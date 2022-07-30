Vanessa Lachey's Slow-Cooker Turkey & Bean Chili

"This is one of my go-to recipes because it pairs perfectly with football season," says the NCIS: Hawai'i star and author of Life From Scratch. "It can sit in a slow cooker all day and stay warm, whether people want to eat it during kickoff, at halftime or after the game to celebrate—or forget that their team just lost!"