks Bottled Frapuccinos Recalled After Possible 'Foreign Objects' Inside

PepsiCo announced a recall for one of its Starbucks branded retail products.

The beverage company announced that 25,200 cases of its 13.7-ounce glass bottled Starbucks Frapuccino Vanilla drinks are being voluntarily recalled. This decision was initiated due to the possible presence of "foreign objects (glass)" inside the bottles according to the FDA.

PEOPLE reached out to PepsiCo for comment.

The affected lots include products with a "best by" date of either March 8, 2023; May 29, 2023; June 4, 2023 and June 10, 2023, according to a statement from PepsiCo to ABC News. The recalled products were distributed to retailers nationwide.

According to ABC News, the representative did not disclose why the recall was initiated. However, the representative ensured the products removal was ongoing. "The removal of these products from the marketplace is currently underway. The products are not sold at Starbucks retail locations," the statement reads.

"The North American Coffee Partnership is committed to a high level of quality in the products we serve. Delivering a quality experience to our consumers is our top priority and we always act with an abundance of caution whenever a potential concern is raised," the representative tells ABC News. "If a consumer has purchased a product and has questions or concerns, they can call Consumer Relations at 1-800-211-8307."

Per the FDA's site, this is an ongoing event. In a statement to ABC News, the organization which posts recall alerts in tandem with the FDA encourages customers to "reach out to the company. directly for more details."