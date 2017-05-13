Vanessa Lachey and Curtis Stone Join Top Chef Junior as Host and Head Judge

Get excited and romaine calm: Vanessa Lachey and Curtis Stone are teaming up for a new Top Chef spin-off!

The actress, 36, and celebrity chef, 41, have signed on as host and head judge, respectively, for Top Chef Junior, a forthcoming competition reality show that will air on Universal Kids, NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment’s new network.

Lachey and Stone will guide 12 young chefs, aged 9-14, through Top Chef’s most iconic challenges — including “Restaurant Wars” and the “Conveyor Belt” — as well as brand new kid-friendly segments created exclusively for the 14 hour-long episodes of Top Chef Junior.

Vanessa, who is married to singer Nick Lachey, is a mom to three kids: 2-year-old daughter Brooklyn, and sons Camden, 4, and Phoenix, 4 months. Meanwhile, Stone, who is married to actress Lindsay Price, is a father to two sons: 5-year-old Hudson and 2-year-old Emerson.

Top Chef fans and viewers will likely remember Stone as the previous host of Top Chef Masters as well as former host and judge for Top Chef Duels.