Vanessa Lachey's Slow-Cooker Turkey & Bean Chili
"This is one of my go-to recipes because it pairs perfectly with football season," says the NCIS: Hawai'i star and author of Life From Scratch. "It can sit in a slow cooker all day and stay warm, whether people want to eat it during kickoff, at halftime or after the game to celebrate—or forget that their team just lost!"
Credit: Jennifer Causey
The actress loves the ease of this recipe and says, "This is a great recipe for home chefs because it's easy to follow and then you just leave it in the slow cooker. From noon to 4 pm, Nick's friends get bowls of chili with chips or put the chili on hot dogs for a yummy chili cheese dog!"
Ingredients
- 2 tablespoons canola oil
- 2 lb.s lean ground turkey
- 1 medium white onion, chopped
- 1 medium red bell pepper, chopped
- 1 medium green bell pepper, chopped
- 1 (16-oz.) can kidney beans, drained and rinsed
- 1 (16-oz.) can black beans, drained and rinsed
- 1 (28-oz.) can crushed tomatoes
- 1 (15-oz.) can petite diced tomatoes, with liquid
- 1 (6-oz.) can tomato paste
- 2 teaspoons kosher salt
- 2 teaspoons chili powder
- 1 teaspoon ground cumin
- 1 teaspoon dried oregano
- 1 teaspoon paprika
- ½ teaspoon cayenne pepper
- ½ teaspoon black pepper
Directions
- Step 1Heat oil in a large skillet over medium high. Add half of the turkey; cook, stirring occasionally to break up the meat into crumbles, until well-browned, 6 to 8 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer turkey to a 5- to 6-quart slow cooker. Repeat with remaining half of turkey.
- Step 2Add onion, bell peppers, beans, tomatoes, tomato paste, salt, chili powder, cumin, oregano, paprika, cayenne and black pepper to slow cooker; stir well to combine. Cover, and cook on high until turkey is tender, about 4 hours, stirring occasionally. Divide among bowls; top with your favorite toppings, like cheddar cheese, chopped scallions and sour cream.